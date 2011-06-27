Estimated values
2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,439
|$3,182
|$3,568
|Clean
|$2,223
|$2,898
|$3,253
|Average
|$1,792
|$2,331
|$2,622
|Rough
|$1,361
|$1,764
|$1,992
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,751
|$2,394
|$2,730
|Clean
|$1,597
|$2,180
|$2,489
|Average
|$1,287
|$1,754
|$2,006
|Rough
|$977
|$1,327
|$1,524
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,888
|$2,821
|$3,312
|Clean
|$1,721
|$2,570
|$3,019
|Average
|$1,387
|$2,067
|$2,434
|Rough
|$1,053
|$1,565
|$1,849
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,640
|$1,947
|$2,104
|Clean
|$1,495
|$1,773
|$1,918
|Average
|$1,205
|$1,427
|$1,546
|Rough
|$915
|$1,080
|$1,174
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,920
|$2,583
|$2,929
|Clean
|$1,750
|$2,353
|$2,671
|Average
|$1,411
|$1,893
|$2,153
|Rough
|$1,071
|$1,433
|$1,635
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,634
|$2,143
|$2,408
|Clean
|$1,490
|$1,952
|$2,195
|Average
|$1,201
|$1,570
|$1,769
|Rough
|$912
|$1,188
|$1,344