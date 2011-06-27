Estimated values
2010 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,009
|$14,834
|$17,413
|Clean
|$10,414
|$14,008
|$16,395
|Average
|$9,224
|$12,356
|$14,359
|Rough
|$8,034
|$10,704
|$12,322
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,725
|$14,331
|$16,765
|Clean
|$10,145
|$13,533
|$15,785
|Average
|$8,986
|$11,937
|$13,824
|Rough
|$7,827
|$10,341
|$11,864
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,159
|$17,731
|$20,816
|Clean
|$12,448
|$16,744
|$19,599
|Average
|$11,026
|$14,769
|$17,164
|Rough
|$9,603
|$12,795
|$14,730
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,934
|$15,785
|$18,388
|Clean
|$11,289
|$14,906
|$17,313
|Average
|$9,999
|$13,149
|$15,162
|Rough
|$8,709
|$11,391
|$13,012
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,933
|$14,732
|$17,294
|Clean
|$10,342
|$13,912
|$16,282
|Average
|$9,160
|$12,271
|$14,260
|Rough
|$7,978
|$10,631
|$12,238
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,977
|$17,486
|$20,528
|Clean
|$12,276
|$16,513
|$19,327
|Average
|$10,873
|$14,566
|$16,927
|Rough
|$9,470
|$12,618
|$14,526
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,598
|$12,798
|$14,958
|Clean
|$9,079
|$12,085
|$14,083
|Average
|$8,042
|$10,660
|$12,334
|Rough
|$7,004
|$9,235
|$10,585
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,683
|$11,567
|$13,516
|Clean
|$8,214
|$10,923
|$12,725
|Average
|$7,275
|$9,635
|$11,145
|Rough
|$6,337
|$8,347
|$9,564
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,031
|$13,516
|$15,867
|Clean
|$9,489
|$12,763
|$14,939
|Average
|$8,405
|$11,258
|$13,083
|Rough
|$7,320
|$9,753
|$11,228