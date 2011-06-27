Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Consumer Reviews

482,803 km ( 300,000 miles) and still going strong Rotorhead , 07/26/2017 Overland 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 40 of 40 people found this review helpful I purchased this Grand Cherokee Overland, new, in 2004. This is the third Grand Cherokee (WJ) and my first Overland. First of all, after spending the first 12 years in the USA, I exported my Jeep to Costa Rica. I converted the instrument cluster to metric per import requirements which is why the title wording. The Jeep had 262,000 miles at export and has had it's typical share of maintenance and repair items. Mileage is now over 300,000 with the original engine and transmission. The Jeep does have some modifications. Some for performance, some for mileage and some just for looks. I added a suspension lift to clear larger tires. Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland’s have a different axle gear ratio. This is for performance but fuel mileage suffers on the highway. By adding 31” tall tires I gained 1-2 MPH just by slowing the engine RPM’s Of course I needed to adjust the speedometer with a “tuner”, but also changed the fuel required to regular gas and better performance for highway driving. Mileage, on the interstate with moderate hills and mountains always averages 22-23 MPG. This is staying at the speed limit and easy acceleration. The addition of a cold air intake bumps the mileage up another notch too. I have always used Mobile 1 synthetic oil and a premium oil filter. Change intervals are 10,000 miles. Every three years I flush ALL fluids…brake, transmission, cooling, transfer case and differentials. Not all is perfect. I needed to rebuild my front differential due to excessive bearing wear. I replaced the front hubs and drive shafts at the same time since they were already out of the Jeep. Brakes are indeed a weak point on these Jeeps. The factory brakes didn’t seem to last long before warping became an issue. I replaced them with PowerStop brand and they lasted about 100k miles. I have accomplished this procedure three times now with the same predicted mileage…100k per set. The interior leather is not of the highest quality and the center arm rest needs to be recovered in synthetic leather. All in all, the Jeep performs very well, even in the tough third world environment. Like a contributor before stated…”take care of the Jeep and it’ll take care of you” Sound words of advice. Safety Technology Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very reliable and well built Vehicle. Chris , 02/17/2016 Laredo 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) I was a foreign car technician for almost 20yrs, and have found this vehicle to be very well built. I purchased it as a Certified Used with 18K and now have only 135K on the Odometer. The vehicle has received more than the required maintenance, by cutting required fluid changes in half. I do mostly Hwy driving, and get 60K out of average M&S tires. Have only had to replace the Crank Position Sensor @ 110K, and all coolant hoses @120K service, other than normal wear items. This Vehicle has a timeless exterior, functional clean and comfortable interior. The ride is harsher than others in its class do to the solid axles F&R ( one of the main reasons I purchased it). The other being the Dinasaur inline 6 cyldr all cast iron, pushrod engine. This easy to work on , smooth running engine defies "Murphys Law" - If its hard to get to - it will break! I would recommend using high quality motor oil or adding a Zinc additive to it , do to the flat tappet design of the lifters in the engine, and the reduction of Zinc in modern oils due to environmental concerns. Fuel economy is the only negative , I average 17 mpg @ 75% highway.

2004 Rocky Mountain Edition Grand Cherokee vatowerman , 08/27/2011 I purchased my Rocky Mountain Edition as a dealer demo. Fully loaded with all options except the navigation system. It is a Jeep - meaning that it has its quirks and faults. That being said; I wouldn't own anything else. I use this vehicle for my job which is building cell towers in extremely remote and rural areas such as mountain top sites. This Grand Cherokee has never left me stranded and no major problems. But keep in mind that a Jeep does need constant maintenance and care. It is not a Honda or a Toyota that you can abuse and not have any consequences. Flush the tranny every 30k, flush the cooling system every 30k, change out the differential and transfer case fluids every 40k.

Good SUV! beekmanta1 , 11/17/2012 I have owned my 2004 since 2006. Bought with 85k miles and now have over 172k miles. Only minor repairs during life of vehicle so far. Very comfortable, performance lacking big time but isn't a V8, MPG awful! Probably get 12-14 MPG on average. Most get is 18MPG hwy but with very conservative driving. Only major repairs is a transmission solenoid about 450 at 160k miles, fuel pump at 90k miles (ran the gas too low for a long period of time my own fault). Other than that change all fluids when your supposed to and has been a good reliable vehicle for me.