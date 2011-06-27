Used 2005 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews

Excellant purchase!!! browntown101 , 07/06/2016 Value Package 2dr Coupe w/Front Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) 45 of 45 people found this review helpful I bought mine used at ~111k, and I have put another 100k on it in four years. This has been a fantastic and reliable runner, it is easy to work on, takes nearly no maintenance, is very economical to own and operate, and with the 5 speed manual transmission, is a lot of fun. Highly recommended to anyone who wants something that is sound, cheap, and fun. I am very satisfied, and plan to run this one until life dictates I need something different, or until the wheels come off this one (but lets be real, I won't live that long!). Not recommended for a family car, or for those who have a hard time getting in and out, or those who haul a lot of bulky cargo, and no, it is not the best suspension, biggest motor, fastest car, however --- that's not why anyone buys a Honda Civic... It will (and has) hold up very well for commuting, travel, everyday use, work, fun, college, grad school and about anything else that you can throw at it. And good god it is nimble! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

200,000+ and still going nelsonoah , 03/05/2013 36 of 36 people found this review helpful Update to my 11/19/09 review. I'm still driving it and have done nothing but regular stuff (oil/filter, brakes, tires). I now have roughly 205k miles on it. The IMA warning light came on about 1.5 years ago (around 190k miles). Honda said the hybrid battery was testing weak and needed replaced ($2,500 and 3-year/30k warranty). I decided not to replace it and to just see what it'd do. Battery doesn't keep charged up as well as it used to, but I'm still getting over 40mpg driving in town. I found a place that will put in a used battery with a 1-year guarantee for $1,275. Besides the battery, everything else seems to be in great shape. Report Abuse

Poor man's hybrid profwho , 07/28/2014 28 of 31 people found this review helpful Bought mine in 2009 for $7500 and 140,000 miles on the odometer. Now it has almost 200,000 miles and not a sneeze! The 1.3L engine is a little slow even with electric assist, but not as bad as most people think. I have no trouble merging on highway. Going up a long stretch of highway need to move to the slow lane, esp. after all the battery capacity is drained. Without A/C, the average gas mileage is pretty good, hovering between 44 to 50 MPG. In the summer, however, when it is hot outside, A/C can sap gas mileage, esp. on short local trips. On longer trips, the A/C does not drain as much energy because once the interior cools down, the A/C is not engaged as frequently. Report Abuse

Savings? None! atcpro , 08/11/2013 27 of 30 people found this review helpful The hybrids fuel economy is great until you do the math on the cost to own. You're going to pay an extra 2k for the hybrid. Over five years, you'll save about $2925 in fuel. Sounds great until you have spit out $3900 for a new hybrid battery. Honda lost their case because they knew the battery had a shorter lifespan than advertised. So they were forced to extend the warranty to 9 years. Again, sounds great until find out they did an "update" at your last service visit on the battery that extends its life another year. Ironically, just enough for the warranty to be invalid. All together, you can expect to pay about 3k more than your gas guzzling neighbor. Cust. Serv. is a joke. Report Abuse