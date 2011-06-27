Used 1998 Jeep Wrangler SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.0/270.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room51.1 in.
Front shoulder room51.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room43.5 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity37 cu.ft.
Length147.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3045 lbs.
Gross weight4450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height69.6 in.
Maximum payload800.0 lbs.
Wheel base93.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lapis Blue
  • Stone White
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Moss Green Pearlcoat
  • Bright Jade Satin Glow
  • Emerald Green Pearlcoat
  • Gunmetal Pearlcoat
  • Chili Pepper Red Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red
