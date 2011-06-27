Used 2010 Jeep Wrangler Consumer Reviews
I'm so PROUD of my Wrangler - After 10 years
I love my Wrangler, I smile every time I get into it. The looks and image of the Wrangler fits me to a tee, adventurous, go anywhere, freedom, and utility. After almost 100,000 miles, other than scheduled maintenance and the airbag clockspring recall, it has been trouble free. I'm still smiling after 7+ years and counting. I love the sunrider roof feature, where I can easily flip-back the front part of the soft top roof and get a great open air feel with excellent up angle visibility that most sunroofs can't provide. Of course maneuverability is fantastic for easy parking or u-turns in the city and making tight turns on the trails. It's also great have to higher ground clearance for confident city or off road driving. Even though my Wrangler can last me at least another 7 years, I'll be looking carefully at the next generation Wrangler for possible acquisition. Update Jan 2020: My Jeep is still going strong after 10 years. Lately, other then normal maintenance (oil changes, tire rotations) and a cracked windshield replacement, I’m still smiling. I’m in no rush to replace it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Yep Yep
Been wanting a Jeep Wrangler for a long time. Occasionally paruse the consumer reports and then it happened; a seeming nexus of all things good about the Wrangler came together in 2010. So I went for it and have not looked back since. The 2011 and 2012 models look like Jeep is trrying to get a broader customer base by making it gentler and kinder to the occupants. A Jeep is a Jeep and should not be messed with unless adding accessories. Speaking of which, the 2010 Sport that I have was designed for add-on's; I'd rather do the stuff myself than buy factory installed. Its my DD and my DFV (Daily Fun Vehicle).
Upgrading to the Larger Wrangler
We upgraded from a 2008 Wrangler to the 2010 Wrangler Unlimited. No problems with the former except for the lack of a second set of doors. Both models turn heads. Ride quality on the highway greatly improved with the Unlimited's longer wheelbase, something we were not looking for but very please to discover. The hardtop blocks out most noise and the front seats have lift out panels for an open road feel. I have read many expert reviews that say the V-6 engine lacks power. I put a K&N air filter in from the start and have never had a problem merging into traffic. May be a message in there.
Durable and affordable
Know before you ever ride in a jeep or consider buying one that it is not like a car or 4X4 pickup. My 2010 2door Wrangler Islander is bouncy and has a high center of gravity so you will feel the road and g forces in turns more so than in afore mentioned vehicle types. And mine is a 6-speed manual so you have to actually perform the gearing changes via the shift lever and clutch pedal. It is easy to see out of and the steering is quick and precise. Mine is completely stock and I love sitting higher above other vehicles in it. No more scraping the front bumper on steep transition parking lots or driveways. Easy to access most things under the hood and I run Firestone Destination A/T tires in stock size which have an off road tread pattern and are not louder than street tires. My mileage is between 19-21.5 mpg city/highway.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Loved it, then hated it
It's a vehicle I have always wanted, so I got a 2010 JKU and loved the look and treated it like a baby. Just before paying off the loan at 5 years, several expensive (each approx. $700) repairs became a concern within a period of 6 months: alternator, brake booster, screeching sound, and not starting. The last straw was a master cylinder and other repairs that the dealer said would cost about $1,000 to fix. I was done and asked for the keys so I could trade it in for a reliable Japanese vehicle. It was fun for about 4 years and I got $17,300 trade-in after 5 years and 56k miles.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Wrangler
Related Used 2010 Jeep Wrangler info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jeep Compass
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2019
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Jeep Renegade