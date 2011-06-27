  1. Home
2006 Honda Odyssey Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2006 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,525$3,614$4,234
Clean$2,373$3,396$3,968
Average$2,070$2,959$3,438
Rough$1,766$2,522$2,907
Estimated values
2006 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan w/Entertainment, Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,545$3,553$4,129
Clean$2,392$3,339$3,870
Average$2,085$2,909$3,353
Rough$1,779$2,479$2,835
Estimated values
2006 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,017$3,105$3,721
Clean$1,896$2,918$3,487
Average$1,653$2,542$3,021
Rough$1,411$2,167$2,555
Estimated values
2006 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,715$2,546$3,017
Clean$1,612$2,392$2,828
Average$1,406$2,084$2,450
Rough$1,199$1,777$2,072
Estimated values
2006 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,096$3,225$3,864
Clean$1,970$3,030$3,622
Average$1,718$2,640$3,138
Rough$1,466$2,250$2,654
Estimated values
2006 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Entertainment, Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,190$3,372$4,039
Clean$2,058$3,168$3,786
Average$1,795$2,760$3,280
Rough$1,532$2,353$2,774
Estimated values
2006 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,843$2,838$3,399
Clean$1,733$2,666$3,186
Average$1,511$2,323$2,760
Rough$1,289$1,980$2,334
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Honda Odyssey on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Honda Odyssey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,612 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,392 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Honda Odyssey. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Honda Odyssey and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Honda Odyssey ranges from $1,199 to $3,017, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Honda Odyssey is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.