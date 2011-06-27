  1. Home
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Sport 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,440$3,947$4,191
Clean$3,108$3,565$3,792
Average$2,445$2,802$2,995
Rough$1,783$2,039$2,198
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,791$5,183$6,426
Clean$2,522$4,682$5,815
Average$1,985$3,680$4,593
Rough$1,447$2,677$3,371
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,584$2,157$2,448
Clean$1,431$1,948$2,215
Average$1,126$1,531$1,750
Rough$821$1,114$1,284
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,616$2,236$2,553
Clean$1,460$2,020$2,310
Average$1,149$1,588$1,825
Rough$838$1,155$1,339
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,501$2,081$2,378
Clean$1,356$1,880$2,152
Average$1,067$1,477$1,699
Rough$778$1,075$1,247
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Sport 2WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,430$2,007$2,301
Clean$1,292$1,813$2,082
Average$1,017$1,425$1,645
Rough$741$1,037$1,207
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,556$2,154$2,460
Clean$1,406$1,946$2,226
Average$1,106$1,530$1,758
Rough$806$1,113$1,290
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,638$2,787$3,382
Clean$1,480$2,518$3,060
Average$1,164$1,979$2,417
Rough$849$1,440$1,774
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,599$2,130$2,399
Clean$1,445$1,924$2,171
Average$1,137$1,512$1,715
Rough$829$1,100$1,258
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 2WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,387$1,902$2,165
Clean$1,253$1,718$1,959
Average$986$1,350$1,548
Rough$719$982$1,136
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,483$1,903$2,115
Clean$1,340$1,719$1,914
Average$1,054$1,351$1,512
Rough$768$983$1,109
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,356 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,880 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Grand Cherokee is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,356 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,880 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,356 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,880 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee ranges from $778 to $2,378, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.