  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Wrangler
  4. Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler
  5. Appraisal value

2015 Jeep Wrangler Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys Wheeler 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,156$22,989$25,782
Clean$19,584$22,318$24,992
Average$18,440$20,976$23,414
Rough$17,297$19,635$21,835
Sell my 2015 Jeep Wrangler with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Wrangler near you
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Hard Rock 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,636$28,937$32,196
Clean$24,909$28,092$31,210
Average$23,454$26,404$29,239
Rough$22,000$24,715$27,268
Sell my 2015 Jeep Wrangler with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Wrangler near you
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,633$20,877$24,062
Clean$17,133$20,268$23,326
Average$16,132$19,049$21,853
Rough$15,132$17,831$20,380
Sell my 2015 Jeep Wrangler with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Wrangler near you
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,169$26,247$30,252
Clean$21,540$25,481$29,326
Average$20,282$23,950$27,474
Rough$19,024$22,418$25,622
Sell my 2015 Jeep Wrangler with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Wrangler near you
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,568$26,368$29,135
Clean$22,899$25,598$28,243
Average$21,562$24,059$26,460
Rough$20,224$22,520$24,676
Sell my 2015 Jeep Wrangler with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Wrangler near you
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Freedom Edition 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,497$20,197$22,856
Clean$17,001$19,607$22,156
Average$16,008$18,429$20,757
Rough$15,015$17,250$19,357
Sell my 2015 Jeep Wrangler with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Wrangler near you
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,482$21,882$25,221
Clean$17,958$21,243$24,449
Average$16,909$19,966$22,905
Rough$15,860$18,689$21,361
Sell my 2015 Jeep Wrangler with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Wrangler near you
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler X 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,265$23,205$26,104
Clean$19,690$22,528$25,305
Average$18,540$21,174$23,707
Rough$17,390$19,820$22,109
Sell my 2015 Jeep Wrangler with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Wrangler near you
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,298$24,138$26,938
Clean$20,694$23,433$26,114
Average$19,486$22,025$24,464
Rough$18,277$20,616$22,815
Sell my 2015 Jeep Wrangler with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Wrangler near you
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Hard Rock 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,513$24,588$27,618
Clean$20,903$23,871$26,773
Average$19,682$22,436$25,082
Rough$18,462$21,001$23,391
Sell my 2015 Jeep Wrangler with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Wrangler near you
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,858$20,464$23,031
Clean$17,352$19,866$22,326
Average$16,338$18,672$20,916
Rough$15,325$17,478$19,506
Sell my 2015 Jeep Wrangler with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Wrangler near you
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,543$16,951$19,319
Clean$14,130$16,456$18,727
Average$13,305$15,467$17,545
Rough$12,480$14,478$16,362
Sell my 2015 Jeep Wrangler with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Wrangler near you
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,499$21,902$25,244
Clean$17,974$21,263$24,472
Average$16,925$19,985$22,926
Rough$15,875$18,707$21,380
Sell my 2015 Jeep Wrangler with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Wrangler near you
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Freedom Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,588$23,584$26,534
Clean$20,004$22,896$25,722
Average$18,836$21,519$24,098
Rough$17,668$20,143$22,473
Sell my 2015 Jeep Wrangler with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Wrangler near you
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Altitude Edition 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,273$21,841$24,375
Clean$18,726$21,204$23,629
Average$17,632$19,929$22,137
Rough$16,539$18,654$20,644
Sell my 2015 Jeep Wrangler with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Wrangler near you
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Willys Wheeler 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,776$19,345$21,875
Clean$16,300$18,781$21,205
Average$15,348$17,652$19,866
Rough$14,396$16,523$18,526
Sell my 2015 Jeep Wrangler with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Wrangler near you
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited X 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,842$27,051$30,217
Clean$23,165$26,262$29,292
Average$21,812$24,683$27,442
Rough$20,459$23,104$25,592
Sell my 2015 Jeep Wrangler with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Wrangler near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Jeep Wrangler on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,130 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,456 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Wrangler is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,130 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,456 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,130 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,456 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Jeep Wrangler. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Jeep Wrangler and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Jeep Wrangler ranges from $12,480 to $19,319, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Jeep Wrangler is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.