Used 2011 Kia Forte for Sale Near Me

- 111,128 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,950$1,887 Below Market
WM Krotter - O' Neill / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFU4A27B5421383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,110 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,900$1,670 Below Market
Folsom Lake Hyundai - Folsom / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Forte Koup EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFU6A20B5430907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,650 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$6,555$1,344 Below Market
Tucson Subaru - Tucson / Arizona
Clean CARFAX! Tucson Subaru is offering for sale this Bronze 2011 Kia Forte EX FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L I4!! One Year Complimentary Maintenance(see dealer for details)! Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite Audio System with Bluetooth Wireless and Steering wheel mounted audio controls!! Remote Keyless Entry, Speed control and More!! Expect a relaxed, family-centered atmosphere that is committed to your satisfaction when you visit Tucson Subaru. Our Sales Team is the most knowledgeable, personable, and enjoyable in the industry. We listen to your needs and treat our customers with respect and appreciation in a honest and straightforward manner. Tucson Subaru offers a dedicated Internet Sales Department that allows you the ability to select your vehicle, negotiate a competitive price, and arrange for aggressive financing or lease alternatives - all in a friendly, hassle-free environment without ever leaving the comfort of your home or office. We promise the easiest car purchase you have ever made.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFU4A22B5425177
Stock: P20043A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 85,210 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,035$1,403 Below Market
Subaru of Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
Odometer is 22066 miles below market average! Recent Arrival!26/36 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX.2011 Kia Forte EXNot all Subaru dealers are created equal. Subaru of Jacksonville is the largest volume Subaru-only dealership in Florida. We are family-owned and family-run. Our passion is Subarus and that's all we do. When we started our Jacksonville, FL Subaru dealership 20 years ago, we made a commitment and promise to our customers that has remained unchanged. It represents who we are and why over 10,000 Subaru customers throughout Florida, Southern Georgia and beyond buy and service their Subarus at Subaru of Jacksonville, on Atlantic. Promises Made - Promises Kept at Subaru of Jacksonville, FL that our ONLY mission is to make your car buying and service experience the best - EVER! To treat you like family. Subaru of Jacksonville is a family owned and operated business. We sell many of our cars to our own family members, and we promise to give you the same treatment - without exception. If the banks would allow it we'd do business on a handshake!Awards:* 2011 IIHS Top Safety PickFinally, we respect your time and value the opportunity to earn your business. Our straight forward, informative and ethical approach to business is noticeably different than what you are used to.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFU4A24B5400944
Stock: 20-1422A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 69,872 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,570$1,146 Below Market
Hyundai Of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFU4A23B5465932
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,230 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,995$653 Below Market
Kia AutoSport of Pensacola - Pensacola / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 26/36 City/Highway MPGOur vehicles are priced daily and sell quickly! Don't miss this opportunity: Call 888-320-3890 or come in to speak with one of our many knowledgeable and dedicated salespersons today! We understand that life happens-a history of bad credit, no credit, bankruptcy, repossession, or anything in between, is not a problem. Our experienced sales and financial staff are dedicated to making sure you get your perfect vehicle with financing that is right for you. Family owned and operated since 1988, KIA AutoSport of Pensacola is proud to be a full disclosure dealership on price, payments, trade values, rates, and terms. Come join our KIA AutoSport family today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFU5A24B5368535
Stock: PT368535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 52,001 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,995$552 Below Market
Pride Kia of Lynn - Lynn / Massachusetts
CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, 2 SETS OF KEYS, LOCAL TRADE, FULL DETAIL, NON-SMOKER, DEALER SERVICED. 2011 Kia Forte EX FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L I4 DOHC CVVT TitaniumKIA is committed to producing exceptional vehicles with superb quality and reliability to suit most every driving need. From compact to crossover, every KIA delivers an extraordinary combination of precision engineering, outstanding performance, innovative features and advanced safety systems. At Pride KIA of Lynn, we invite you to Feel the Difference, the Pride Difference! As part of the Pride Motor Group that has served the North Shore for more than 40 years, our KIA dealership near Boston, MA, has the experience and knowledge to help guide you to find the right car and/or SUV for you and your lifestyle and budget. When you're in the market for your next new or quality pre-owned KIA, allow Pride KIA of Lynn to treat you to the best buying experience you'll ever have.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFU4A23B5355933
Stock: K9244A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 84,441 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,000
World Car Mazda North - San Antonio / Texas
Titanium Metallic, stone Cloth.Odometer is 10240 miles below market average!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Titanium Metallic 2011 Kia Forte EX /Power Equipment, Bluetooth, Automatic EXTitanium Metallic, stone Cloth, **ABS BRAKES**, **CD PLAYER**, **CLOTH SEAT TRIM**, **FRONT BUCKET SEATS**, **POWER DOOR LOCKS**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **TRACTION CONTROL**, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.5" x 15" Steel w/Full Covers Wheels, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, Cargo Tray, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite Audio System, Rear Bumper Applique, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFU4A29B5424611
Stock: K424611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 78,301 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,700
World Car Mazda North - San Antonio / Texas
spicy red metallic, stone Cloth.Odometer is 4830 miles below market average!Clean CARFAX.spicy red metallic 2011 Kia Forte EX /Bluetooth, Power Equipment, Automatic EXSpicy red metallic, stone Cloth, **ABS BRAKES**, **CD PLAYER**, **CLOTH SEAT TRIM**, **FRONT BUCKET SEATS**, **POWER DOOR LOCKS**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **TRACTION CONTROL**, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.5" x 15" Steel w/Full Covers Wheels, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, EC Mirror w/Compass & Homelink, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite Audio System, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFU4A29B5419781
Stock: K419781A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 30,479 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,599
CarMax Ft. Myers - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fort Myers / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFU4A27B5434330
