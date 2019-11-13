2020 Acura ILX
What’s new
- The ILX returns unchanged for 2020
- Part of the first ILX generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Plenty of features for the money
- High fuel economy
- Lightweight, plasticky interior trim
- Overly stiff ride quality
- Many technology features are outdated
- Leisurely acceleration, especially for the class
2020 Acura ILX Review
The Acura ILX received a handful of updates last year, including new front-end styling, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, more safety features and, in a rare twist, a lower price. The changes advanced the ILX's mission of offering a luxury badge with lots of standard equipment at a bargain price.
Nothing changes for the 2020 model. That's not necessarily a bad thing — the ILX still represents a good value. But it also means another year of rival automakers introducing more compelling entry-level luxury sedans. In general, the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and Mercedes-Benz A-Class are better cars in almost every aspect.
Our verdict6.6 / 10
How does it drive?6.0
The ILX improves when experienced at a higher pace, with relatively agile handling. There's a moderate amount of body roll, but the ILX works with it and feels mostly composed. Better tires could go a long way since the standard all-season rubber doesn't match what the ILX feels like it could deliver. The dual-clutch transmission is a high point, with quick, smooth shifts and none of the low-speed lurching you'll find in less refined transmissions.
How comfortable is it?6.5
The cabin is just too loud too. The idle is rough, and the buzzy engine's exhaust note never goes away. There's also a good bit of wind and road noise, especially at highway speeds. You just don't get the same level of isolation as you do in other cars in this class.
How’s the interior?6.5
The relatively roomy interior is let down by a driver's seat that won't go down far enough. On more than one occasion, one of our test drivers hit his head on the roof when driving over large bumps. Otherwise, there is ample legroom and shoulder room, and backseat passengers won't feel confined or compressed. The view out of the ILX is also fine, with large windows and relatively thin windshield pillars.
How’s the tech?6.0
Likewise, the ILX's driver aids feel a generation behind the leaders. The system is cautious and unrefined, sending up false readings on multiple occasions. The adaptive cruise control leaves large gaps and doesn't work below 20 mph, a major knock since that's when these systems are often most useful.
How’s the storage?6.5
Things are a bit more sunny when it comes to installing child safety seats. The rear doors open relatively wide, and there's a decent amount of space. Larger rear-facing seats might be tight fit, but it's no worse than others in the class. The outboard rear seats both have car seat anchors that are relatively easy to access.
How economical is it?8.5
Is it a good value?8.0
The warranty and ownership experience is typical. Acura offers a four-year/50,000-mile limited warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. You also get four years/50,000 miles of roadside assistance, though there's no included maintenance as you'll find with some rivals.
Wildcard6.5
Unfortunately, it's not quite as good to drive as it looks. The ILX shares some mechanical bits with the old Honda Civic Si, including the 201-horsepower 2.4-liter engine. The issue is that the power is all at the top end, so you really have to work to get peak performance. And while the chassis feels pretty nimble, the lifeless steering dampens much of the fun.
Which ILX does Edmunds recommend?
Acura ILX models
The Acura ILX starts with a reasonably well-equipped base trim level and offers three major upgrade packages. All trim levels use a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (201 horsepower, 180 lb-ft of torque) paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The ILX is front-wheel-drive only.
Key to the ILX's appeal is its generous list of standard features, which include premium touches such as LED headlights, a sunroof, simulated leather upholstery and heated front seats. The base model's tech entertainment is fairly basic, with Bluetooth streaming audio and a six-speaker sound system.
The AcuraWatch suite of safety features and driver aids comes standard. It includes forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.
Choosing the Premium package brings additional driver aids, leather upholstery, a better stereo system and, critically, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. If you want navigation, you'll need the Technology package, which has the Premium's features plus a 10-speaker sound system and Acura's connected services. Finally, there's the A-Spec. It's primarily an appearance package — with unique exterior and interior trim plus 18-inch wheels — that can be paired to either the Premium or Technology package.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Acura ILX.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- interior
- value
- road noise
- driving experience
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- infotainment system
- sound system
- comfort
- handling & steering
- engine
- fuel efficiency
- transmission
- brakes
- wheels & tires
- doors
- technology
- seats
- lights
- acceleration
- maintenance & parts
Most helpful consumer reviews
Before purchasing this car, I did a TON of reading both professional and consumer reviews as well as watching YouTube review videos. Some professional reviewers get behind the wheel, floor the gas pedal, and then say it's noisy and not fast enough. But the truth is most drivers don't floor the gas in everyday driving. For a driver like myself going to work every day in a normal commute I found the car to be very quick and it also gives a quiet ride! The transmission and engine work very well together for an incredibly smooth driving experience, and both have proven long term reliability. The styling is great, and the fit and finish is quality. It's a very solid feeling car and mine has absolutely no squeaks or rattles. The ELS stereo system with surround sound blows me away and it's the best sound system I've ever heard in a car. The lower touch screen is solely dedicated to the sound system with integrated pandora capability as well as XM radio. The upper screen is dedicated to navigation as well as apple car play and android auto. Reviewers like to complain about the dual screen set up, but I think it's great! My one and only complaint about this car is that the navigation is very dated looking, but hey it works well anyway. The best part about this car is no doubt the value for the money. Compare it to other premium brands and you will pay thousands more, and you really cannot compared it to a non premium model such as a civic because it's truly a cut above in fit and finish. In a way it's in a class all by itself. Also great is that the cost of repair and normal maintenance is nowhere near what you will pay for other premium brands. So all in all I know I made a great decision in buying the ILX and look forward to driving this fun car for many years to come.
