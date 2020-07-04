Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf R for Sale Near Me

Goldstein Buick GMC - Albany / New York

If you are looking for a tough long lasting vehicle, this this vehicle is a great option for you. The speed and passing capabilities of the vehicle will impress. When it comes to any auto purchase, there is nothing more important than safety. the Volkswagen Golf R will protect you and your passengers with innovative safety features. It is as tough as they come. This small car is an all-around vehicle, well equipped for anything. Whether it is work or play this is a very functional vehicle that will meet all your requirements. With having reputation for being one of the most dependable vehicles on the road,it won't let you down. With these performance numbers you wont be disappointed when you take it for a test drive. This model will stick to the ground on the sharpest of turns. With exceptional handling you will enjoy every curve of your favorite roads. This unit is in great shape. We welcome pre-buy inspections. Schedule an appointment today to view this vehicle. A complete detail and reconditioning process has been completed. We ran an AutoCheck report and found there has only been one owner and the vehicle has never been in an accident. Our vehicle history analysis and onsite inspection confirms this vehicle has never been in an accident. This Volkswagen Golf R has only been driven by one other owner than you. Single owner vehicles are always the most desirable. The exterior screams sophistication with long clean lines. The eye catching style of this 2018 Volkswagen Golf R will turn heads. Elegant lines project confidence from this unit. Heads will turn. This exceptionally comfortable cabin is ideal for long road trips. The first thing you will notice when you sit in the drivers seat is how great the visibility is and how few blind spots there are. The interior is very refined. There is plenty of room for the whole family and it's perfect for the long summer road trips. This Volkswagen Golf R is built with the highest quality luxury finishes. Equipment Anti-lock brakes are standard on the Volkswagen Golf R. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on the Volkswagen Golf R. This vehicle is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. See what's behind you with the back up camera on the vehicle. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf R has an elegant black exterior finish. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf R features cruise control for long trips. This model has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this small car. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in it. The state of the art park assist system will guide you easily into any spot. This Volkswagen Golf R is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. Small and nimble the vehicle scoots through traffic. It offers great fuel mileage and ease of parking. This Volkswagen Golf R has an adjustable telescoping wheel that allows you to achieve a perfect fit for your driving comfort. with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving this small car. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. The entire mechanical system is sound and reliable. This vehicle has completed all scheduled maintenance.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVWWF7AU6JW098405

Stock: L201R157A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020