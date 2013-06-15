Used 1998 Honda Accord for Sale Near Me

10,300 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Accord Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 10,300 listings
  • 1998 Honda Accord LX
    used

    1998 Honda Accord LX

    208,960 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $1,900

    $964 Below Market
    Details
  • 1998 Honda Accord EX
    used

    1998 Honda Accord EX

    198,007 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,987

    Details
  • 1998 Honda Accord LX
    used

    1998 Honda Accord LX

    97,675 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,490

    $841 Below Market
    Details
  • 1998 Honda Accord LX
    used

    1998 Honda Accord LX

    178,859 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $2,417

    $844 Below Market
    Details
  • 1998 Honda Accord LX
    used

    1998 Honda Accord LX

    246,111 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $1,995

    $379 Below Market
    Details
  • 1998 Honda Accord EX
    used

    1998 Honda Accord EX

    145,870 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $4,963

    Details
  • 1998 Honda Accord EX V6
    used

    1998 Honda Accord EX V6

    165,511 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,494

    Details
  • 1998 Honda Accord LX
    used

    1998 Honda Accord LX

    292,417 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,595

    Details
  • 1998 Honda Accord LX
    used

    1998 Honda Accord LX

    142,201 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1998 Honda Accord EX
    used

    1998 Honda Accord EX

    145,888 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $4,500

    Details
  • 1998 Honda Accord LX
    used

    1998 Honda Accord LX

    94,916 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1998 Honda Accord LX
    used

    1998 Honda Accord LX

    249,599 miles

    $4,350

    Details
  • 1999 Honda Accord EX V6
    used

    1999 Honda Accord EX V6

    266,512 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,695

    Details
  • 1999 Honda Accord EX
    used

    1999 Honda Accord EX

    162,402 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,990

    Details
  • 1999 Honda Accord EX
    used

    1999 Honda Accord EX

    214,495 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $2,500

    Details
  • 1999 Honda Accord EX V6
    used

    1999 Honda Accord EX V6

    179,140 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,990

    Details
  • 1999 Honda Accord EX
    used

    1999 Honda Accord EX

    284,656 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease

    $2,300

    Details
  • 1997 Honda Accord EX
    used

    1997 Honda Accord EX

    189,855 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,960

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda Accord searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 10,300 listings
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 1998 Honda Accord

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Accord

Read recent reviews for the Honda Accord
Overall Consumer Rating
4.5220 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 220 reviews
  • 5
    (66%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (4%)
One of the best cars ever made
philsie1,06/15/2013
Our '98 has 375,000 kms. We have had it for 7 yrs and love driving it. We have to retire it finally because of rusted out frame and gas tank from so much salt on the roads of Canada. We have done very little to it except to replace all the brake and gas lines, again due to rusting. Still gets excellent gas mileage( we were getting as much as 44 mpg). So if you have 175000 - 200000 kms on your car, don't give up hope, there's plenty left.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Honda
Accord
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to