Stock: 18899540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,675 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$6,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2011 Kia Forte 4dr 4dr Sedan Automatic EX features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFU4A21B5461622
Stock: JYC-461622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-19-2019
- 122,619 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,994
Lexus of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Pwr Tilt Sunroof Sun/Moonroof Electrochromic Mirror W/Compass & Homelink Bluetooth Connection Black; Seat Trim Ebony Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Forte Koup SX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFW6A31B5333945
Stock: B5333945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 99,518 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,795
AutoNation Lincoln Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
Pwr Sunroof Sun/Moonroof Bluetooth Connection Black; Seat Trim Bright Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. **LOCAL TRADE WELL MAINTAINED**REMOTE ENTRY**AM/FM/CD AUDIO PLAYER**BLUETOOTH**POWER MOONROOF**ALLOY WHEELS**AUTONATION CERTIFIED** Our AutoNation Certified Warranty requires the vehicle pass a vigorous 125 point inspection by one of our certified technicians. With more than just a power train coverage you will get components of the; Engine, Transmission, Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, Steering, Front Suspension, Brakes, Electrical, Air Conditioning, Advanced Components, and even Seals and Gaskets covered under this warranty for 90 days or 4,000 miles whichever comes first. *see dealer for precise list of covered components All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Forte SX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFW5A32B5408565
Stock: B5408565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,750
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2011 Kia Forte SX hatchback automatic with the 2.4L 4 cylinder engine. Cloth interior; sunroof; no accidents. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Forte SX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFW5A31B5452864
Stock: 25630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,527 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$6,369
Honest Autos - Fruitland Park / Florida
NO ACCIDENTS Bright Silver Metallic 2011 Kia Forte EX26/36 City/Highway MPGAwards:*2011 IIHS Top Safety PickLearn why we're different by reading some of our 200+, 5-star reviews on Google and Facebook. Honest Autos has been family owned and operated in Leesburg, FL since 1980. We utilize years of industry experience to help you get a great car at an even better price. Don't get taken advantage of by other dealers. We offer upfront salesman, transparent pricing, service records, and free Carfax vehicle history reports on every vehicle we sell. We are a full spectrum lender, offering competitive traditional financing for good credit customers AND Buy Here Pay Here financing for customers looking to establish or rebuild your credit. Don't take 'NO' for an answer. We can be the bank and tell you 'You're Approved!' Learn more at www.HonestAutos.com. We are conveniently located on U.S. HWY 441 in Leesburg - 50 minutes North of Orlando - 5 minutes South of The Villages. Come in and let us earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFU4A21B5370446
Stock: 6615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,577 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,519
AutoNation Toyota South Austin - Austin / Texas
Pwr Tilt Sunroof Sun/Moonroof Electrochromic Mirror W/Compass & Homelink Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Black; Seat Trim Racing Red This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Toyota South Austin's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2011 Kia Forte Koup SX with 122,569mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient KiaForte Koup. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Kia Forte Koup SX is a perfect addition to any home. More information about the 2011 Kia Forte Koup: The Forte Koup is one of the best-looking, most-affordable small coupes inside and out, with a design that doesn't look merely like a sedan derivative. It's more powerful than base versions of the Honda Civic coupe, Ford Focus coupe and Chevrolet Cobalt coupe according to Kia, and it has more interior volume than the Civic coupe, Cobalt coupe or Scion tC. Fuel economy is another good reason to consider the Forte Koup, along with its very strong list of standard features--especially for those who appreciate tech extras. For its price, well under $20,000 even when you add a few options, the Forte Koup is hard to beat. This model sets itself apart with safety features, Fuel economy, extensive warranty, and standard Bluetooth connectivity All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Forte Koup SX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFW6A37B5329219
Stock: B5329219
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 99,422 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,599
CarMax Independence Boulevard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Charlotte / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFU4A27B5362299
Stock: 19033677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,949 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,900
Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* SUNROOF, HTD SEATS, LEATHER, MOONROOF, CLEAN CARFAX, ALLOY WHEELS, REMOTE ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, FOG LAMPS.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# B5444221 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $970 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Replaced Front Pads & Rotors, Our Columbus Auto Detailing Team Performed A Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, and Replaced The Battery!This front wheel drive 2011 Kia Forte Koup SX features an impressive 2.4l i4 dohc cvvt Engine with a Clear White Exterior with a Black Interior. With only 102,949 miles this 2011 Kia Forte Koup is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2011 Kia Forte Koup in Columbus,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, MP3 Compatible Radio, Outside Temperature Gauge, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# B5444221 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus has this 2011 Kia Forte Koup SX ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus today at * (614) 272-0000 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2011 Kia Forte Koup SX! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus of Columbus serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 1130 Automall Dr Columbus OH, 43228 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 31.0 Highway MPG and 23.0 City MPG! This Kia Forte Koup comes Factory equipped with an impressive 2.4l i4 dohc cvvt engine, an 6-speed manual transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Telescoping Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Grove City, Hilliard & Upper Arlington used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus, OH dealership over these interior options: Overhead Console, Illuminated entry, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Vanity Mirrors, Reading Light(s), Split Folding Rear Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Center Arm Rest, Rear Window Defroster*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Columbus commuters and soccer parents enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Overhead airbag, Head Restraints, Speed Sensitive Steering, Dual Air Bags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Forte Koup SX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFW6A3XB5444221
Stock: B5444221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
