Used 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee Consumer Reviews

Grand cHEROkee Mike , 05/15/2016 Laredo 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A) 39 of 40 people found this review helpful This has been the best car I have ever owned. It has 145,000 miles and all I've ever had to do beside changing the oil, is put a new battery in it, tires f and r breaks and a rear main seal. Its not terrible for 10 y/o car that I have owned since new. It has been a good car and I would recommend to anyone. Besides who makes cast iron engines anymore???? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Jeep Overland 5.7 Hemi TBarnett , 05/03/2006 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This SUV is a real fun driving experience. Every time I get in the vehicle and turn the key to start the car, a big smile comes across my face. Daimler Chrysler really hit a home run with this vehicle teamed with the HEMI engine. I had two Explorers and an Expedition before this. I had looked seriously at the new Hummer H3. But, when I drove the H3 and this Jeep, the choice was easy to go with the Jeep. It performs awesome with the HEMI engine and handles very well. Report Abuse

Love/Hate Relationship harrison7 , 09/13/2012 29 of 32 people found this review helpful Bought my Jeep about a year and a half ago. Before that had a 1998 grand. It was such a great car. Got over 300k miles on it before someone totaled it. But My 2006 Jeep is a good car. I love the look of the car, the hard lines and the awesome grille. Fun to drive, and the seats are so comfortable. But I do have mixed feelings about the jeep. I have all sorts of electrical problems. My dash lights flash constantly and my NAV stopped working. Dealer said it was the body control module that needs to be replaced. ($1,200)!!! Makes a grinding noise when I turn sharp in the parking lot. Have no idea what that is. And the thirsty hemi puts a dent in my wallet every time I fill up. Report Abuse

120,000 miles going for 200,000 miles steve abraham , 07/21/2015 Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) 51 of 58 people found this review helpful UPDATED REVIEW. Well, I got tor 125,000 miles, had an electrical problem, the dashboard flickered and shut off. After several attempts, the mechanics could not fix this problem. sadly, I had to JUNK my Jeep at 125,000, just a few days after I planned on keeping it for 200,000 miles. Sad. Several thousand dollars of attempted repairs wasted. New computer, rebuilt electric harness... battery... fuses... then the starting system started to smell from burning overload.... so I junked it.....below is my original review.... I have a gray 2006 Jeep and I love it. I have put it through a hard life, driving upstate, and in NYC, in the worst weather and in blistering heat. This Jeep always performed well and is still a very comfortable ride. I had several repair issues, but after 100,000 miles they are expected. new radiator, battery, starter, all standard stuff. The engine is strong, tranny is tight. Darn oxygen sensors have to be changed and they are costly, but it is better than having old carburators. I love my steel colored jeep and I hope to make another review here at 200,000 miles. ps I bought this off lease at two years old, with 18,000 miles, for about $18,000.00 Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse