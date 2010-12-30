Used 2011 Kia Forte for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota South Austin - Austin / Texas

Pwr Tilt Sunroof Sun/Moonroof Electrochromic Mirror W/Compass & Homelink Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Black; Seat Trim Racing Red Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Toyota South Austin's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2011 Kia Forte Koup SX with 122,569mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient KiaForte Koup. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Kia Forte Koup SX is a perfect addition to any home. More information about the 2011 Kia Forte Koup: The Forte Koup is one of the best-looking, most-affordable small coupes inside and out, with a design that doesn't look merely like a sedan derivative. It's more powerful than base versions of the Honda Civic coupe, Ford Focus coupe and Chevrolet Cobalt coupe according to Kia, and it has more interior volume than the Civic coupe, Cobalt coupe or Scion tC. Fuel economy is another good reason to consider the Forte Koup, along with its very strong list of standard features--especially for those who appreciate tech extras. For its price, well under $20,000 even when you add a few options, the Forte Koup is hard to beat. This model sets itself apart with safety features, Fuel economy, extensive warranty, and standard Bluetooth connectivity

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2011 Kia Forte Koup SX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 31 Highway)

