Used 1998 Honda Accord for Sale Near Me

- 208,960 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$1,900$964 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Honda Accord Sedan also includes Clock, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cassette, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Body Side Moldings. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Anti-Theft, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Honda Accord LX.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCG5640WA171190
Stock: 122688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 198,007 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,987
Northtown Buick Chevrolet GMC - Yankton / South Dakota
Mystic Blue Pearl Quartz. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!1998 Honda Accord EX 4D Sedan FWD 5-Speed Manual 2.3L I4 SMPIDrive Satisfied!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Honda Accord EX.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCG5653WA213683
Stock: 8679D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 97,675 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,490$841 Below Market
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - CLEAN CARFAX! - WELL KEPT! - TIRES AND BRAKES IN GREAT SHAPE! - COLD AC - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - HAS SOME DENTS ON THE LEFT SIDE! - PAINT ON ROOF IS FADING AND THE TRANSMISSION ON THIS CAR IS NOT RELIABLE - IT WILL NEED TO BE ADDRESSED SOON AND IS TYPICAL FOR THIS MODEL. WE HAVE DOZENS OF OTHER, BETTER CARS, FOR THE $$ - THE CAR IS PRICED AGGRESSIVELY DUE TO THIS AND DUE TO IT NOT BEING A CAR WE RECOMMEND - SEE BELOW - PLEASE NOTE ** WE DO NOT RECOMMEND THIS CAR VERSUS MANY ALTERNATIVES WE HAVE IN STOCK * PLEASE CONTACT US FOR MORE DETAILS ON WHY THIS CAR IS NOT OUR FAVORITE ** WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. *NO* FINANCING AVAIL ON THIS CAR! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Honda Accord LX.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCG5643WA199114
Stock: OT6182081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 178,859 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$2,417$844 Below Market
World Class Motors - Noblesville / Indiana
1998 Honda Accord LX FWD Beige 5-Speed Manual 2.3L I4 SMPI THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH THE FOLLOWING:, Bench Seat, Steering Wheel Controls, 15'' 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, Cassette, Compact Disc Changer, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Security System, Speed control, Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 12733 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Honda Accord LX.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCG5643WA119343
Stock: 2186A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 246,111 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$1,995$379 Below Market
Raymond Chevrolet - Antioch / Illinois
WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC ** SOLD AS-IS / WHERE IS ** NO WARRANTIES ** CARFAX One-Owner. Regent Silver Metallic 1998 Honda Accord LX FWD 5-Speed Manual 2.3L I4 SMPI Charcoal.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Honda Accord LX.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCG5649WA004133
Stock: K10802A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 145,870 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$4,963
First Texas Honda - Austin / Texas
Dark Emerald Pearl 1998 Honda Accord EX FWD5-Speed Automatic Charcoal.Odometer is 28204 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Honda Accord EX.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCG5650WA124394
Stock: H98922A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 165,511 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,494
Grogan's Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Toledo / Ohio
Accord EX V6, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6 SMPI, Automatic, FWD, Silver, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Leather steering wheel, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Honda Accord EX V6.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCG1652WA030817
Stock: 7938222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 292,417 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,595
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
1998 Honda Accord LX 2.3 Liter VTEC SOHC 4 Cylinder, Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows And Door Locks, Stereo CD, 4 Wheel ABS Brakes, Power Mirrors, Tilt Wheel, Dual Air Bags, Rated At 30 to 31 MPG Highway, Runs And Drives Great, Only $2595 plus tax, license, Documentation and smog. Clean title. 925-455-6666 Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing Available, Good Credit, Bad Credit, Our Bank Works With Everyone, Let Them Help You Build your Credit! All You Need Is The Down Payment And Proof Of Income. Se Habla Espanol. Financiamiento Disponible. Visit our web site at WWW.perrymorganexpress.com . 10% Discount For CA$H!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Honda Accord LX.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCG5640WA176339
Stock: 176339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2019
- 142,201 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,995
Deschutes Auto Sales - Bend / Oregon
Visit Deschutes Auto Sales online at usedcarsinbend.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 541-527-4260 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Honda Accord LX.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCG5642WA027320
Stock: 27320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,888 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$4,500
Al Baumann Chevrolet Buick - Fremont / Ohio
Recent Arrival!CALL,419-332-8236 or{1-866-330-3601} Gray Cloth. THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS AS WAS TRADED. SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEES AT ALL. THIS IS JUST AN ALTERNATIVE TO TAKING IT TO THE AUCTION. HERE ARE SOME THINGS ABOUT THE VEHICLE THAT WE NOTICED AND THERE COULD BE OTHER ISSUES PRESENT! 1998 Honda Accord 2.3L I4 SMPI EX Regent Silver Metallic We are Sandusky county's Number 1 Pre-Owned dealer.STOP OUT,CALL,419-332-8236 or{1-866-330-3601} OR CHAT ONLINE to see why YOUR FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS picked us for their transportation needs. With OVER 500 PRE-OWNED VEHICLES in stock to Choose from, we are sure to have just the right vehicle to fit your wants, and needs. Located at 2379 West State St Fremont Ohio or check us out at////// baumannautogroup.com.//{MILES MAY VARY DO TO DEMOS AND TEST DRIVES}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Honda Accord EX.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCG5653WA205504
