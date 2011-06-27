Estimated values
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Sport 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,440
|$3,947
|$4,191
|Clean
|$3,108
|$3,565
|$3,792
|Average
|$2,445
|$2,802
|$2,995
|Rough
|$1,783
|$2,039
|$2,198
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,791
|$5,183
|$6,426
|Clean
|$2,522
|$4,682
|$5,815
|Average
|$1,985
|$3,680
|$4,593
|Rough
|$1,447
|$2,677
|$3,371
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,584
|$2,157
|$2,448
|Clean
|$1,431
|$1,948
|$2,215
|Average
|$1,126
|$1,531
|$1,750
|Rough
|$821
|$1,114
|$1,284
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,616
|$2,236
|$2,553
|Clean
|$1,460
|$2,020
|$2,310
|Average
|$1,149
|$1,588
|$1,825
|Rough
|$838
|$1,155
|$1,339
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,501
|$2,081
|$2,378
|Clean
|$1,356
|$1,880
|$2,152
|Average
|$1,067
|$1,477
|$1,699
|Rough
|$778
|$1,075
|$1,247
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Sport 2WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,430
|$2,007
|$2,301
|Clean
|$1,292
|$1,813
|$2,082
|Average
|$1,017
|$1,425
|$1,645
|Rough
|$741
|$1,037
|$1,207
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,556
|$2,154
|$2,460
|Clean
|$1,406
|$1,946
|$2,226
|Average
|$1,106
|$1,530
|$1,758
|Rough
|$806
|$1,113
|$1,290
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,638
|$2,787
|$3,382
|Clean
|$1,480
|$2,518
|$3,060
|Average
|$1,164
|$1,979
|$2,417
|Rough
|$849
|$1,440
|$1,774
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,599
|$2,130
|$2,399
|Clean
|$1,445
|$1,924
|$2,171
|Average
|$1,137
|$1,512
|$1,715
|Rough
|$829
|$1,100
|$1,258
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 2WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,387
|$1,902
|$2,165
|Clean
|$1,253
|$1,718
|$1,959
|Average
|$986
|$1,350
|$1,548
|Rough
|$719
|$982
|$1,136
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,483
|$1,903
|$2,115
|Clean
|$1,340
|$1,719
|$1,914
|Average
|$1,054
|$1,351
|$1,512
|Rough
|$768
|$983
|$1,109