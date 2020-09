5 star reviews: 62 %

4 star reviews: 0 %

3 star reviews: 13 %

2 star reviews: 25 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 8 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, 2020 ILX an Incredible Vehicle

Rob , 05/14/2020

Technology and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)

Before purchasing this car, I did a TON of reading both professional and consumer reviews as well as watching YouTube review videos. Some professional reviewers get behind the wheel, floor the gas pedal, and then say it's noisy and not fast enough. But the truth is most drivers don't floor the gas in everyday driving. For a driver like myself going to work every day in a normal commute I found the car to be very quick and it also gives a quiet ride! The transmission and engine work very well together for an incredibly smooth driving experience, and both have proven long term reliability. The styling is great, and the fit and finish is quality. It's a very solid feeling car and mine has absolutely no squeaks or rattles. The ELS stereo system with surround sound blows me away and it's the best sound system I've ever heard in a car. The lower touch screen is solely dedicated to the sound system with integrated pandora capability as well as XM radio. The upper screen is dedicated to navigation as well as apple car play and android auto. Reviewers like to complain about the dual screen set up, but I think it's great! My one and only complaint about this car is that the navigation is very dated looking, but hey it works well anyway. The best part about this car is no doubt the value for the money. Compare it to other premium brands and you will pay thousands more, and you really cannot compared it to a non premium model such as a civic because it's truly a cut above in fit and finish. In a way it's in a class all by itself. Also great is that the cost of repair and normal maintenance is nowhere near what you will pay for other premium brands. So all in all I know I made a great decision in buying the ILX and look forward to driving this fun car for many years to come.

5 out of 5 stars, The Best Car I've Ever Owned

Scott , 07/04/2020

Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)

I first saw the ILX at the auto show near me in February and was immediately drawn in by its styling, logical controls, and price. My daily driver was a 2011 Civic at the time, which had been consistently reliable and had a nice character to it. (It's now my second/backup car; why get rid of a perfectly good vehicle?) Honda's reputation for quality and reliability was the first factor in my decision to look further into this car. When I started researching it, I was shocked to see so many negative reviews. Then I realized what they were comparing the car to. This isn't one of those cars that young people drag down the freeway. It's also not an Audi or Mercedes in terms of price (I even cross-shopped the Mercedes-Benz A220 along with the Honda Accord). What this car truly represents is a step between mainstream vehicles (Accord, Camry, etc) and full-blown luxury (BMW 3 Series, Audi A4). It's a spot which, at one time, belonged to the Oldsmobile Cutlass. You bought a Cutlass to step up from Chevy and after you had your performance car phase with Pontiac. It wasn't a Cadillac, but you didn't need a Cadillac--just something that was a little nicer than your Malibu. Oldsmobile (and Mercury, for that matter) are long gone, so many people have trouble placing a "step up" model these days. What the ILX gives you is a car that is fun to drive, is very comfortable, and is easy to use. Controls are often difficult to figure out on new cars; even something as simple as shifting into drive can be a challenge for someone who hasn't bought a new car in a while. The ILX uses traditional controls and was very easy to learn, even coming from a low-tech model like a 2011 Civic. It's also nice to see a car with a non-turbo engine and a regular automatic transmission rather than a CVT. You even get a CD player. Some of us appreciate the old-school touches like that, especially knowing what long term reliability and proven performance look like! I have no problems with the interior materials, and I even sat in the A220 and rented an Evoque last year! The leather is high grade and the plastic, in no way, feels cheap. The steering wheel has a very nice feel to it as well. The dual screen setup, to me, is a huge perk. I worked with a similar system on an older Accord a few years back and I'm shocked Honda seems to want to phase it out. It was easy to learn and works very well. Again, it's a proven winner. Regarding comparisons to Civics--I have a Civic and have driven the current model. These are two entirely different vehicles in character and refinement. The Civic may have more performance options in the Si trim, but if you're buying the ILX, you're probably looking more for refinement, not to win a drag race. That's what this car gives you--a lot of luxury in a small package. Just because it's derived from the Civic doesn't make it a Civic. Remember, the CR-V was also derived from the Civic platform and is an entirely different vehicle. As a longtime Civic owner, I can also tell you that being related to the Civic is a good thing. Aside from age-related maintenance like a muffler and brakes, my Civic has never let me down, 145K miles later. I drove an Accord as well and it's a similar car in terms of feel, but smaller. In fact, the ILX feels more like a small Accord with a few refinements. A comparably-equipped Accord is bigger, but $5000 more. If you don't consistently haul around passengers but want the luxury, go for the ILX. The Accord is a little bit quieter in terms of road noise if that matters to you, but also has a steeper learning curve with some controls. To sum this up: test-drive the ILX and see for yourself what a wonderful car it really is. I've enjoyed every minute behind the wheel of mine since purchasing it and am looking forward to having it as my daily driver for a long time.

3 out of 5 stars, Neither here nor there

LawyerDave , 04/11/2020

Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)

I was leasing a Mazda3 premium plus. I loved that car and was inclined to get the new redesigned one, but had some negative feelings about the Mazda dealership experience. Against my better judgement I looked at the Acura ILX. Let me just saw that this car is inferior to the 3 in virtually every respect, and in some ways vastly inferior. But first, the positives: the headlights! This car has the best headlights ever. They illuminate the road extremely well under any circumstances such that I hardly ever use my high beams. Next, the value: it's easily the cheapest "luxury"vehicle one can lease and you do get a great amount of tech for the money as long as you step up to the quite affordable premium package. Apple Carplay? Emergency braking? Lane departure warning? Sunroof? You've got it! And finally, the seats. Extremely comfortable. Everyone who sits in them makes the same observation. Now, the negatives: IT'S NOT A LUXURY CAR!!!!! Rear windows aren't automatic. Seriously? My Mazda had a vastly superior interior. It also had a vastly superior driving experience. Acura's DCT is a horrible transmission, never seeming to know which gear to be in at lower speeds. It hesitates before downshifting and flutters about annoyingly, irritating the driver and probably wasting gas. The 3 also ran circles around this car in terms of handling. The ILX does not do well in the twisties and the noises it makes and general way it behaves just does not inspire one to test its limits and push it harder. It's not completely awful but feels a lot more like a Toyota product, or maybe even an old Buick. Steering/handling are vague. Last but not least, the heating system: the weakest I have experienced in any vehicle, period. Unacceptably bad. I will leave it at that. One may wonder why I got this car given the above. It came down to price. Truthfully, I am paying less to lease it than I paid for the Mazda. And it is very cute looking. People tell me that all the time.

5 out of 5 stars, Excellent

Danene , 03/21/2020

Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)

We are very happy with our new car ! Drives well responsive, sharp looking inside and out lots of features . Highly recommend.

Write a review

See all 8 reviews