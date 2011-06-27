Estimated values
1996 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,113
|$1,954
|$2,413
|Clean
|$979
|$1,723
|$2,128
|Average
|$711
|$1,261
|$1,558
|Rough
|$443
|$799
|$987
Estimated values
1996 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,206
|$2,354
|$2,980
|Clean
|$1,061
|$2,076
|$2,628
|Average
|$770
|$1,519
|$1,923
|Rough
|$480
|$962
|$1,219
Estimated values
1996 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,260
|$2,289
|$2,849
|Clean
|$1,109
|$2,018
|$2,513
|Average
|$805
|$1,477
|$1,839
|Rough
|$502
|$936
|$1,165
Estimated values
1996 Honda Accord LX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,290
|$2,040
|$2,451
|Clean
|$1,134
|$1,799
|$2,161
|Average
|$824
|$1,316
|$1,582
|Rough
|$513
|$834
|$1,003
Estimated values
1996 Honda Accord EX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,941
|$2,466
|$2,759
|Clean
|$1,707
|$2,174
|$2,433
|Average
|$1,240
|$1,591
|$1,781
|Rough
|$772
|$1,008
|$1,129
Estimated values
1996 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,225
|$2,147
|$2,652
|Clean
|$1,078
|$1,894
|$2,338
|Average
|$783
|$1,386
|$1,711
|Rough
|$488
|$878
|$1,085
Estimated values
1996 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,149
|$1,954
|$2,394
|Clean
|$1,010
|$1,723
|$2,111
|Average
|$734
|$1,261
|$1,545
|Rough
|$457
|$799
|$979
Estimated values
1996 Honda Accord LX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,237
|$1,989
|$2,402
|Clean
|$1,088
|$1,754
|$2,118
|Average
|$790
|$1,284
|$1,550
|Rough
|$492
|$813
|$982
Estimated values
1996 Honda Accord 25th Anniversary 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,272
|$2,690
|$3,460
|Clean
|$1,119
|$2,372
|$3,051
|Average
|$813
|$1,736
|$2,233
|Rough
|$506
|$1,100
|$1,415
Estimated values
1996 Honda Accord EX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,278
|$2,089
|$2,534
|Clean
|$1,124
|$1,842
|$2,234
|Average
|$816
|$1,348
|$1,635
|Rough
|$509
|$854
|$1,036