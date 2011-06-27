  1. Home
2018 Honda CR-V Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,624$24,851$27,385
Clean$22,143$24,316$26,782
Average$21,180$23,247$25,577
Rough$20,218$22,177$24,372
Estimated values
2018 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,801$23,066$25,644
Clean$20,358$22,570$25,080
Average$19,473$21,577$23,951
Rough$18,588$20,585$22,823
Estimated values
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,808$25,130$27,773
Clean$22,323$24,589$27,162
Average$21,353$23,508$25,940
Rough$20,382$22,426$24,718
Estimated values
2018 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,417$25,696$28,292
Clean$22,919$25,143$27,669
Average$21,923$24,037$26,424
Rough$20,927$22,932$25,179
Estimated values
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,359$23,677$26,314
Clean$20,905$23,168$25,735
Average$19,996$22,149$24,577
Rough$19,087$21,130$23,419
Estimated values
2018 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,736$21,950$24,468
Clean$19,316$21,478$23,930
Average$18,476$20,533$22,853
Rough$17,637$19,588$21,776
Estimated values
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,632$23,860$26,396
Clean$21,172$23,346$25,815
Average$20,251$22,320$24,653
Rough$19,331$21,293$23,491
Estimated values
2018 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,752$19,880$22,302
Clean$17,375$19,453$21,811
Average$16,619$18,597$20,829
Rough$15,864$17,742$19,848
Estimated values
2018 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,433$20,535$22,928
Clean$18,041$20,093$22,423
Average$17,256$19,210$21,414
Rough$16,472$18,326$20,405
Estimated values
2018 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,516$26,787$29,373
Clean$23,994$26,211$28,726
Average$22,951$25,058$27,434
Rough$21,908$23,905$26,141
Sell my 2018 Honda CR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda CR-V near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Honda CR-V on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,375 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,453 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda CR-V is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,375 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,453 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Honda CR-V, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,375 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,453 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Honda CR-V. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Honda CR-V and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Honda CR-V ranges from $15,864 to $22,302, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Honda CR-V is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.