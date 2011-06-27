Used 2006 Honda Odyssey LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$25,345
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$25,345
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$25,345
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/483.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$25,345
Torque240 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower244 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$25,345
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$25,345
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
$25,345
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
$25,345
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$25,345
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$25,345
Front head room40.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room63.5 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$25,345
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room64.4 in.
Rear leg room40.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$25,345
Front track66.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity147.4 cu.ft.
Length201.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4378 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.4 cu.ft.
Height68.8 in.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width77.1 in.
Rear track66.8 in.
Colors
$25,345
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Sage Brush Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Desert Rock Metallic
  • Redrock Pearl
  • Midnight Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Olive, leather
  • Olive, cloth
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$25,345
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/65R T tiresyes
Suspension
$25,345
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$25,345
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
