Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf R for Sale Near Me

- 33,143 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,689$1,821 Below Market
Generation Kia - Bohemia / New York
**VIP REWARDS PACKAGE now comes with an industry-leading 10 YEAR 100,000 mile WARRANTY on ALL USED VEHICLES!** Gray 2018 Volkswagen CARFAX One-Owner. Golf R DCC & Navigation 4Motion 4Motion AWD 7-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI DOHC 2018 Volkswagen Golf R, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Premium Sound Package, Premium Wheels, Navigation System.22/29 City/Highway MPGAsk about our preowned superstore one year maintenance, lifetime inspections with every preowned vehicle purchased. Prices only good for day they appear. All prices are subject to change. We cannot extend special Internet pricing without a printed copy of the online pricing, the in-store price may exceed our special online pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWVF7AU1JW106339
Stock: M10734T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 34,735 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,510
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWVF7AU5JW072650
Stock: 10441324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 19,671 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,000
Vernon Auto Group - Vernon / Texas
This 2018 Volkswagen Golf R AWD with only 19,671 miles is proudly offered by Vernon Auto Group. Experience a new way of driving with Bluetooth technologies and keep your family comfy in heated black leather seats. Tackle the open road with a 2.0L I4 TSI TurboCharged Engine. Take on new adventures across the country with the state of the art navigation system guiding the way and rock out to your favorite tunes through satellite radio. Call us today and lock down this 1 Owner beast before it is gone! Vernon Auto Group - A new, unique way to buy a vehicle! In a small town in North Texas lives a unique company with BIG ideas. We're redefining how our customers buy and own vehicles and it's working... Simply put, you will appreciate the easiest, most efficient and enjoyable buying and ownership experience ANYWHERE! In fact, our innovative approach has driven us to be the Dealer Rater National Ram Dealer of the Year and a eBay Motors Top Strategic Seller! Here are just a few reasons why customers have chosen Vernon Auto Group: Transparent Deals Upfront Pricing, No Haggling, No Numbers Game Fast Friendly Service and Delivery Technology driven company with low overhead and a market driven systematic approach to pricing vehicles. So come by or give us a phone call and lets start your journey on the most fun and enjoyable purchase experience you will ever make. Here at Vernon Auto Group our job is to serve you. Call our team today at 1-(833)-275-3894 or email us at internetsales@vernonautogroup.com Our pricing is based on current market conditions. All new vehicle pricing includes applicable rebates which everyone has the opportunity to qualify for. Rebates are determined by the manufacture and can change at anytime. Rebates are region specific and our prices are based on Texas Region Rebates. These rebates may include customer cash, trade in assistance (if applicable), and finance offers (if applicable) . Your rebates may be more or less depending on where you register the vehicle at. All vehicles go through our vigorous multi-point inspection before advertised to the public. We appreciate the opportunity to earn your business. For more information please call us at 1-(833)-275-3894 or email us at internetsales@vernonautogroup.com .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWWF7AU6JW290178
Stock: D7341A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 10,650 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$43,900
Superior Auto Sales - Hamburg / New York
Clean CARFAX! Loaded Golf R with Dynamic Chassis Control and 4MOTION AWD! Every option possibe! Dynamic Cruise Control, GPS Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Rear Backup Camera, Front end 3M Wrap and 2 sets of wheels and tires. One set is the optional Spielberg 19 wheel. Winters are 18 Niche Targas. 22/29 City/Highway MPG!Ordered in optional Cliff Green color. It was a $5,000 (CAD) option through the Spektrum program. It is just 1 of 17 in Cliff Green.Every option possible, 12 Tft Sceen for gauge cluster, 9 screen for head unit, nav can bounce between the 2 screens. Fender audio, distance cruise, auto braking, auto steering/ lane keeping, LED headlights, tails, everything from the factory.Includes 2 sets of OEM VW mats, carpet and rubber and VW trunk mat.**Previous Canadian vehicle.Shipping available! We ship to you!Each vehicle undergoes a full multi-point inspection through our service department. Oil changes, brakes, tires... everything the vehicle needs mechanically to be in top condition. We receive inventory daily so check our website often. Superior Auto Sales is also an official KROWN Rust Control dealer. Protect your vehicle starting at $129.95.Owned and operated by the Izzo family for over 80 years in Buffalo, NY. Trade-ins always welcome! We also buy cars for cash and have a no hassle consignment program where we do all the work! Financing and affordable extended service plans available. Whether it's a daily driver or a rare exotic, we search dealer exclusive sources to find all types of quality vehicles. As always, if it's not in stock, we will locate one for you.*IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION.*Some vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Go to www.safercar.gov to learn whether an individual vehicle is subject to an open recall. Some vehicles are offered as demos to our sales staff. Buyers MUST call before purchase to check availability and verify mileage. Nearly all vehicles listed on OVE are listed for retail sale on our lot. Manuals, keys, remotes and headsets are not guaranteed unless stated or shown in photos. Full listings and photos at sascars.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWVF7AU6JW210809
