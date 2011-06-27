  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,800$11,540$13,776
Clean$8,470$11,103$13,203
Average$7,808$10,230$12,059
Rough$7,146$9,357$10,915
Estimated values
2012 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,725$10,130$12,094
Clean$7,435$9,747$11,591
Average$6,854$8,981$10,587
Rough$6,273$8,214$9,582
Estimated values
2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,805$11,545$13,783
Clean$8,474$11,109$13,210
Average$7,812$10,235$12,065
Rough$7,150$9,362$10,921
Estimated values
2012 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,927$13,559$15,736
Clean$10,516$13,046$15,082
Average$9,694$12,020$13,775
Rough$8,873$10,995$12,468
Estimated values
2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,575$11,244$13,423
Clean$8,252$10,819$12,866
Average$7,608$9,968$11,751
Rough$6,963$9,118$10,636
Estimated values
2012 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,268$12,885$15,043
Clean$9,882$12,397$14,418
Average$9,110$11,423$13,169
Rough$8,338$10,448$11,919
Estimated values
2012 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,061$9,101$10,770
Clean$6,796$8,757$10,323
Average$6,265$8,068$9,429
Rough$5,734$7,380$8,534
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Honda Odyssey on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Honda Odyssey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,796 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,757 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Honda Odyssey. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Honda Odyssey and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Honda Odyssey ranges from $5,734 to $10,770, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Honda Odyssey is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.