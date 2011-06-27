Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic EX Special Edition 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,019
|$3,047
|$3,602
|Clean
|$1,809
|$2,738
|$3,240
|Average
|$1,390
|$2,120
|$2,515
|Rough
|$970
|$1,503
|$1,790
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic Si 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,845
|$4,077
|$4,742
|Clean
|$2,549
|$3,664
|$4,265
|Average
|$1,958
|$2,837
|$3,311
|Rough
|$1,367
|$2,010
|$2,356
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic LX Special Edition 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,871
|$2,847
|$3,373
|Clean
|$1,677
|$2,558
|$3,034
|Average
|$1,288
|$1,981
|$2,355
|Rough
|$899
|$1,404
|$1,676
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,693
|$2,546
|$3,006
|Clean
|$1,517
|$2,288
|$2,704
|Average
|$1,165
|$1,771
|$2,099
|Rough
|$813
|$1,255
|$1,494
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,497
|$2,100
|$2,425
|Clean
|$1,342
|$1,887
|$2,181
|Average
|$1,030
|$1,461
|$1,693
|Rough
|$719
|$1,035
|$1,205
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,869
|$2,779
|$3,271
|Clean
|$1,675
|$2,497
|$2,942
|Average
|$1,286
|$1,934
|$2,284
|Rough
|$898
|$1,370
|$1,625
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,929
|$2,948
|$3,499
|Clean
|$1,728
|$2,649
|$3,147
|Average
|$1,327
|$2,051
|$2,443
|Rough
|$927
|$1,454
|$1,738
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic Value Package 2dr Coupe w/ Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,656
|$2,553
|$3,037
|Clean
|$1,484
|$2,294
|$2,732
|Average
|$1,140
|$1,776
|$2,120
|Rough
|$796
|$1,259
|$1,509
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic EX Special Edition 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,124
|$3,162
|$3,722
|Clean
|$1,904
|$2,842
|$3,347
|Average
|$1,462
|$2,200
|$2,598
|Rough
|$1,020
|$1,559
|$1,849
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,910
|$3,231
|$3,941
|Clean
|$1,712
|$2,904
|$3,544
|Average
|$1,315
|$2,248
|$2,751
|Rough
|$918
|$1,593
|$1,958
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,155
|$2,682
|$2,970
|Clean
|$1,931
|$2,410
|$2,671
|Average
|$1,483
|$1,867
|$2,073
|Rough
|$1,035
|$1,323
|$1,476
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,925
|$2,859
|$3,363
|Clean
|$1,725
|$2,569
|$3,024
|Average
|$1,325
|$1,989
|$2,348
|Rough
|$925
|$1,410
|$1,671
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,216
|$3,839
|$4,711
|Clean
|$1,986
|$3,450
|$4,237
|Average
|$1,525
|$2,671
|$3,289
|Rough
|$1,065
|$1,893
|$2,341
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic Value Package 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,688
|$2,537
|$2,996
|Clean
|$1,513
|$2,280
|$2,695
|Average
|$1,162
|$1,766
|$2,092
|Rough
|$811
|$1,251
|$1,489
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic LX Special Edition 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,951
|$2,954
|$3,496
|Clean
|$1,748
|$2,655
|$3,145
|Average
|$1,343
|$2,056
|$2,441
|Rough
|$937
|$1,457
|$1,737
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,683
|$2,363
|$2,731
|Clean
|$1,508
|$2,123
|$2,456
|Average
|$1,158
|$1,644
|$1,907
|Rough
|$809
|$1,165
|$1,357
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic GX w/ABS 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,218
|$3,496
|$4,183
|Clean
|$1,988
|$3,141
|$3,762
|Average
|$1,527
|$2,432
|$2,920
|Rough
|$1,066
|$1,724
|$2,078
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,113
|$3,270
|$3,893
|Clean
|$1,894
|$2,938
|$3,501
|Average
|$1,454
|$2,275
|$2,718
|Rough
|$1,015
|$1,612
|$1,934
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic EX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,058
|$3,099
|$3,661
|Clean
|$1,844
|$2,785
|$3,293
|Average
|$1,417
|$2,157
|$2,556
|Rough
|$989
|$1,528
|$1,819
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic EX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,137
|$3,204
|$3,781
|Clean
|$1,915
|$2,879
|$3,400
|Average
|$1,470
|$2,230
|$2,639
|Rough
|$1,026
|$1,580
|$1,879
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,976