I first saw the ILX at the auto show near me in February and was immediately drawn in by its styling, logical controls, and price. My daily driver was a 2011 Civic at the time, which had been consistently reliable and had a nice character to it. (It's now my second/backup car; why get rid of a perfectly good vehicle?) Honda's reputation for quality and reliability was the first factor in my decision to look further into this car. When I started researching it, I was shocked to see so many negative reviews. Then I realized what they were comparing the car to. This isn't one of those cars that young people drag down the freeway. It's also not an Audi or Mercedes in terms of price (I even cross-shopped the Mercedes-Benz A220 along with the Honda Accord). What this car truly represents is a step between mainstream vehicles (Accord, Camry, etc) and full-blown luxury (BMW 3 Series, Audi A4). It's a spot which, at one time, belonged to the Oldsmobile Cutlass. You bought a Cutlass to step up from Chevy and after you had your performance car phase with Pontiac. It wasn't a Cadillac, but you didn't need a Cadillac--just something that was a little nicer than your Malibu. Oldsmobile (and Mercury, for that matter) are long gone, so many people have trouble placing a "step up" model these days. What the ILX gives you is a car that is fun to drive, is very comfortable, and is easy to use. Controls are often difficult to figure out on new cars; even something as simple as shifting into drive can be a challenge for someone who hasn't bought a new car in a while. The ILX uses traditional controls and was very easy to learn, even coming from a low-tech model like a 2011 Civic. It's also nice to see a car with a non-turbo engine and a regular automatic transmission rather than a CVT. You even get a CD player. Some of us appreciate the old-school touches like that, especially knowing what long term reliability and proven performance look like! I have no problems with the interior materials, and I even sat in the A220 and rented an Evoque last year! The leather is high grade and the plastic, in no way, feels cheap. The steering wheel has a very nice feel to it as well. The dual screen setup, to me, is a huge perk. I worked with a similar system on an older Accord a few years back and I'm shocked Honda seems to want to phase it out. It was easy to learn and works very well. Again, it's a proven winner. Regarding comparisons to Civics--I have a Civic and have driven the current model. These are two entirely different vehicles in character and refinement. The Civic may have more performance options in the Si trim, but if you're buying the ILX, you're probably looking more for refinement, not to win a drag race. That's what this car gives you--a lot of luxury in a small package. Just because it's derived from the Civic doesn't make it a Civic. Remember, the CR-V was also derived from the Civic platform and is an entirely different vehicle. As a longtime Civic owner, I can also tell you that being related to the Civic is a good thing. Aside from age-related maintenance like a muffler and brakes, my Civic has never let me down, 145K miles later. I drove an Accord as well and it's a similar car in terms of feel, but smaller. In fact, the ILX feels more like a small Accord with a few refinements. A comparably-equipped Accord is bigger, but $5000 more. If you don't consistently haul around passengers but want the luxury, go for the ILX. The Accord is a little bit quieter in terms of road noise if that matters to you, but also has a steeper learning curve with some controls. To sum this up: test-drive the ILX and see for yourself what a wonderful car it really is. I've enjoyed every minute behind the wheel of mine since purchasing it and am looking forward to having it as my daily driver for a long time.
I was leasing a Mazda3 premium plus. I loved that car and was inclined to get the new redesigned one, but had some negative feelings about the Mazda dealership experience. Against my better judgement I looked at the Acura ILX. Let me just saw that this car is inferior to the 3 in virtually every respect, and in some ways vastly inferior. But first, the positives: the headlights! This car has the best headlights ever. They illuminate the road extremely well under any circumstances such that I hardly ever use my high beams. Next, the value: it's easily the cheapest "luxury"vehicle one can lease and you do get a great amount of tech for the money as long as you step up to the quite affordable premium package. Apple Carplay? Emergency braking? Lane departure warning? Sunroof? You've got it! And finally, the seats. Extremely comfortable. Everyone who sits in them makes the same observation. Now, the negatives: IT'S NOT A LUXURY CAR!!!!! Rear windows aren't automatic. Seriously? My Mazda had a vastly superior interior. It also had a vastly superior driving experience. Acura's DCT is a horrible transmission, never seeming to know which gear to be in at lower speeds. It hesitates before downshifting and flutters about annoyingly, irritating the driver and probably wasting gas. The 3 also ran circles around this car in terms of handling. The ILX does not do well in the twisties and the noises it makes and general way it behaves just does not inspire one to test its limits and push it harder. It's not completely awful but feels a lot more like a Toyota product, or maybe even an old Buick. Steering/handling are vague. Last but not least, the heating system: the weakest I have experienced in any vehicle, period. Unacceptably bad. I will leave it at that. One may wonder why I got this car given the above. It came down to price. Truthfully, I am paying less to lease it than I paid for the Mazda. And it is very cute looking. People tell me that all the time.
