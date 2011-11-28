Used 1998 Jeep Wrangler for Sale Near Me

  • 1998 Jeep Wrangler Sport
    used

    1998 Jeep Wrangler Sport

    164,300 miles
    Title issue, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 1998 Jeep Wrangler Sport
    used

    1998 Jeep Wrangler Sport

    107,526 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $9,991

    Details
  • 1998 Jeep Wrangler Sahara
    used

    1998 Jeep Wrangler Sahara

    122,058 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,999

    Details
  • 1998 Jeep Wrangler Sport
    used

    1998 Jeep Wrangler Sport

    156,949 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,877

    Details
  • 1998 Jeep Wrangler Sport
    used

    1998 Jeep Wrangler Sport

    180,818 miles

    $8,721

    Details
  • 1998 Jeep Wrangler Sport
    used

    1998 Jeep Wrangler Sport

    43,154 miles

    $19,984

    Details
  • 1998 Jeep Wrangler Sport
    used

    1998 Jeep Wrangler Sport

    130,717 miles
    Title issue, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,895

    Details
  • 1998 Jeep Wrangler SE
    used

    1998 Jeep Wrangler SE

    175,580 miles
    1 Accident, 9 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,651

    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Wrangler Sahara
    used

    1999 Jeep Wrangler Sahara

    72,134 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,500

    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Wrangler Sahara
    used

    1999 Jeep Wrangler Sahara

    165,699 miles
    2 Accidents, 8 Owners, Lease

    $14,888

    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Wrangler Sport
    used

    1999 Jeep Wrangler Sport

    94,418 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,895

    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Wrangler Sport
    used

    1999 Jeep Wrangler Sport

    139,021 miles

    $11,333

    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Wrangler Sport
    used

    1999 Jeep Wrangler Sport

    173,000 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Wrangler Sahara
    used

    1999 Jeep Wrangler Sahara

    169,855 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Wrangler Sahara
    used

    1999 Jeep Wrangler Sahara

    116,408 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,944

    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Wrangler Sport
    used

    1999 Jeep Wrangler Sport

    161,604 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,455

    Details
  • 1997 Jeep Wrangler SE
    used

    1997 Jeep Wrangler SE

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,795

    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Wrangler Sport
    used

    1999 Jeep Wrangler Sport

    94,669 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,000

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Wrangler

We've done a lot since 98 and still going strong.
tari5,11/28/2011
I bought my Jeep new at a dealership in Colorado. When it was brand new a huge snowstorm hit and there was a pounding on the door. The ranch owner stood there up to his waist in snow. "Can I borrow your rig?"he asked. He needed to do an emergency insulin run for a friend and none of their big expensive ranch trucks could get through the snow. It got through when nobody else could and spent the day rescuing stranded people in what turned out to be a deadly storm. Since then I have driven it across the country from the Atlantic to the Pacific. We have lived in rural Colorado, New Mexico and now on the Plains. Hauled feed to horses, pulled a boat, loaded goats in the back and transported them. Hauled railroad ties and used it as an anchor to stretch fence. My two Irish Wolfhounds curled up in the back and slept for long trips between New Mexico and Kansas. It gets no babying and it has given no trouble. Pop it into four wheel drive and it can get you almost anywhere and back. It's still going strong and I drive it nearly every day.
