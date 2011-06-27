Used 2006 Honda Odyssey Consumer Reviews

Exceeded Expectations daschneid , 04/21/2014 27 of 28 people found this review helpful This van has been absolutely fantastic. I have never had mechanical problems of any kind. The power sliding doors have worked consistently and I've never had a problem. Couldn't say that about the Ford Minivan I owned previously. Great ride, excellent mileage - average mid to high 20's. Very reliable. I bought it new in 2006 and I can see driving it for another 5 or 6 years. Design and quality is great. I highly recommend this vehicle. Report Abuse

Outstanding Vehicle artchee , 12/27/2012 24 of 25 people found this review helpful Everything is relative; depends on what you may have been driving. I have been driving this 2006 Odyssey Touring for just over a year. Previously I drove a Lincoln Town Car for 10 years. Don't know if there is a better "ride" than with the Town Car, BUT I have not lost much with the Odyssey. I purchased it 5 years old, as $40K is entirely too much to pay for a "new" car which quickly becomes a "used" car. This model was clean and in excellent condition. I put in new spark plugs & changed the timing belt, & had to purchase a spare tire, as the former owner changed out the run-flat tires (thankfully). ONLY complaint: MPG is like 15/22, when rated at 20/28. Report Abuse

Rock solid, dependable, high value family car David , 07/17/2018 EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful We bought our 2006 Odyssey EX-L new in 2005 and have 160K on it. There were several minor recalls that the dealer took care of no problem. The only recurrent problem we have had is with the power steering pump which had to be replaced twice (it was also under recall and we weren’t charged either time). Otherwise, the car runs great and has plenty of power and acceleration even in the mountains. After 12 years I have not noticed a decrease in performance. This van is FWD only so slick roads can be tricky. We have found that Blizzak tires provide the best traction in the snow. The ground clearance is average so I don’t recommend taking this vehicle on backcountry forest roads or off road, but good dirt roads are fine. The inside of the van is huge and easily fits 7 adults plus 1 child in the middle second row. The seats are modular making it easy to carry cargo, groceries, bikes, coolers, tires, sports gear, camping gear, hunting equipment, etc. I have a couple of complaints for the manufacturer. Although the AC/heater works fine, the programming is weird and not user friendly. It takes a while to figure out how to work it. Several of the light bulbs on the instrument panel and dash have burned out and replacing them requires major disassembly of the interior and costs alot. We have learned to live without them. There is no Bluetooth or auxiliary inputs into the speakers so CD and radio are your only options for this year. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

You can't find a better mini van. Matt W , 07/17/2016 EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 34 of 38 people found this review helpful We bought ours new at the end of 2005. It now has 240,000 miles on it. This vehicle was always serviced at the dealership. the only things that have gone wrong on it were a minor issue with the AC, and a high pressure line on the power steering. The power steering was sometimes noisy, but it has never not worked. The only issue I have with the van is that if you do not rotate the tires at least every 5000 miles, they will become noisy. Other than that, you really cannot buy a better minivan. Despite the high miles, I have complete confidence int he van. We just drove it over 1000 miles for vacation, and it turned 240,000 miles on that trip. Last summer with over 220,000 miles we went over 13 hrs from home, into Canada. Now being down to only 1 kid at home, we will sell it. We just bought a Pilot to replace the van. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse