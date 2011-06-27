Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Lthr, Nav (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,968
|$6,843
|$8,226
|Clean
|$4,623
|$6,377
|$7,650
|Average
|$3,932
|$5,446
|$6,499
|Rough
|$3,241
|$4,514
|$5,347
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,468
|$7,158
|$8,417
|Clean
|$5,087
|$6,671
|$7,828
|Average
|$4,327
|$5,697
|$6,650
|Rough
|$3,567
|$4,722
|$5,471
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Lthr (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,707
|$6,404
|$7,659
|Clean
|$4,380
|$5,969
|$7,123
|Average
|$3,726
|$5,097
|$6,051
|Rough
|$3,071
|$4,225
|$4,978
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,981
|$5,861
|$7,236
|Clean
|$3,704
|$5,462
|$6,730
|Average
|$3,151
|$4,664
|$5,717
|Rough
|$2,597
|$3,866
|$4,704
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,197
|$6,822
|$8,029
|Clean
|$4,836
|$6,358
|$7,467
|Average
|$4,114
|$5,429
|$6,343
|Rough
|$3,391
|$4,500
|$5,219
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,272
|$8,148
|$9,545
|Clean
|$5,836
|$7,593
|$8,877
|Average
|$4,964
|$6,484
|$7,540
|Rough
|$4,092
|$5,375
|$6,204
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,531
|$7,355
|$8,708
|Clean
|$5,147
|$6,854
|$8,098
|Average
|$4,378
|$5,853
|$6,879
|Rough
|$3,609
|$4,852
|$5,660
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,886
|$6,444
|$7,600
|Clean
|$4,546
|$6,005
|$7,068
|Average
|$3,867
|$5,128
|$6,004
|Rough
|$3,188
|$4,251
|$4,940
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,977
|$6,524
|$7,675
|Clean
|$4,631
|$6,080
|$7,137
|Average
|$3,939
|$5,192
|$6,063
|Rough
|$3,248
|$4,304
|$4,989
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic DX-VP 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,075
|$5,209
|$6,057
|Clean
|$3,792
|$4,854
|$5,633
|Average
|$3,225
|$4,145
|$4,785
|Rough
|$2,659
|$3,436
|$3,937
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,545
|$6,077
|$7,212
|Clean
|$4,229
|$5,663
|$6,708
|Average
|$3,597
|$4,836
|$5,698
|Rough
|$2,965
|$4,009
|$4,688
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,846
|$7,678
|$9,040
|Clean
|$5,440
|$7,156
|$8,407
|Average
|$4,627
|$6,111
|$7,142
|Rough
|$3,814
|$5,065
|$5,876
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,609
|$5,971
|$6,986
|Clean
|$4,288
|$5,565
|$6,497
|Average
|$3,648
|$4,752
|$5,520
|Rough
|$3,007
|$3,939
|$4,542
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,632
|$7,420
|$8,748
|Clean
|$5,241
|$6,915
|$8,136
|Average
|$4,458
|$5,905
|$6,911
|Rough
|$3,675
|$4,895
|$5,687
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic LX-S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,123
|$6,835
|$8,104
|Clean
|$4,767
|$6,370
|$7,537
|Average
|$4,055
|$5,440
|$6,403
|Rough
|$3,343
|$4,509
|$5,268
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/High Performance Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,902
|$7,611
|$8,885
|Clean
|$5,492
|$7,093
|$8,264
|Average
|$4,671
|$6,057
|$7,020
|Rough
|$3,851
|$5,021
|$5,776
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,037
|$6,629
|$7,811
|Clean
|$4,687
|$6,178
|$7,264
|Average
|$3,987
|$5,275
|$6,171
|Rough
|$3,286
|$4,373
|$5,077
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,388
|$5,842
|$6,921
|Clean
|$4,083
|$5,444
|$6,436
|Average
|$3,473
|$4,649
|$5,468
|Rough
|$2,863
|$3,854
|$4,499
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,832
|$6,437
|$7,629
|Clean
|$4,496
|$5,999
|$7,095
|Average
|$3,824
|$5,123
|$6,027
|Rough
|$3,153
|$4,247
|$4,959
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,645
|$6,174
|$7,308
|Clean
|$4,322
|$5,754
|$6,796
|Average
|$3,676
|$4,913
|$5,773
|Rough
|$3,031
|$4,073
|$4,750
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,093
|$6,206
|$7,052
|Clean
|$4,739
|$5,784
|$6,558
|Average
|$4,031
|$4,939
|$5,571
|Rough
|$3,323
|$4,094
|$4,584
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,808
|$6,788
|$8,242
|Clean
|$4,474
|$6,326
|$7,665
|Average
|$3,806
|$5,402
|$6,512
|Rough
|$3,137
|$4,478
|$5,358
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,512
|$7,177
|$8,417
|Clean
|$5,129
|$6,689
|$7,828
|Average
|$4,363
|$5,712
|$6,650
|Rough
|$3,596
|$4,735
|$5,471
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,988
|$6,611
|$7,816
|Clean
|$4,642
|$6,161
|$7,269
|Average
|$3,948
|$5,261
|$6,175
|Rough
|$3,255
|$4,361
|$5,081
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,700
|$6,270
|$7,435
|Clean
|$4,373
|$5,843
|$6,915
|Average
|$3,720
|$4,990
|$5,874
|Rough
|$3,066
|$4,136
|$4,833
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic LX-S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,058
|$6,518
|$7,608
|Clean
|$4,707
|$6,074
|$7,076
|Average
|$4,004
|$5,187
|$6,011
|Rough
|$3,300
|$4,300
|$4,946
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,646
|$6,180
|$7,317
|Clean
|$4,323
|$5,759
|$6,805
|Average
|$3,677
|$4,918
|$5,781
|Rough
|$3,031
|$4,077
|$4,757
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,894
|$7,687
|$9,022
|Clean
|$5,484
|$7,164
|$8,390
|Average
|$4,665
|$6,117
|$7,127
|Rough
|$3,845
|$5,071
|$5,865
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/High Performance Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,448
|$7,047
|$8,239
|Clean
|$5,070
|$6,568
|$7,662
|Average
|$4,312
|$5,608
|$6,509
|Rough
|$3,555
|$4,649
|$5,356
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic DX-VP 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,575
|$6,029
|$7,108
|Clean
|$4,257
|$5,618
|$6,611
|Average
|$3,621
|$4,798
|$5,616
|Rough
|$2,985
|$3,977
|$4,621
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,371
|$5,700
|$6,689
|Clean
|$4,068
|$5,312
|$6,221
|Average
|$3,460
|$4,536
|$5,285
|Rough
|$2,852
|$3,760
|$4,348
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,700
|$6,246
|$7,394
|Clean
|$4,373
|$5,821
|$6,876
|Average
|$3,720
|$4,971
|$5,841
|Rough
|$3,066
|$4,120
|$4,806
Estimated values
2011 Honda Civic GX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,724
|$6,244
|$7,372
|Clean
|$4,396
|$5,819
|$6,856
|Average
|$3,739
|$4,969
|$5,824
|Rough
|$3,082
|$4,119
|$4,792