Stock: 210809
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 14,692 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,695
Western Slope Toyota - Grand Junction / Colorado
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 4955 miles below market average!22/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWVF7AU5JW216696
Stock: 31604A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 31,111 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,619
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
AWD!! NAVIGATION SYSTEM!! PERFORATED LEATHER SEATING SURFACES!! HEATED FRONT SEATS!! 2018 Volkswagen Golf R DCC & Navigation 4Motion 4Motion AWD Gray 6-Speed Manual 2.0L TSI DOHC Navigation System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: VW Car-Net, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Top Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Discover Media w/8 Touchscreen Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Navigation System.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWWF7AU4JW061496
Stock: T20518A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 9,545 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,283
Volkswagen of Clarksville - Clarksville / Indiana
CARFAX One-Owner. Deep Black Pearl Metallic 2018 Volkswagen Golf R DCC & Navigation 4Motion AWD 6-Speed Manual 2.0L TSI DOHC **ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX**, **BLUETOOTH**, **CARFAX ONE OWNER**, **GREAT FUEL ECONOMY**, **HEATED MIRRORS**, **HEATED SEATS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA**, **ALL WHEEL DRIVE**.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 12064 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWWF7AU4JW172694
Stock: P172694
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 8,468 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,950
Van Horn Nissan of Sheboygan - Sheboygan / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWVF7AU4JW087897
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,830 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,777
Crest INFINITI - Frisco / Texas
LAST CHANCE SALE....GREAT DEAL....NO HAGGLE PRICE....Navigation / Navi / GPS, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, LOW Miles, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor warning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces. Clean CARFAX. Deep Black Pearl Metallic 2.0L TSI DOHC Recent Arrival! 21/29 City/Highway MPG Crest Volvo Cars serving all of the North DFW.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWWF7AU0JW068364
Stock: JW068364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 47,920 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,570
Lindsay Volkswagen of Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
ONE OWNER, VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WITH ADDITIONAL ONE YEAR OR 12,000 MILE WARRANTY!! TRANSPARENT PRICING. NO RECONDITIONING OR CPO FEE CHARGED TO OUR CUSTOMERS., Golf R DCC & Navigation 4Motion, 2.0L TSI DOHC, 7-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic, AWD, Oryx White Pearl Metallic, Titan Black w/Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor warning, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Navigation System, Wheels: 19 Englishtown Alloy. 2018 Volkswagen Golf R DCC & Navigation 4Motion Oryx White Pearl Metallic CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. AWD 7-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI DOHCRecent Arrival! 22/29 City/Highway MPGVolkswagen Details:* 100+ Point Inspection* Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2016 and earlier TDI vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and newer vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles program)* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $50* Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWVF7AU5JW087696
Stock: VP10289
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 34,267 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,432
Volkswagen of Panama City - Panama City / Florida
APR STAGE 3 PLUS!! This is not your avg 2018 Golf R. This has a professionally installed APR stage 3 +, with a record of all receipts for that, 1 full set of Vertini racing wheels, and APR short shift kit. This car has every service record since it was new. Locally owned and bought here at Panama City VW. The total on all receipts is over 15000 bucks. This R performs like nothing else. Non Smoker garage kept and clean 1 owner Carfax. Don't miss the chance to own this really special 2018 Golf R. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind., plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Want more room? Want more style? This Volkswagen Atlas 3.6L V6 SE is the vehicle for you. Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWWF7AU4JW070487
Stock: JW070487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 38,865 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,938
Goldstein Buick GMC - Albany / New York
