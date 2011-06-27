Estimated values
1998 Honda Accord LX V6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,415
|$2,016
|$2,349
|Clean
|$1,245
|$1,778
|$2,072
|Average
|$905
|$1,302
|$1,517
|Rough
|$565
|$827
|$963
Estimated values
1998 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,390
|$2,240
|$2,706
|Clean
|$1,223
|$1,976
|$2,387
|Average
|$889
|$1,447
|$1,748
|Rough
|$555
|$918
|$1,109
Estimated values
1998 Honda Accord LX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,450
|$2,275
|$2,728
|Clean
|$1,276
|$2,007
|$2,406
|Average
|$927
|$1,470
|$1,762
|Rough
|$579
|$933
|$1,118
Estimated values
1998 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,314
|$2,051
|$2,456
|Clean
|$1,156
|$1,809
|$2,166
|Average
|$840
|$1,325
|$1,587
|Rough
|$524
|$841
|$1,007
Estimated values
1998 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,365
|$2,445
|$3,034
|Clean
|$1,201
|$2,156
|$2,676
|Average
|$873
|$1,579
|$1,960
|Rough
|$545
|$1,002
|$1,244
Estimated values
1998 Honda Accord EX V6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,476
|$2,254
|$2,683
|Clean
|$1,299
|$1,988
|$2,366
|Average
|$944
|$1,456
|$1,733
|Rough
|$589
|$924
|$1,100
Estimated values
1998 Honda Accord EX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,488
|$2,387
|$2,880
|Clean
|$1,309
|$2,105
|$2,540
|Average
|$952
|$1,542
|$1,861
|Rough
|$594
|$978
|$1,181
Estimated values
1998 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,267
|$2,041
|$2,466
|Clean
|$1,114
|$1,800
|$2,175
|Average
|$810
|$1,318
|$1,593
|Rough
|$505
|$837
|$1,011
Estimated values
1998 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,425
|$2,378
|$2,901
|Clean
|$1,254
|$2,097
|$2,558
|Average
|$911
|$1,536
|$1,874
|Rough
|$569
|$975
|$1,189