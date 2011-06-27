  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 2005 Honda Civic
  5. Appraisal value

2005 Honda Civic Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic EX Special Edition 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,019$3,047$3,602
Clean$1,809$2,738$3,240
Average$1,390$2,120$2,515
Rough$970$1,503$1,790
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic Si 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,845$4,077$4,742
Clean$2,549$3,664$4,265
Average$1,958$2,837$3,311
Rough$1,367$2,010$2,356
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic LX Special Edition 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,871$2,847$3,373
Clean$1,677$2,558$3,034
Average$1,288$1,981$2,355
Rough$899$1,404$1,676
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,693$2,546$3,006
Clean$1,517$2,288$2,704
Average$1,165$1,771$2,099
Rough$813$1,255$1,494
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,497$2,100$2,425
Clean$1,342$1,887$2,181
Average$1,030$1,461$1,693
Rough$719$1,035$1,205
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,869$2,779$3,271
Clean$1,675$2,497$2,942
Average$1,286$1,934$2,284
Rough$898$1,370$1,625
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,929$2,948$3,499
Clean$1,728$2,649$3,147
Average$1,327$2,051$2,443
Rough$927$1,454$1,738
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic Value Package 2dr Coupe w/ Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,656$2,553$3,037
Clean$1,484$2,294$2,732
Average$1,140$1,776$2,120
Rough$796$1,259$1,509
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic EX Special Edition 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,124$3,162$3,722
Clean$1,904$2,842$3,347
Average$1,462$2,200$2,598
Rough$1,020$1,559$1,849
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,910$3,231$3,941
Clean$1,712$2,904$3,544
Average$1,315$2,248$2,751
Rough$918$1,593$1,958
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,155$2,682$2,970
Clean$1,931$2,410$2,671
Average$1,483$1,867$2,073
Rough$1,035$1,323$1,476
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,925$2,859$3,363
Clean$1,725$2,569$3,024
Average$1,325$1,989$2,348
Rough$925$1,410$1,671
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,216$3,839$4,711
Clean$1,986$3,450$4,237
Average$1,525$2,671$3,289
Rough$1,065$1,893$2,341
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic Value Package 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,688$2,537$2,996
Clean$1,513$2,280$2,695
Average$1,162$1,766$2,092
Rough$811$1,251$1,489
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic LX Special Edition 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,951$2,954$3,496
Clean$1,748$2,655$3,145
Average$1,343$2,056$2,441
Rough$937$1,457$1,737
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,683$2,363$2,731
Clean$1,508$2,123$2,456
Average$1,158$1,644$1,907
Rough$809$1,165$1,357
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic GX w/ABS 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,218$3,496$4,183
Clean$1,988$3,141$3,762
Average$1,527$2,432$2,920
Rough$1,066$1,724$2,078
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,113$3,270$3,893
Clean$1,894$2,938$3,501
Average$1,454$2,275$2,718
Rough$1,015$1,612$1,934
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic EX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,058$3,099$3,661
Clean$1,844$2,785$3,293
Average$1,417$2,157$2,556
Rough$989$1,528$1,819
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic EX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,137$3,204$3,781
Clean$1,915$2,879$3,400
Average$1,470$2,230$2,639
Rough$1,026$1,580$1,879
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,976$2,952$3,478
Clean$1,771$2,653$3,128
Average$1,360$2,054$2,428
Rough$949$1,456$1,728
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic Value Package 2dr Coupe w/Front Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,632$2,628$3,164
Clean$1,462$2,361$2,845
Average$1,123$1,829$2,209
Rough$784$1,296$1,572
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic LX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,030$3,116$3,701
Clean$1,819$2,800$3,329
Average$1,397$2,168$2,584
Rough$975$1,537$1,839
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,797$2,645$3,102
Clean$1,610$2,377$2,790
Average$1,237$1,840$2,166
Rough$863$1,304$1,541
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,939$2,750$3,188
Clean$1,737$2,471$2,867
Average$1,334$1,914$2,226
Rough$931$1,356$1,584
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,596$2,418$2,860
Clean$1,430$2,172$2,572
Average$1,099$1,682$1,997
Rough$767$1,192$1,421
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,716$2,293$2,606
Clean$1,538$2,061$2,344
Average$1,181$1,596$1,819
Rough$825$1,131$1,295
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,050$3,068$3,618
Clean$1,837$2,757$3,254
Average$1,411$2,135$2,526
Rough$985$1,513$1,798
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,791$2,670$3,145
Clean$1,605$2,400$2,828
Average$1,232$1,858$2,195
Rough$860$1,317$1,562
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic LX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,891$2,873$3,404
Clean$1,694$2,582$3,061
Average$1,301$1,999$2,376
Rough$908$1,417$1,691
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,077$3,075$3,614
Clean$1,861$2,763$3,251
Average$1,429$2,140$2,523
Rough$998$1,516$1,796
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,676$2,447$2,864
Clean$1,502$2,199$2,576
Average$1,153$1,702$1,999
Rough$805$1,206$1,423
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic Si 2dr Hatchback w/Side Airbags (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,730$4,066$4,787
Clean$2,446$3,654$4,305
Average$1,879$2,829$3,342
Rough$1,311$2,005$2,378
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,851$2,818$3,339
Clean$1,659$2,533$3,003
Average$1,274$1,961$2,331
Rough$889$1,390$1,659
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,919$2,593$2,959
Clean$1,720$2,330$2,661
Average$1,321$1,804$2,066
Rough$922$1,278$1,470
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic GX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,051$3,016$3,538
Clean$1,838$2,710$3,182
Average$1,412$2,099$2,470
Rough$985$1,487$1,758
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,156$3,180$3,734
Clean$1,932$2,858$3,358
Average$1,484$2,213$2,607
Rough$1,036$1,568$1,855
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,329$1,679$1,871
Clean$1,191$1,509$1,683
Average$914$1,168$1,306
Rough$638$828$930
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic Value Package 4dr Sedan w/Front side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,772$2,697$3,195
Clean$1,588$2,423$2,874
Average$1,220$1,877$2,231
Rough$851$1,330$1,588
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic Value Package 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,825$2,868$3,430
Clean$1,635$2,578$3,085
Average$1,256$1,996$2,395
Rough$877$1,414$1,704
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic Value Package 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,719$2,631$3,124
Clean$1,540$2,365$2,810
Average$1,183$1,831$2,181
Rough$826$1,298$1,552
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2005 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,951$2,899$3,410
Clean$1,748$2,605$3,066
Average$1,343$2,017$2,380
Rough$937$1,429$1,694
Sell my 2005 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Honda Civic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,484 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,294 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Civic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,484 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,294 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Honda Civic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,484 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,294 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Honda Civic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Honda Civic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Honda Civic ranges from $796 to $3,037, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Honda Civic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.