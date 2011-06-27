Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys Wheeler 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,156
|$22,989
|$25,782
|Clean
|$19,584
|$22,318
|$24,992
|Average
|$18,440
|$20,976
|$23,414
|Rough
|$17,297
|$19,635
|$21,835
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Hard Rock 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,636
|$28,937
|$32,196
|Clean
|$24,909
|$28,092
|$31,210
|Average
|$23,454
|$26,404
|$29,239
|Rough
|$22,000
|$24,715
|$27,268
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,633
|$20,877
|$24,062
|Clean
|$17,133
|$20,268
|$23,326
|Average
|$16,132
|$19,049
|$21,853
|Rough
|$15,132
|$17,831
|$20,380
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,169
|$26,247
|$30,252
|Clean
|$21,540
|$25,481
|$29,326
|Average
|$20,282
|$23,950
|$27,474
|Rough
|$19,024
|$22,418
|$25,622
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,568
|$26,368
|$29,135
|Clean
|$22,899
|$25,598
|$28,243
|Average
|$21,562
|$24,059
|$26,460
|Rough
|$20,224
|$22,520
|$24,676
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Freedom Edition 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,497
|$20,197
|$22,856
|Clean
|$17,001
|$19,607
|$22,156
|Average
|$16,008
|$18,429
|$20,757
|Rough
|$15,015
|$17,250
|$19,357
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,482
|$21,882
|$25,221
|Clean
|$17,958
|$21,243
|$24,449
|Average
|$16,909
|$19,966
|$22,905
|Rough
|$15,860
|$18,689
|$21,361
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler X 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,265
|$23,205
|$26,104
|Clean
|$19,690
|$22,528
|$25,305
|Average
|$18,540
|$21,174
|$23,707
|Rough
|$17,390
|$19,820
|$22,109
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,298
|$24,138
|$26,938
|Clean
|$20,694
|$23,433
|$26,114
|Average
|$19,486
|$22,025
|$24,464
|Rough
|$18,277
|$20,616
|$22,815
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Hard Rock 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,513
|$24,588
|$27,618
|Clean
|$20,903
|$23,871
|$26,773
|Average
|$19,682
|$22,436
|$25,082
|Rough
|$18,462
|$21,001
|$23,391
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,858
|$20,464
|$23,031
|Clean
|$17,352
|$19,866
|$22,326
|Average
|$16,338
|$18,672
|$20,916
|Rough
|$15,325
|$17,478
|$19,506
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,543
|$16,951
|$19,319
|Clean
|$14,130
|$16,456
|$18,727
|Average
|$13,305
|$15,467
|$17,545
|Rough
|$12,480
|$14,478
|$16,362
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,499
|$21,902
|$25,244
|Clean
|$17,974
|$21,263
|$24,472
|Average
|$16,925
|$19,985
|$22,926
|Rough
|$15,875
|$18,707
|$21,380
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Freedom Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,588
|$23,584
|$26,534
|Clean
|$20,004
|$22,896
|$25,722
|Average
|$18,836
|$21,519
|$24,098
|Rough
|$17,668
|$20,143
|$22,473
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Altitude Edition 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,273
|$21,841
|$24,375
|Clean
|$18,726
|$21,204
|$23,629
|Average
|$17,632
|$19,929
|$22,137
|Rough
|$16,539
|$18,654
|$20,644
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Willys Wheeler 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,776
|$19,345
|$21,875
|Clean
|$16,300
|$18,781
|$21,205
|Average
|$15,348
|$17,652
|$19,866
|Rough
|$14,396
|$16,523
|$18,526
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited X 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,842
|$27,051
|$30,217
|Clean
|$23,165
|$26,262
|$29,292
|Average
|$21,812
|$24,683
|$27,442
|Rough
|$20,459
|$23,104
|$25,592