  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Sonata
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,195
See Sonata Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,195
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)444.0/647.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,195
Torque179 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,195
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,195
Option Group 01yes
GLS Popular Equipment Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,195
104 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,195
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,195
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,195
ECM w/ Homelink and Compassyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Matyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,195
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,195
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Front leg room45.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,195
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,195
Mud Guardyes
Rear Lip Spoileryes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,195
Front track62.9 in.
Length189.8 in.
Curb weight3199 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume120.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.0 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,195
Exterior Colors
  • Harbor Grey Metallic
  • Radiant Silver
  • Midnight Black
  • Sparkling Ruby
  • Pacific Blue Pearl
  • Indigo Night
  • Shimmering White
  • Iridescent Silver Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Camel, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,195
P205/65R16 94H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,195
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,195
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Sonata Inventory

Related Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles