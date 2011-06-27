  1. Home
Used 2010 Jeep Wrangler Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Wrangler
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,165
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.0/353.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 24Byes
Quick Order Package 23Byes
Quick Order Package 24Syes
Quick Order Package 23Syes
Quick Order Package 23X Mountain Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Media Center 230yes
Air Conditioningyes
Sirius Satellite Radioyes
Smoker's Groupyes
6 Infinity Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Air Conditioning Bypassyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room61.6 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Black Appearance Groupyes
Power Convenience Groupyes
MOPAR Chrome Edition Groupyes
MOPAR Premium Chrome Groupyes
Tubular Bodyside Stepsyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Freedom Top 3-Piece Modular Hard Topyes
Deep Tint Sunscreen Windowsyes
Metal Half Doors w/Locksyes
Dual Top Groupyes
Measurements
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity61.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3782 lbs.
Gross weight4803 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach40.8 degrees
Maximum payload1118 lbs.
Angle of departure37.4 degrees
Length162.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Wheel base95.4 in.
Width82.8 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rescue Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mango Tango Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Natural Green Pearlcoat
  • Dark Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Surf Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, leather
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P225/75R16 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