Stock: A-20245B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 94,916 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Auto Mart of Henderson - Henderson / North Carolina
CLEANED BY TOMMIE FOGG 7/17/20 GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL REGARDLESS OF CREDIT!! Over 100 vehicles to choose from. You may test drive this unit have a mechanic of your choice to take a look at it or I offer free car fax and information of preowned owner. Come see us or give us a call at AUTO MART OF HENDERSON THE HOME OF GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL. {affordable monthly payments}. (252) 438-5928
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Honda Accord LX.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCG5644WA199168
Stock: 18092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 249,599 miles
$4,350
Priority Honda Chesapeake - Chesapeake / Virginia
1998 Honda LX Accord Multi-Angle Backup Camera, Bluetooth Audio, Remote Keyless Entry, USB charging ports.At Priority Honda every pre owned vehicle comes with Priorities for Life! Oil Changes, State Inspections for Life and towing for Life. This unit though does not qualify for the powertrain for life.Call or Email to set up a VIP appointment 757.213.6600! Priority Honda Chesapeake where our Customers are our Priority.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Honda Accord LX.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCG5645WA037601
Stock: HC37822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 266,512 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,695
Page Honda of Bloomfield - Bloomfield Hills / Michigan
Honda 1999 Accord EX V6, Heather Mist Metallic 3.0L V6 SMPI 4-Speed Automatic.This Vehicle is Being Offered As-Is.This Vehicle Will Require Transmission Repair.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Honda Accord EX V6.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCG165XXA060603
Stock: A2892B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 162,402 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,990
Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia
BUY THIS RECENTLY TRADED IN VEHICLE WITH CONFIDENCE! This is the first time in our history we are offering trade in cars to our customers. These vehicles have been priced very aggressively and are the best value on the lot. CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified!! We are CARFAX ADVANTAGE CAR DEALER SERVING ALPHARETTA SINCE 2008!! CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES!! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.GAimporAuto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to an employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Honda Accord EX.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCG5657XA120781
Stock: 120781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 214,495 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$2,500
City Auto Sales of Hueytown - Hueytown / Alabama
Charcoal.1999 Honda Accord EX Satin Silver Metallic EX FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.3L I4 SMPIOur vehicles are hand chosen by very strict guidelines, we select them by their maintenance records, service history. So that we can offer you the best pre-owned vehicle that money can buy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Honda Accord EX.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCG3251XA013784
Stock: 20970T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 179,140 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,990
Carz - San Diego / California
Free Carfax! Warranty Available! Extra nice Accord EX sedan with automatic transmission, power windows, power steering, power brakes, a/c, newer tires, and excellent body, paint and interior! Must see and drive to appreciate! Call 619-224-0500 or Just Come on Down! CARZ is located at 3757 Midway Dr. San Diego, CA 92110. We Buy, Sell and Trade! Open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. We Offer Unbeatable High Quality and Low Prices!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Honda Accord EX V6.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCG1651XA023942
Stock: 1472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 284,656 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease
$2,300
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Honda Accord EX.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCG5650XA000708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 189,855 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,960
Honda Marysville - Marysville / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* MOONROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# VA006972 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $475 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES. Specifically this Honda Marysville 1997 Honda Accord reconditioning process Included: Performed a Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, Performed complete used car vehicle inspection, and Performed oil and filter change!Of all the used cars for sale in Ohio this front wheel drive 1997 Honda Accord EX features an impressive 2.20 Engine with a Bordeau Red Pearl Exterior with a Gray Fabric Interior. With only 189,855 miles this 1997 Honda Accord is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*STOCK# VA006972* Honda Marysville has this 1997 Honda Accord EX ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Honda Marysville will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Honda Marysville today at *(888) 639-8830 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 1997 Honda Accord EX! Honda Marysville of Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH. You can also visit us at, 640 Coleman's Blvd Marysville OH, 43040 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 29.0 Highway MPG and 23.0 City MPG! This Honda Accord comes Factory equipped with an impressive 2.20 engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Marysville, OH dealership over these interior options: Power Moonroof, Power Drivers Seat, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Split Folding Rear Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Reading Light(s), Rear Window Defroster*SAFETY OPTIONS:* If you're making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Dual Air Bags*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 403 Honda used cars for sale at our Columbus, OH Honda dealership. Honda Marysville has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 18 Honda Accord crossovers like this Bordeau Red Pearl 1997 Honda Accord EX that we have in stock!*Bluetooth may not work with all mobile phones
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Honda Accord EX.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCE1899VA006972
Stock: VA006972
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
