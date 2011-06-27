  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 1998 Honda Accord
  5. Appraisal value

1998 Honda Accord Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1998 Honda Accord LX V6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,415$2,016$2,349
Clean$1,245$1,778$2,072
Average$905$1,302$1,517
Rough$565$827$963
Sell my 1998 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
1998 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,390$2,240$2,706
Clean$1,223$1,976$2,387
Average$889$1,447$1,748
Rough$555$918$1,109
Sell my 1998 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
1998 Honda Accord LX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,450$2,275$2,728
Clean$1,276$2,007$2,406
Average$927$1,470$1,762
Rough$579$933$1,118
Sell my 1998 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
1998 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,314$2,051$2,456
Clean$1,156$1,809$2,166
Average$840$1,325$1,587
Rough$524$841$1,007
Sell my 1998 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
1998 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,365$2,445$3,034
Clean$1,201$2,156$2,676
Average$873$1,579$1,960
Rough$545$1,002$1,244
Sell my 1998 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
1998 Honda Accord EX V6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,476$2,254$2,683
Clean$1,299$1,988$2,366
Average$944$1,456$1,733
Rough$589$924$1,100
Sell my 1998 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
1998 Honda Accord EX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,488$2,387$2,880
Clean$1,309$2,105$2,540
Average$952$1,542$1,861
Rough$594$978$1,181
Sell my 1998 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
1998 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,267$2,041$2,466
Clean$1,114$1,800$2,175
Average$810$1,318$1,593
Rough$505$837$1,011
Sell my 1998 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
1998 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,425$2,378$2,901
Clean$1,254$2,097$2,558
Average$911$1,536$1,874
Rough$569$975$1,189
Sell my 1998 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Honda Accord on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,201 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,156 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Accord is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,201 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,156 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 Honda Accord, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,201 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,156 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Honda Accord. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 Honda Accord and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 Honda Accord ranges from $545 to $3,034, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.