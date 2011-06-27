  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 1996 Honda Accord
  5. Appraisal value

1996 Honda Accord Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1996 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,113$1,954$2,413
Clean$979$1,723$2,128
Average$711$1,261$1,558
Rough$443$799$987
Sell my 1996 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
1996 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,206$2,354$2,980
Clean$1,061$2,076$2,628
Average$770$1,519$1,923
Rough$480$962$1,219
Sell my 1996 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
1996 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,260$2,289$2,849
Clean$1,109$2,018$2,513
Average$805$1,477$1,839
Rough$502$936$1,165
Sell my 1996 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
1996 Honda Accord LX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,290$2,040$2,451
Clean$1,134$1,799$2,161
Average$824$1,316$1,582
Rough$513$834$1,003
Sell my 1996 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
1996 Honda Accord EX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,941$2,466$2,759
Clean$1,707$2,174$2,433
Average$1,240$1,591$1,781
Rough$772$1,008$1,129
Sell my 1996 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
1996 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,225$2,147$2,652
Clean$1,078$1,894$2,338
Average$783$1,386$1,711
Rough$488$878$1,085
Sell my 1996 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
1996 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,149$1,954$2,394
Clean$1,010$1,723$2,111
Average$734$1,261$1,545
Rough$457$799$979
Sell my 1996 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
1996 Honda Accord LX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,237$1,989$2,402
Clean$1,088$1,754$2,118
Average$790$1,284$1,550
Rough$492$813$982
Sell my 1996 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
1996 Honda Accord 25th Anniversary 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,272$2,690$3,460
Clean$1,119$2,372$3,051
Average$813$1,736$2,233
Rough$506$1,100$1,415
Sell my 1996 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
1996 Honda Accord EX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,278$2,089$2,534
Clean$1,124$1,842$2,234
Average$816$1,348$1,635
Rough$509$854$1,036
Sell my 1996 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1996 Honda Accord on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $979 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,723 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Accord is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $979 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,723 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1996 Honda Accord, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1996 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $979 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,723 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1996 Honda Accord. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1996 Honda Accord and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1996 Honda Accord ranges from $443 to $2,413, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1996 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.