Used 1998 Jeep Wrangler for Sale Near Me
8,049 listings
- 164,300 milesTitle issue, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 107,526 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,991
- 122,058 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,999
- 156,949 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,877
- 180,818 miles
$8,721
- 43,154 miles
$19,984
- 130,717 milesTitle issue, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,895
- 175,580 miles1 Accident, 9 Owners, Personal Use
$4,651
- 72,134 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,500
- 165,699 miles2 Accidents, 8 Owners, Lease
$14,888
- 94,418 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,895
- 139,021 miles
$11,333
- 173,000 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$10,995
- 169,855 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 116,408 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,944
- 161,604 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,455
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,795
- 94,669 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Wrangler searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Wrangler
Read recent reviews for the Jeep Wrangler
Overall Consumer Rating 4.3 59 Reviews
tari5,11/28/2011
I bought my Jeep new at a dealership in Colorado. When it was brand new a huge snowstorm hit and there was a pounding on the door. The ranch owner stood there up to his waist in snow. "Can I borrow your rig?"he asked. He needed to do an emergency insulin run for a friend and none of their big expensive ranch trucks could get through the snow. It got through when nobody else could and spent the day rescuing stranded people in what turned out to be a deadly storm. Since then I have driven it across the country from the Atlantic to the Pacific. We have lived in rural Colorado, New Mexico and now on the Plains. Hauled feed to horses, pulled a boat, loaded goats in the back and transported them. Hauled railroad ties and used it as an anchor to stretch fence. My two Irish Wolfhounds curled up in the back and slept for long trips between New Mexico and Kansas. It gets no babying and it has given no trouble. Pop it into four wheel drive and it can get you almost anywhere and back. It's still going strong and I drive it nearly every day.
