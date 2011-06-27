  1. Home
2011 Honda Civic Value

Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Lthr, Nav (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,968$6,843$8,226
Clean$4,623$6,377$7,650
Average$3,932$5,446$6,499
Rough$3,241$4,514$5,347
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,468$7,158$8,417
Clean$5,087$6,671$7,828
Average$4,327$5,697$6,650
Rough$3,567$4,722$5,471
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Lthr (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,707$6,404$7,659
Clean$4,380$5,969$7,123
Average$3,726$5,097$6,051
Rough$3,071$4,225$4,978
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,981$5,861$7,236
Clean$3,704$5,462$6,730
Average$3,151$4,664$5,717
Rough$2,597$3,866$4,704
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,197$6,822$8,029
Clean$4,836$6,358$7,467
Average$4,114$5,429$6,343
Rough$3,391$4,500$5,219
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,272$8,148$9,545
Clean$5,836$7,593$8,877
Average$4,964$6,484$7,540
Rough$4,092$5,375$6,204
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,531$7,355$8,708
Clean$5,147$6,854$8,098
Average$4,378$5,853$6,879
Rough$3,609$4,852$5,660
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,886$6,444$7,600
Clean$4,546$6,005$7,068
Average$3,867$5,128$6,004
Rough$3,188$4,251$4,940
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,977$6,524$7,675
Clean$4,631$6,080$7,137
Average$3,939$5,192$6,063
Rough$3,248$4,304$4,989
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic DX-VP 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,075$5,209$6,057
Clean$3,792$4,854$5,633
Average$3,225$4,145$4,785
Rough$2,659$3,436$3,937
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,545$6,077$7,212
Clean$4,229$5,663$6,708
Average$3,597$4,836$5,698
Rough$2,965$4,009$4,688
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,846$7,678$9,040
Clean$5,440$7,156$8,407
Average$4,627$6,111$7,142
Rough$3,814$5,065$5,876
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,609$5,971$6,986
Clean$4,288$5,565$6,497
Average$3,648$4,752$5,520
Rough$3,007$3,939$4,542
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,632$7,420$8,748
Clean$5,241$6,915$8,136
Average$4,458$5,905$6,911
Rough$3,675$4,895$5,687
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic LX-S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,123$6,835$8,104
Clean$4,767$6,370$7,537
Average$4,055$5,440$6,403
Rough$3,343$4,509$5,268
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/High Performance Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,902$7,611$8,885
Clean$5,492$7,093$8,264
Average$4,671$6,057$7,020
Rough$3,851$5,021$5,776
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,037$6,629$7,811
Clean$4,687$6,178$7,264
Average$3,987$5,275$6,171
Rough$3,286$4,373$5,077
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,388$5,842$6,921
Clean$4,083$5,444$6,436
Average$3,473$4,649$5,468
Rough$2,863$3,854$4,499
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,832$6,437$7,629
Clean$4,496$5,999$7,095
Average$3,824$5,123$6,027
Rough$3,153$4,247$4,959
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,645$6,174$7,308
Clean$4,322$5,754$6,796
Average$3,676$4,913$5,773
Rough$3,031$4,073$4,750
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,093$6,206$7,052
Clean$4,739$5,784$6,558
Average$4,031$4,939$5,571
Rough$3,323$4,094$4,584
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,808$6,788$8,242
Clean$4,474$6,326$7,665
Average$3,806$5,402$6,512
Rough$3,137$4,478$5,358
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,512$7,177$8,417
Clean$5,129$6,689$7,828
Average$4,363$5,712$6,650
Rough$3,596$4,735$5,471
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,988$6,611$7,816
Clean$4,642$6,161$7,269
Average$3,948$5,261$6,175
Rough$3,255$4,361$5,081
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,700$6,270$7,435
Clean$4,373$5,843$6,915
Average$3,720$4,990$5,874
Rough$3,066$4,136$4,833
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic LX-S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,058$6,518$7,608
Clean$4,707$6,074$7,076
Average$4,004$5,187$6,011
Rough$3,300$4,300$4,946
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,646$6,180$7,317
Clean$4,323$5,759$6,805
Average$3,677$4,918$5,781
Rough$3,031$4,077$4,757
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,894$7,687$9,022
Clean$5,484$7,164$8,390
Average$4,665$6,117$7,127
Rough$3,845$5,071$5,865
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/High Performance Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,448$7,047$8,239
Clean$5,070$6,568$7,662
Average$4,312$5,608$6,509
Rough$3,555$4,649$5,356
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic DX-VP 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,575$6,029$7,108
Clean$4,257$5,618$6,611
Average$3,621$4,798$5,616
Rough$2,985$3,977$4,621
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,371$5,700$6,689
Clean$4,068$5,312$6,221
Average$3,460$4,536$5,285
Rough$2,852$3,760$4,348
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,700$6,246$7,394
Clean$4,373$5,821$6,876
Average$3,720$4,971$5,841
Rough$3,066$4,120$4,806
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic GX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,724$6,244$7,372
Clean$4,396$5,819$6,856
Average$3,739$4,969$5,824
Rough$3,082$4,119$4,792
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Honda Civic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,288 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,565 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Honda Civic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Honda Civic and see how it feels.
To understand if the 2011 Honda Civic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it's priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.