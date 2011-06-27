Estimated values
2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,800
|$11,540
|$13,776
|Clean
|$8,470
|$11,103
|$13,203
|Average
|$7,808
|$10,230
|$12,059
|Rough
|$7,146
|$9,357
|$10,915
Estimated values
2012 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,725
|$10,130
|$12,094
|Clean
|$7,435
|$9,747
|$11,591
|Average
|$6,854
|$8,981
|$10,587
|Rough
|$6,273
|$8,214
|$9,582
Estimated values
2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,805
|$11,545
|$13,783
|Clean
|$8,474
|$11,109
|$13,210
|Average
|$7,812
|$10,235
|$12,065
|Rough
|$7,150
|$9,362
|$10,921
Estimated values
2012 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,927
|$13,559
|$15,736
|Clean
|$10,516
|$13,046
|$15,082
|Average
|$9,694
|$12,020
|$13,775
|Rough
|$8,873
|$10,995
|$12,468
Estimated values
2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,575
|$11,244
|$13,423
|Clean
|$8,252
|$10,819
|$12,866
|Average
|$7,608
|$9,968
|$11,751
|Rough
|$6,963
|$9,118
|$10,636
Estimated values
2012 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,268
|$12,885
|$15,043
|Clean
|$9,882
|$12,397
|$14,418
|Average
|$9,110
|$11,423
|$13,169
|Rough
|$8,338
|$10,448
|$11,919
Estimated values
2012 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,061
|$9,101
|$10,770
|Clean
|$6,796
|$8,757
|$10,323
|Average
|$6,265
|$8,068
|$9,429
|Rough
|$5,734
|$7,380
|$8,534