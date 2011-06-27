Used 1996 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews

Fun Car - Buy Accord not Camry ernie_8000 , 11/05/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful 1996 Accord LX (no VTEC) with over 235,000 miles. The car has been to Lake Tahoe, to LA and long distance trips (over 300 miles). car still runs really well (except engine is a bit louder than it was when new - which is understandable). Great chassis, ample seating for 5 (cars nowadays are too large). When driving highways, gets around 32 mpg. When primarily city, gets around 23 mpg. Report Abuse

BEST car I've ever had. (I've had a few) Joaquin Borromeo , 02/28/2016 EX 4dr Sedan 12 of 13 people found this review helpful This car will literally run forever with just minimal maintenance. Paid $3500 for my 96' Honda accord, now I'm graduating college I decided to sell it. I'm asking $3000 for it and I am confident that I can sell it for t his price. The car now has 166k miles on it but I am sure it can run all the way up to 300K plus plus miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Automobile mlstove , 12/11/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought the car with 28K miles in 2000 and still drive this car daily with now 228K!! In fact, the car went the past two years without anything but oil changes until it was time to replace the timing belt again. It is amazing the clutch hasn't needed replaced, nor has any other major item engine wise other than a starter over the years. CV joints went out at 180K, and the wheel bearings are getting close now. My wife drives and 07 sedan and my stock radio is a nicer system. I think the brakes on this car are better than the 07! And it survived a collision with a 6-point buck this year and all I needed was a headlight and a hood!

230K and still runs like a "Top"! BUT... Edwin Sherman , 06/29/2016 LX 4dr Sedan 18 of 21 people found this review helpful Perform regular preventative maintenance, and you have a forever friend. It is the very definition of "reliable". Period. The only other vehicle I have ever owned, and still own, as reliable as my 96 Accord, is my 04, Odyssey. However, one issue consistent with 1990's Hondas is rusting upper arch wheel wells. The design flaw is how the rubber molding/weather stripping attached to the inner wheel well arch flange consistently traps enough moisture to cause premature rusting. Longtime owners of Hondas of this era know exactly what I am referring to and would agree. Unless of course, a quick fix rust repair had been performed prior to selling the car, in which case the next owner would disagree while unknowingly to become the next victim. However, if you took the best advice from Honda enthusiasts on reputable Honda forums, and removed the molding, you then bought a few extra years before having to perform body work. The rubber molding simply and easily tears away by hand, and I, of course, was too late removing the liners. No need to worry about aesthetics as the removed weather stripping is not noticeable, and, does not affect the lines of the car. I repaired my rusting wheel arches by sanding and applying fiberglass cloth tape affixed with fiberglass specific, Bondo. Sand, prime, paint. Done. The second issue would be the specific and unusual placement of O-rings under the rocker arms. It does not matter if you changed the oil every 3K miles, the O-rings under the rock arms inevitably become stiff and brittle, leaking small amounts of oil into a cylinder(s), wetting the spark plug(s). You may or may not notice a change in performance, other than slightly decreased gas mileage, until you see a fouled plug(s) during a tune up. The initial, and common instinct to blame it on failing cylinder rings in this era Honda is more than likely, not true. You can do nothing and be fine as long as you are frequently checking and topping off your oil. OK. That's it for the body and engine complaints. I will say, regardless of the couple of annoying things born into the 94-97 Accord, which is truly nothing when comparing cars in general, I am not letting go of this stalwart Accord until it, not me, says, "it is over." Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value