We are very happy with our new car ! Drives well responsive, sharp looking inside and out lots of features . Highly recommend.
Sponsored cars related to the ILX
Features & Specs
|Premium Package 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 8AM
|MSRP
|$27,750
|MPG
|24 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|201 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 8AM
|MSRP
|$29,750
|MPG
|24 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|201 hp @ 6800 rpm
|4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 8AM
|MSRP
|$25,900
|MPG
|24 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|201 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Technology Package 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 8AM
|MSRP
|$29,650
|MPG
|24 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|201 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite ILX safety features:
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and will apply the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Warns if you are drifting out of your lane without signaling and will nudge the car back if no action is taken.
- Blind-Spot Information System
- Indicates if a car is lurking in your blind spot and will beep if you signal for a lane change in that direction.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Acura ILX vs. the competition
Acura ILX vs. Mazda 3
Until this year when the Mazda 3 was redesigned, this might not have been an apt comparison. But this year's 3 is one part mainstream compact car and one part entry-luxury sedan. It boasts a nicer interior than the ILX and plenty of convenience features. The ILX still has an edge with engine power, but that doesn't mean the Mazda is slower. The 3 is also available with all-wheel drive, something the ILX doesn't offer.
Acura ILX vs. Audi A3
The price difference between a base ILX and a base Audi A3 is substantial. But load up the ILX with all the options, similar to what you get in the base A3, and the gap shrinks by half. We'd argue it's worth the stretch to the A3. You get sharper and more modern interior tech, better cabin materials, and a more engaging car to drive because of the A3's increased power and more nimble handling. It's definitely the better luxury sedan of the two.
Acura ILX vs. Honda Civic
The ILX is based on the last-generation Civic. The current Honda Civic is light-years ahead of the old car in drivability, technology and quality. It's an excellent choice for a small car, and it offers more backseat room than the ILX. The Civic's optional turbo engine is also much punchier around town and more fuel-efficient to boot. Unless you really want the Acura brand name, we'd recommend the current Civic over the ILX. And if you do really want the Acura brand, we'd suggest simply sizing up to the better, and not much more expensive, Acura TLX.
FAQ
Is the Acura ILX a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Acura ILX?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Acura ILX:
- The ILX returns unchanged for 2020
- Part of the first ILX generation introduced for 2013
Is the Acura ILX reliable?
Is the 2020 Acura ILX a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Acura ILX?
The least-expensive 2020 Acura ILX is the 2020 Acura ILX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,900.
Other versions include:
- Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $27,750
- Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $29,750
- 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $25,900
- Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $29,650
- Technology and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $31,650
What are the different models of Acura ILX?
More about the 2020 Acura ILX
2020 Acura ILX Overview
The 2020 Acura ILX is offered in the following submodels: ILX Sedan. Available styles include Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), and Technology and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Acura ILX?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Acura ILX and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 ILX 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 ILX.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Acura ILX and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 ILX featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Acura ILX?
2020 Acura ILX Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
The 2020 Acura ILX Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,775. The average price paid for a new 2020 Acura ILX Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) is trending $4,490 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,490 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,285.
The average savings for the 2020 Acura ILX Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) is 14.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 16 2020 Acura ILX Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Acura ILX Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
The 2020 Acura ILX Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,775. The average price paid for a new 2020 Acura ILX Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) is trending $4,280 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,280 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,495.
The average savings for the 2020 Acura ILX Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) is 14.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 44 2020 Acura ILX Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Acura ILX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
The 2020 Acura ILX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,925. The average price paid for a new 2020 Acura ILX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) is trending $4,674 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,674 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,251.
The average savings for the 2020 Acura ILX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) is 17.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 15 2020 Acura ILX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Acura ILX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
The 2020 Acura ILX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,675. The average price paid for a new 2020 Acura ILX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) is trending $4,484 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,484 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,191.
The average savings for the 2020 Acura ILX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) is 14.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2020 Acura ILX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Acura ILX Technology and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
The 2020 Acura ILX Technology and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,675. The average price paid for a new 2020 Acura ILX Technology and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) is trending $4,304 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,304 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,371.
The average savings for the 2020 Acura ILX Technology and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) is 13.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Acura ILX Technology and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Acura ILXES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Acura ILX for sale near. There are currently 125 new 2020 ILXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,900 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Acura ILX.
Can't find a new 2020 Acura ILXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Acura ILX for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,087.
Find a new Acura for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,690.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Acura ILX?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Acura lease specials
Related 2020 Acura ILX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Giulia
- Volvo S90 2020
- 2019 Chevrolet Trax
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2019
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- Kia Sedona 2019
- 2019 Chrysler 300
- 2021 Chrysler 300 News
- 2019 RX 450h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2021 Acura RDX
- 2020 NSX
- Acura RLX 2020
- Acura RDX 2019
- 2019 MDX
- Acura MDX 2019
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Acura TLX
- Acura RLX 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- BMW M5 2020
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 XF
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2020 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2020 Clarity
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2020 XE