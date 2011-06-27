Estimated values
2006 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,525
|$3,614
|$4,234
|Clean
|$2,373
|$3,396
|$3,968
|Average
|$2,070
|$2,959
|$3,438
|Rough
|$1,766
|$2,522
|$2,907
Estimated values
2006 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan w/Entertainment, Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,545
|$3,553
|$4,129
|Clean
|$2,392
|$3,339
|$3,870
|Average
|$2,085
|$2,909
|$3,353
|Rough
|$1,779
|$2,479
|$2,835
Estimated values
2006 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,017
|$3,105
|$3,721
|Clean
|$1,896
|$2,918
|$3,487
|Average
|$1,653
|$2,542
|$3,021
|Rough
|$1,411
|$2,167
|$2,555
Estimated values
2006 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,715
|$2,546
|$3,017
|Clean
|$1,612
|$2,392
|$2,828
|Average
|$1,406
|$2,084
|$2,450
|Rough
|$1,199
|$1,777
|$2,072
Estimated values
2006 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,096
|$3,225
|$3,864
|Clean
|$1,970
|$3,030
|$3,622
|Average
|$1,718
|$2,640
|$3,138
|Rough
|$1,466
|$2,250
|$2,654
Estimated values
2006 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Entertainment, Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,190
|$3,372
|$4,039
|Clean
|$2,058
|$3,168
|$3,786
|Average
|$1,795
|$2,760
|$3,280
|Rough
|$1,532
|$2,353
|$2,774
Estimated values
2006 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,843
|$2,838
|$3,399
|Clean
|$1,733
|$2,666
|$3,186
|Average
|$1,511
|$2,323
|$2,760
|Rough
|$1,289
|$1,980
|$2,334