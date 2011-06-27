  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 2005 Honda Civic
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Civic
5(76%)4(15%)3(6%)2(3%)1(0%)
4.6
414 reviews
Write a review
See all Civics for sale
List Price Range
$2,250 - $6,995
Used Civic for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...83

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Excellant purchase!!!

browntown101, 07/06/2016
Value Package 2dr Coupe w/Front Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A)
45 of 45 people found this review helpful

I bought mine used at ~111k, and I have put another 100k on it in four years. This has been a fantastic and reliable runner, it is easy to work on, takes nearly no maintenance, is very economical to own and operate, and with the 5 speed manual transmission, is a lot of fun. Highly recommended to anyone who wants something that is sound, cheap, and fun. I am very satisfied, and plan to run this one until life dictates I need something different, or until the wheels come off this one (but lets be real, I won't live that long!). Not recommended for a family car, or for those who have a hard time getting in and out, or those who haul a lot of bulky cargo, and no, it is not the best suspension, biggest motor, fastest car, however --- that's not why anyone buys a Honda Civic... It will (and has) hold up very well for commuting, travel, everyday use, work, fun, college, grad school and about anything else that you can throw at it. And good god it is nimble!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

200,000+ and still going

nelsonoah, 03/05/2013
36 of 36 people found this review helpful

Update to my 11/19/09 review. I'm still driving it and have done nothing but regular stuff (oil/filter, brakes, tires). I now have roughly 205k miles on it. The IMA warning light came on about 1.5 years ago (around 190k miles). Honda said the hybrid battery was testing weak and needed replaced ($2,500 and 3-year/30k warranty). I decided not to replace it and to just see what it'd do. Battery doesn't keep charged up as well as it used to, but I'm still getting over 40mpg driving in town. I found a place that will put in a used battery with a 1-year guarantee for $1,275. Besides the battery, everything else seems to be in great shape.

Report Abuse

Poor man's hybrid

profwho, 07/28/2014
28 of 31 people found this review helpful

Bought mine in 2009 for $7500 and 140,000 miles on the odometer. Now it has almost 200,000 miles and not a sneeze! The 1.3L engine is a little slow even with electric assist, but not as bad as most people think. I have no trouble merging on highway. Going up a long stretch of highway need to move to the slow lane, esp. after all the battery capacity is drained. Without A/C, the average gas mileage is pretty good, hovering between 44 to 50 MPG. In the summer, however, when it is hot outside, A/C can sap gas mileage, esp. on short local trips. On longer trips, the A/C does not drain as much energy because once the interior cools down, the A/C is not engaged as frequently.

Report Abuse

Savings? None!

atcpro, 08/11/2013
27 of 30 people found this review helpful

The hybrids fuel economy is great until you do the math on the cost to own. You're going to pay an extra 2k for the hybrid. Over five years, you'll save about $2925 in fuel. Sounds great until you have spit out $3900 for a new hybrid battery. Honda lost their case because they knew the battery had a shorter lifespan than advertised. So they were forced to extend the warranty to 9 years. Again, sounds great until find out they did an "update" at your last service visit on the battery that extends its life another year. Ironically, just enough for the warranty to be invalid. All together, you can expect to pay about 3k more than your gas guzzling neighbor. Cust. Serv. is a joke.

Report Abuse

Best car ill ever own

Nikki, 01/11/2018
EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

This car is so great! Sets your expectations on vehicles so high that its hard to find anything else as good, especially for the price! Does great on road trips. The gas usage.. amazing! The performance is pretty surprising for such a small car too! As for working on them, at times its a little cramped but defiantly more room than other compact cars that I've worked on and the parts are very reasonably priced when you consider how often you would need to replace them which I've found that once you replace a part your never need to do it again unless you keep it for another 10 years. All around I think this is the best car to have if you need something a little fun, great on gas and long trips, and really, really reliable!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...83
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Civics for sale

Related Used 2005 Honda Civic info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles