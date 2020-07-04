Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf R for Sale Near Me

128 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Golf R Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 128 listings
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation in Gray
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation

    33,143 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,689

    $1,821 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation in White
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation

    34,735 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,510

    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation in Black
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation

    19,671 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,000

    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation

    10,650 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $43,900

    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation in Black
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation

    14,692 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,695

    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation in Gray
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation

    31,111 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,619

    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation in Black
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation

    9,545 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,283

    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation in Gray
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation

    8,468 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,950

    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation in Black
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation

    28,830 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,777

    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation in White
    certified

    2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation

    47,920 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,570

    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation in White
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation

    34,267 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,432

    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation

    38,865 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,938

    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation in Gray
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,995

    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation

    50,654 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $25,995

    $3,977 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation in Red
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation

    19,903 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,995

    $3,099 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation in Black
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation

    34,678 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,000

    $1,961 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation

    50,924 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $27,995

    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation in Gray
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation

    55,299 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,495

    $2,615 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Golf R searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 128 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf R
  4. Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf R

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Golf R

Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Golf R
Overall Consumer Rating
56 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Loving VW Golf R
LaCa Golf R,05/21/2018
2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
Had 2 GTI’s before this car. Loved them and decided to go for even more bang. It’s more than I need but super fun to drive. The tech on it is great and I enjoy driving this car. The suspension is sporty so you do feel the road, which I like. But avoid potholes.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volkswagen
Golf R
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volkswagen Golf R info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings