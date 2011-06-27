Used 2011 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews
First new Honda
Past GM owner got tired of all the recalls and failures. Bought a Honda Civic as one of the most reliable vehicles out there. I have only had the car about a week, but I already love it. Handling is phenomenal, performance while not screamingly fast, is very good. Fuel economy in the first week has been good, 35 hwy, 30 round town. Comfort is good for such a small car. I took a 500 mile round trip starting the second day I had the car and was more comfortable than in any car I have owned. Great little car. Long term reviews to follow.
Fun to drive, noisy, and unsure of quality
Had the left rear wheel bearing replaced at 10K miles. Do a quick search and you will see wheel bearings on this generation of civic are an issue, and Honda didn't correct the problem even on the last model year. The car seems to be well built otherwise, only a small rattle by the tweeter near the front left of the windshield.
A sturdy commuter car
If you need a reliable car for a teenager or just a ride when commuting to work i would definitely recommend the '11 civic coupe. I've had mine on a lease for the past 3 years now and so far its been excellent on gas. the car is a little small especially for taller people but for short people like me its comfortable! I have never had an issue with driving it in snow (especially with some michilen tires). it accelerates at a decent rate on the highway too. I will say though that its a high maintenance car. the slightest amount of dirt in the filter or air loss in the tires brings your mpg down. And the paint chips and scratches easily on it. The clock goes too fast too.
A Civic With the Soul of a Racing Machine
This car in my opinion is one of the greatest Hondas ever built. The Si is really in a class by itself, as Honda has continued to shun turbos in favor of high RPM fun. You've no doubt read about the severe lack of low end torque, but I'm here to tell you that this complaint is way overblown. The car moves smartly around town, and is perfectly calibrated for American highways. The interior is a combo of jet-fighter/Prius, but works fine for me. If you intend to purchase an 8th generation Si, know that the car underwent a mid-cycle refresh in '09, which addressed some minor issues affecting earlier models. There were also some exterior cosmetic improvements in those later years.
1 year
This is my wifes 3rd honda. 2 accords before this. Bought the car for my wife. she loves the car. easy to read speedometer. simple car which does not overwhelm her with gadgets. She wanted a small car and felt the accord was to big. Honda has made this car as cheap as possible. steering wheel material starting to come off. not sure why? Florida is hot, but one year? Doors seem to flex when shuting. hollow sounding. car does not feel stable at high speed. car tends to move around especially when being passed by vehicles. soft suspension? No compaints about the engine or transmission. Gas milage is good. stereo is basic, speakers are ok.
