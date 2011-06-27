Estimated values
2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,636
|$3,479
|$3,930
|Clean
|$2,434
|$3,209
|$3,624
|Average
|$2,030
|$2,669
|$3,013
|Rough
|$1,626
|$2,129
|$2,401
Estimated values
2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,021
|$2,814
|$3,240
|Clean
|$1,867
|$2,595
|$2,988
|Average
|$1,557
|$2,159
|$2,483
|Rough
|$1,247
|$1,722
|$1,979
Estimated values
2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,083
|$4,015
|$4,514
|Clean
|$2,847
|$3,703
|$4,163
|Average
|$2,375
|$3,080
|$3,460
|Rough
|$1,903
|$2,457
|$2,758
Estimated values
2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,201
|$4,136
|$4,638
|Clean
|$2,956
|$3,815
|$4,277
|Average
|$2,465
|$3,173
|$3,555
|Rough
|$1,975
|$2,531
|$2,833
Estimated values
2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,881
|$3,760
|$4,231
|Clean
|$2,660
|$3,468
|$3,902
|Average
|$2,219
|$2,885
|$3,243
|Rough
|$1,778
|$2,301
|$2,585
Estimated values
2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8 4dr SUV 4WD (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,705
|$11,481
|$13,510
|Clean
|$7,115
|$10,590
|$12,459
|Average
|$5,935
|$8,808
|$10,356
|Rough
|$4,755
|$7,026
|$8,253
Estimated values
2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,239
|$3,043
|$3,475
|Clean
|$2,067
|$2,807
|$3,205
|Average
|$1,724
|$2,335
|$2,664
|Rough
|$1,381
|$1,862
|$2,123