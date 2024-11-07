Power and efficiency

The Civic Hybrid uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors. All told the system produces 200 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque, which is enough to scoot the hybrid from 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds. The hybrid is by far the most fun-to-drive Civic you can buy today save for the Type R. (Yes, we even like it more than the new Civic Si.) The Civic Hybrid is quick and nimble and produces grins from behind the wheel. All this and 49 mpg combined in our Sport Touring tester — what could be better?

Well, there's Toyota's fuel economy. The Prius also uses a 2.0-liter inline-four, though this front-wheel-drive hybrid only has one electric motor. Combined, the Prius will return an incredible 52 mpg combined, and if you were to go for the base LE trim with smaller wheels, the EPA says you’ll get 57 mpg combined. That’s amazing.

However, the Prius seriously lags in performance. The Prius is down on both horsepower and torque compared to the Civic: 194 hp and 139 lb-ft. The result is a significantly slower 0-60 mph time of 7.7 seconds. The Prius isn’t quite as composed as the Civic around turns either, but it’s still pretty satisfying to drive with enough power for merging onto the freeway. We wish the Prius’ continuously variable automatic transmission were quieter and better tuned — like the one in the Civic — but we don’t imagine it’ll bother the majority of buyers. Still, the Toyota just isn't as refined on-road as the Honda.