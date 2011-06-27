Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Beware of 2013 Sonata remote starter kit defect

mdh2, 08/23/2012
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

Bought my car in May. Everything is excellent with the car EXCEPT OEM remote starter kit had major defect if installed in the 2013 Sonata. Purchased kit during sale. Needed to wait 4-6 weeks before 2013 kits were available. When it was available, Hyundai dealership installed it but it failed (i.e., would actually turn engine off). Dealership informed me wiring instructions were wrong from Hyundai. Dealership kept car for 2 weeks and couldn't figure out problem. Regional technician came in and also couldn't figure it out either. Dealership removed unit and returned car back to factory default. Finally got my money back.

Blue storm

racchi, 10/27/2012
25 of 26 people found this review helpful

That's the name I have dubbed my 2013 Sonata. Was looking for something more fuel efficient after my trusty 4runner was totaled. Cross shopped some small SUVs and midsize sedans. In the end, the Sonata had the right mix of value, style, and performance. Rode better than the Tucson, CX 5 suvs. More personality and value vs Camry and Accord and more comfortable than Altima.

LOVE!!!

sugplum, 06/14/2012
43 of 46 people found this review helpful

Bought my "Sparkling Ruby" Sonata on 5/26/12 and just don't want to park it! It's so fun to drive and very smooth. Great deal for so many options. Would definitely recommend.

2013 Sonata GLS

rlang, 07/07/2012
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

Lots of interior room. AC cools quickly which is a must because of the hot Texas summers. Quiet and comfortable ride. Good gas mileage. Good trunk space.

Sonata keeps getting better

fokker45, 09/15/2012
29 of 31 people found this review helpful

This is my third Sonata, a 2007, 2010, now a 2013. Each is better than the last. I have the Limited with the 2.0 Turbo. It is as fast as the old muscle cars, but smoother and more conomical. Interior is nicer than in the past, dash layout is good and the instrument panel lighting is very sharp. Seats are comfortable and both front and back are heated. Compared to my V-6 Sonata, I'm getting 3 to 4 mpg better milage and with better performance. As for reliability, none of my Sonatas ever needed warranty service. The style is better than cars costing twice as much. Every time I park next to a luxury car, I still prefer the Sonata styling and the high quality of the pain

