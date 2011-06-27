  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,439$3,182$3,568
Clean$2,223$2,898$3,253
Average$1,792$2,331$2,622
Rough$1,361$1,764$1,992
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,751$2,394$2,730
Clean$1,597$2,180$2,489
Average$1,287$1,754$2,006
Rough$977$1,327$1,524
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,888$2,821$3,312
Clean$1,721$2,570$3,019
Average$1,387$2,067$2,434
Rough$1,053$1,565$1,849
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,640$1,947$2,104
Clean$1,495$1,773$1,918
Average$1,205$1,427$1,546
Rough$915$1,080$1,174
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,920$2,583$2,929
Clean$1,750$2,353$2,671
Average$1,411$1,893$2,153
Rough$1,071$1,433$1,635
Estimated values
2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,634$2,143$2,408
Clean$1,490$1,952$2,195
Average$1,201$1,570$1,769
Rough$912$1,188$1,344
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,495 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,773 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Grand Cherokee is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,495 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,773 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,495 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,773 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee ranges from $915 to $2,104, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.