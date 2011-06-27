Estimated values
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,624
|$24,851
|$27,385
|Clean
|$22,143
|$24,316
|$26,782
|Average
|$21,180
|$23,247
|$25,577
|Rough
|$20,218
|$22,177
|$24,372
Estimated values
2018 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,801
|$23,066
|$25,644
|Clean
|$20,358
|$22,570
|$25,080
|Average
|$19,473
|$21,577
|$23,951
|Rough
|$18,588
|$20,585
|$22,823
Estimated values
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,808
|$25,130
|$27,773
|Clean
|$22,323
|$24,589
|$27,162
|Average
|$21,353
|$23,508
|$25,940
|Rough
|$20,382
|$22,426
|$24,718
Estimated values
2018 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,417
|$25,696
|$28,292
|Clean
|$22,919
|$25,143
|$27,669
|Average
|$21,923
|$24,037
|$26,424
|Rough
|$20,927
|$22,932
|$25,179
Estimated values
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,359
|$23,677
|$26,314
|Clean
|$20,905
|$23,168
|$25,735
|Average
|$19,996
|$22,149
|$24,577
|Rough
|$19,087
|$21,130
|$23,419
Estimated values
2018 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,736
|$21,950
|$24,468
|Clean
|$19,316
|$21,478
|$23,930
|Average
|$18,476
|$20,533
|$22,853
|Rough
|$17,637
|$19,588
|$21,776
Estimated values
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,632
|$23,860
|$26,396
|Clean
|$21,172
|$23,346
|$25,815
|Average
|$20,251
|$22,320
|$24,653
|Rough
|$19,331
|$21,293
|$23,491
Estimated values
2018 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,752
|$19,880
|$22,302
|Clean
|$17,375
|$19,453
|$21,811
|Average
|$16,619
|$18,597
|$20,829
|Rough
|$15,864
|$17,742
|$19,848
Estimated values
2018 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,433
|$20,535
|$22,928
|Clean
|$18,041
|$20,093
|$22,423
|Average
|$17,256
|$19,210
|$21,414
|Rough
|$16,472
|$18,326
|$20,405
Estimated values
2018 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,516
|$26,787
|$29,373
|Clean
|$23,994
|$26,211
|$28,726
|Average
|$22,951
|$25,058
|$27,434
|Rough
|$21,908
|$23,905
|$26,141