2025 Honda Civic First Look: Hybrid Power, Better Tech

Further up the trim ladder, the EX and Touring levels are gone, and so is the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine that powered them. In their place are the new Civic Sport Hybrid and Civic Touring Hybrid. They use the same powertrain found in the Accord and CR-V hybrids — a 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired with two electric motors — though it's slightly detuned here, for a total output of 200 hp and 232 lb-ft. We expect the new hybrid models to move quickly, even more so than than the Si, which is down 40 lb-ft. Aside from the additional thrust, the Civic hybrid is said to return EPA fuel economy estimates of 50 mpg in the combined driving cycle, according to Honda.

Another shake-up for the new Civic: Honda is doing away with the manual transmission in the Civic Hatchback. The Civic is now CVT-only across the board, and if you’re a fan of three pedals, the Si and Type R are now the only models to offer a manual gearbox.