Summary Welcome to Goldstein Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. Our team strives to make your next vehicle purchase hassle free. This vehicle includes the Goldstein Exclusive Lifetime Limited Powertrain warranty and Lifetime Car Washes at no additional charge to you! This vehicle is available at Goldstein Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM, 968 New Loudon Rd., Latham NY 12110. Call us at 518-785-4156 for more information. Vehicle Details If you are looking for a tough long lasting vehicle, this this vehicle is a great option for you. The speed and passing capabilities of the vehicle will impress. When it comes to any auto purchase, there is nothing more important than safety. the Volkswagen Golf R will protect you and your passengers with innovative safety features. It is as tough as they come. This small car is an all-around vehicle, well equipped for anything. Whether it is work or play this is a very functional vehicle that will meet all your requirements. With having reputation for being one of the most dependable vehicles on the road,it won't let you down. With these performance numbers you wont be disappointed when you take it for a test drive. This model will stick to the ground on the sharpest of turns. With exceptional handling you will enjoy every curve of your favorite roads. This unit is in great shape. We welcome pre-buy inspections. Schedule an appointment today to view this vehicle. A complete detail and reconditioning process has been completed. We ran an AutoCheck report and found there has only been one owner and the vehicle has never been in an accident. Our vehicle history analysis and onsite inspection confirms this vehicle has never been in an accident. This Volkswagen Golf R has only been driven by one other owner than you. Single owner vehicles are always the most desirable. The exterior screams sophistication with long clean lines. The eye catching style of this 2018 Volkswagen Golf R will turn heads. Elegant lines project confidence from this unit. Heads will turn. This exceptionally comfortable cabin is ideal for long road trips. The first thing you will notice when you sit in the drivers seat is how great the visibility is and how few blind spots there are. The interior is very refined. There is plenty of room for the whole family and it's perfect for the long summer road trips. This Volkswagen Golf R is built with the highest quality luxury finishes. Equipment Anti-lock brakes are standard on the Volkswagen Golf R. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on the Volkswagen Golf R. This vehicle is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. See what's behind you with the back up camera on the vehicle. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf R has an elegant black exterior finish. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf R features cruise control for long trips. This model has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this small car. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in it. The state of the art park assist system will guide you easily into any spot. This Volkswagen Golf R is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. Small and nimble the vehicle scoots through traffic. It offers great fuel mileage and ease of parking. This Volkswagen Golf R has an adjustable telescoping wheel that allows you to achieve a perfect fit for your driving comfort. with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving this small car. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. The entire mechanical system is sound and reliable. This vehicle has completed all scheduled maintenance. Packages Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the include
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWWF7AU6JW098405
Stock: L201R157A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$37,995
Silicon Valley Enthusiast - Hayward / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWVF7AU7JW060144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,654 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$25,995$3,977 Below Market
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
BACKUP CAMERA 1 OWNER NAVIGATION HEATED SEATS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWVF7AU1HW148438
Stock: 148438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,903 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,995$3,099 Below Market
Affordable Used Cars Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWVF7AU4HW084993
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,678 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,000$1,961 Below Market
Heritage Subaru Owings Mills - Owings Mills / Maryland
**BALANCE OF A 5 YEAR OR 60,000 MILE WARRANTY**NAVIGATION**REAR VIEW CAMERA**HEATED LEATHER FRONT SEATS**AWD**DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE INCLUDING LANE DEPARTURE AND BLIND SPOT DETECTION**ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE IN WITH A CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY** Recent Arrival! 22/31 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Impressive performance from the all-wheel-drive system; great handling without sacrificing ride quality; interior is well built with excellent materials; accommodating and flexible cargo space Source: Edmunds *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWWF7AU8HW108104
Stock: DU108104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 50,924 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$27,995
Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas
Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2017 Volkswagen Golf R All Wheel Drive ORIGINAL MSRP NEW $40,615 RACE MODE ! MANUAL 6-SPEED TRANSMISSION ! NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! PREMIUM 17” ALLOYS ! LEATHER ! XENONS ! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH ACTIVE SUSPENSION ! REAR VIEW CAMERA WITH PARK ASSIST ! KEYLESS START GO ! DUAL POWER SEATS ! BLUETOOTH ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful Lapiz Blue Metallic on Black Leather Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWWF7AUXHW159071
Stock: 159071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,299 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,495$2,615 Below Market
Premier Auto Group NJ - Blackwood / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWWF7AU6HW188180
Certified Pre-Owned: No