|$2,952
|$3,478
|Clean
|$1,771
|$2,653
|$3,128
|Average
|$1,360
|$2,054
|$2,428
|Rough
|$949
|$1,456
|$1,728
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic Value Package 2dr Coupe w/Front Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,632
|$2,628
|$3,164
|Clean
|$1,462
|$2,361
|$2,845
|Average
|$1,123
|$1,829
|$2,209
|Rough
|$784
|$1,296
|$1,572
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic LX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,030
|$3,116
|$3,701
|Clean
|$1,819
|$2,800
|$3,329
|Average
|$1,397
|$2,168
|$2,584
|Rough
|$975
|$1,537
|$1,839
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,797
|$2,645
|$3,102
|Clean
|$1,610
|$2,377
|$2,790
|Average
|$1,237
|$1,840
|$2,166
|Rough
|$863
|$1,304
|$1,541
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,939
|$2,750
|$3,188
|Clean
|$1,737
|$2,471
|$2,867
|Average
|$1,334
|$1,914
|$2,226
|Rough
|$931
|$1,356
|$1,584
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,596
|$2,418
|$2,860
|Clean
|$1,430
|$2,172
|$2,572
|Average
|$1,099
|$1,682
|$1,997
|Rough
|$767
|$1,192
|$1,421
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,716
|$2,293
|$2,606
|Clean
|$1,538
|$2,061
|$2,344
|Average
|$1,181
|$1,596
|$1,819
|Rough
|$825
|$1,131
|$1,295
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,050
|$3,068
|$3,618
|Clean
|$1,837
|$2,757
|$3,254
|Average
|$1,411
|$2,135
|$2,526
|Rough
|$985
|$1,513
|$1,798
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,791
|$2,670
|$3,145
|Clean
|$1,605
|$2,400
|$2,828
|Average
|$1,232
|$1,858
|$2,195
|Rough
|$860
|$1,317
|$1,562
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic LX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,891
|$2,873
|$3,404
|Clean
|$1,694
|$2,582
|$3,061
|Average
|$1,301
|$1,999
|$2,376
|Rough
|$908
|$1,417
|$1,691
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,077
|$3,075
|$3,614
|Clean
|$1,861
|$2,763
|$3,251
|Average
|$1,429
|$2,140
|$2,523
|Rough
|$998
|$1,516
|$1,796
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,676
|$2,447
|$2,864
|Clean
|$1,502
|$2,199
|$2,576
|Average
|$1,153
|$1,702
|$1,999
|Rough
|$805
|$1,206
|$1,423
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic Si 2dr Hatchback w/Side Airbags (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,730
|$4,066
|$4,787
|Clean
|$2,446
|$3,654
|$4,305
|Average
|$1,879
|$2,829
|$3,342
|Rough
|$1,311
|$2,005
|$2,378
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,851
|$2,818
|$3,339
|Clean
|$1,659
|$2,533
|$3,003
|Average
|$1,274
|$1,961
|$2,331
|Rough
|$889
|$1,390
|$1,659
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,919
|$2,593
|$2,959
|Clean
|$1,720
|$2,330
|$2,661
|Average
|$1,321
|$1,804
|$2,066
|Rough
|$922
|$1,278
|$1,470
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic GX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,051
|$3,016
|$3,538
|Clean
|$1,838
|$2,710
|$3,182
|Average
|$1,412
|$2,099
|$2,470
|Rough
|$985
|$1,487
|$1,758
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,156
|$3,180
|$3,734
|Clean
|$1,932
|$2,858
|$3,358
|Average
|$1,484
|$2,213
|$2,607
|Rough
|$1,036
|$1,568
|$1,855
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,329
|$1,679
|$1,871
|Clean
|$1,191
|$1,509
|$1,683
|Average
|$914
|$1,168
|$1,306
|Rough
|$638
|$828
|$930
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic Value Package 4dr Sedan w/Front side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,772
|$2,697
|$3,195
|Clean
|$1,588
|$2,423
|$2,874
|Average
|$1,220
|$1,877
|$2,231
|Rough
|$851
|$1,330
|$1,588
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic Value Package 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,825
|$2,868
|$3,430
|Clean
|$1,635
|$2,578
|$3,085
|Average
|$1,256
|$1,996
|$2,395
|Rough
|$877
|$1,414
|$1,704
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic Value Package 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,719
|$2,631
|$3,124
|Clean
|$1,540
|$2,365
|$2,810
|Average
|$1,183
|$1,831
|$2,181
|Rough
|$826
|$1,298
|$1,552
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,951
|$2,899
|$3,410
|Clean
|$1,748
|$2,605
|$3,066
|Average
|$1,343
|$2,017
|$2,380
|Rough
|$937
|$1,429
|$1,694