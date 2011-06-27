Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,478
|$9,509
|$11,256
|Clean
|$7,044
|$8,964
|$10,592
|Average
|$6,174
|$7,873
|$9,265
|Rough
|$5,304
|$6,783
|$7,937
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,808
|$8,690
|$10,310
|Clean
|$6,412
|$8,192
|$9,702
|Average
|$5,620
|$7,195
|$8,486
|Rough
|$4,828
|$6,199
|$7,270
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan w/Wine Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,983
|$10,208
|$12,122
|Clean
|$7,518
|$9,623
|$11,407
|Average
|$6,590
|$8,452
|$9,977
|Rough
|$5,662
|$7,282
|$8,547
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,979
|$7,687
|$9,155
|Clean
|$5,632
|$7,246
|$8,615
|Average
|$4,936
|$6,365
|$7,535
|Rough
|$4,241
|$5,483
|$6,455
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,117
|$9,033
|$10,682
|Clean
|$6,703
|$8,515
|$10,052
|Average
|$5,876
|$7,479
|$8,792
|Rough
|$5,048
|$6,443
|$7,532
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,098
|$9,030
|$10,694
|Clean
|$6,685
|$8,513
|$10,063
|Average
|$5,859
|$7,477
|$8,802
|Rough
|$5,034
|$6,442
|$7,540
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan w/Wine Interior (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,018
|$8,988
|$10,682
|Clean
|$6,610
|$8,472
|$10,052
|Average
|$5,794
|$7,442
|$8,792
|Rough
|$4,977
|$6,411
|$7,532
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,740
|$8,681
|$10,349
|Clean
|$6,348
|$8,183
|$9,739
|Average
|$5,564
|$7,188
|$8,518
|Rough
|$4,780
|$6,192
|$7,298
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Wine Interior (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,073
|$9,013
|$10,682
|Clean
|$6,662
|$8,497
|$10,052
|Average
|$5,839
|$7,463
|$8,792
|Rough
|$5,017
|$6,429
|$7,532
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,106
|$7,858
|$9,365
|Clean
|$5,751
|$7,408
|$8,813
|Average
|$5,041
|$6,507
|$7,708
|Rough
|$4,331
|$5,606
|$6,603