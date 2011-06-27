Used 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Consumer Reviews

Great All Around Matt R , 11/15/2015 Sport 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful The Jeep is great. It has solid front and rear axles so it works great off and on road. The 4.0 L Straight Six has great low end torque to get you quick off the line and over rocks. The vehicle is body on frame which makes it very moddable so I installed a 4 inch lift to make it better offroad. Select-trac is great for offroad and snow and allows for very high traction in slippery situations. It starts and idles perfectly even at the sub zero temperatures we get here. Overall I think it's a great vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my Jeep! Jack C , 08/08/2015 Laredo 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I have had my 2002 Jeep grand Cherokee since 2008 and it already had 67,000 miles on it. It is the straight 4.0 ltr 6. I now have 187,000 plus and it runs as great as the day I bought it. The most expensive part I had replaced was believe it or not the oil pan $600 as the old one piece that lets the drain plug screw into the weld broke loose and fell in the pan. I have replaced the starter also, but did that myself for just the part costing $145. I still use this truck everyday 25 miles each way back and forth to work. It is very easy to work on. I change the oil every 3000 miles and to be honest, I have never replaced the transmission fluid, but will do so soon. But this truck is like clockwork. starts up every day, drives smooth, it is a little noise, but I think if I had different tires it would be quieter. The heater still works great. The air cond just started to taper off and I will recharge. This truck is absolutely awesome in the snow and rain. I love the flexibility of the 4 wheel part and full time. I have never used the low, and do not take off road, but living new phila, we do get some extreme weather. I know a person that has over 500,000 on the same 4.0 engine. This is definitely a keeper. I did have a issue with the temp control that helps to regulate the eng temp. I was replacing ever year for 2 years and then I decided to replace myself. It is located on the passenger side wheel well behind the front Light. I replaced and found that they were not adding great under the module that prevents moisture from damaging the unit. I have now had the same part for 5 years with no issues. I recommend this truck to anyone. As of 2018, now at 220,000 miles and running strong as ever! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Had a good one kellyspike , 07/20/2012 19 of 20 people found this review helpful We must have been lucky, we had a pretty good experience with our jeep. At 86,000 miles it was smashed by a tree in our driveway. We had only spent money on brakes, tires and a water pump. Otherwise it ran great and filled our needs. I'm headed out looking for another one to replace ours. I"ve been looking at reviews and no matter what you own; people have trouble. Just try researching other cars! It's a shame manufacturers won't stand behind their cars when it's pretty obvious there are issues with some parts. Report Abuse

Love it! carguy , 11/22/2010 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I have had this truck for about 6 years, and yes..the HVAC doors broke once, the rotors do warp if you are rough on the truck. between me and the wife..about 30k between rotor cuts. Not too bad considering. All of the electronics are great, including the seat heaters, and the 10 disk changer. Lots of power, and has been a very reliable vehicle for us. Tows a 5000 lb boat like it isnt even there. The Quadradrive is amazing, you cant get this thing stuck! Report Abuse