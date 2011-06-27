Used 2005 Jeep Wrangler SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$18,070
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/361.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room42.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room50.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.8 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room42.7 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track57.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity47.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3200 lbs.
Gross weight4450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.58 cd.
Angle of approach42.2 degrees
Maximum payload800 lbs.
Angle of departure31.5 degrees
Length154.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height71.2 in.
Wheel base93.4 in.
Width68.3 in.
Rear track58.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Solar Yellow Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Impact Orange Clearcoat
  • Deep Beryl Green Pearlcoat
  • Electric Lime Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Khaki
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/75R15 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
