Estimated values
2005 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,013
|$10,007
|$11,622
|Clean
|$6,414
|$9,144
|$10,615
|Average
|$5,216
|$7,416
|$8,601
|Rough
|$4,019
|$5,688
|$6,586
Estimated values
2005 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,880
|$8,894
|$10,520
|Clean
|$5,378
|$8,126
|$9,609
|Average
|$4,374
|$6,591
|$7,785
|Rough
|$3,370
|$5,055
|$5,962
Estimated values
2005 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,194
|$7,767
|$9,155
|Clean
|$4,751
|$7,096
|$8,362
|Average
|$3,864
|$5,756
|$6,775
|Rough
|$2,977
|$4,415
|$5,188
Estimated values
2005 Jeep Wrangler SE 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,928
|$6,001
|$7,120
|Clean
|$3,593
|$5,483
|$6,503
|Average
|$2,922
|$4,447
|$5,269
|Rough
|$2,251
|$3,411
|$4,035
Estimated values
2005 Jeep Wrangler X 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,845
|$7,152
|$8,398
|Clean
|$4,431
|$6,535
|$7,670
|Average
|$3,604
|$5,300
|$6,214
|Rough
|$2,776
|$4,065
|$4,759
Estimated values
2005 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,245
|$7,238
|$8,313
|Clean
|$4,797
|$6,613
|$7,592
|Average
|$3,902
|$5,363
|$6,152
|Rough
|$3,006
|$4,114
|$4,711