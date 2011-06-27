Used 2005 Jeep Wrangler Consumer Reviews

Great Used Jeep Tinker , 09/20/2010 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Bought it used and I am loving everything about it. The only thing that I have had a problem with is the zipper with the back window coming off. Report Abuse

Fun to drive bill pierce , 05/26/2010 16 of 17 people found this review helpful This is my first jeep, so I didn't know what to expect. Every chance I get the rag top and doors come off. The mileage is what was listed on the factory window sticker. I get 15 to 19 mpg with my jeep, and I do not baby it. With the 6 cyl engine it has all the power I need. I tow a small boat and also an 8 ft trailer on occasion. I tow it behind my motor home which is very convenient. I recently towed it to Big Bend where I spend 4 days of off roading. Performance was exactly what I expected. I would certainly buy another. Report Abuse

The Mud ArmyDoc115 , 05/05/2010 13 of 15 people found this review helpful I absolutely LOVE my Jeep! This is the 4th I've owned. The 1st was an 85 CJ. There is nothing like a Jeep. Period. They're absolutely a BLAST to drive, they look amazing, get attention everywhere, and the 4.0 6 cyl is unstoppable. If you're concerned about gas mileage, a Wrangler isn't for you. The fun factor and satisfaction of the Jeep is a worthwhile payoff in my book. I average 13 mpg, but I don't care because I LOVE my Jeep. I can haul my Harley in the trailer on the highway. Not fast, but I can do it! Road noise, loud top, stiff ride. So what! It's a Jeep, what do you expect? It's all part of the experience. Unlimited possibilities to customize it and make it YOUR Jeep. Report Abuse

Keeper Bumski , 05/05/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my third Jeep, first Rubicon. If you are looking for a child hauling, store stopping SUV look somewhere else. This is the ultimate factory Jeep. Designed to go anywhere and return. So if your looking for an SUV for adventure, look no further! This is the perfect vehicle. It has taken me rock climbing, mud bogging, trail riding, and some fun in the snow. Never stuck, nothing broke. I'll pass this vehicle on to my kid one day. Report Abuse