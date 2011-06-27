Used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Consumer Reviews

The Honda Unicorn Sid , 08/29/2016 EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 58 of 58 people found this review helpful To get the best MPG out of this car, just drive it normally as you would any other car. I'm averaging 46.5 per the computer over the first 2300 miles, but going by my gas fill ups, i'm getting 48.0 MPG driving around in Orange County with a 70/30 highway/city mix. Over my 60 mile daily commute, I've seen a best of ~ 63 MPG in slow I-5 traffic and a worst of 41 MPG driving on the 133/241 toll roads through the mountains, low 50s are very common. It can average ~60 MPG if driven at 55 - 60 mph over mostly flat, smooth roads. Bumpy/rough roads seem to lower the mileage significantly. ECON mode also lowers MPG, yes lowers! The power delivery is strong and linear, car is very responsive (esp in Sport mode) the car is also very quiet on the highway (except when going uphill) with hardly any wind/tire noise. Handling is crisp, nimble and secure for my driving style, ride is comfortable but slightly on the stiff side - the chassis has a solid, well integrated feel. Braking feels a tiny bit weaker than my excellent 2016 CR-V but very normal. To maximize engine efficiency Honda seems to have cleverly programmed it to rev the engine up/down constantly instead of keeping it a steady light load (bad for efficiency) - whenever the engine runs it's mostly under higher-loads and wider throttle - any excess energy is stored in the battery for later use when cruising. Also they smartly use battery power to cruise rather than accelerate - that way the battery energy logs more miles - the engine does the acceleration duties because it can do so with higher efficiency. Therefore, to maximize MPG, I accelerate to cruising speed quickly using the engine and then stay in EV while cruising. I've seen better MPG if I climb uphill stretches briskly spending the battery and then coast downhill to recover the energy. The AC controls are very frustrating - no knobs, no touch bumps - so you have to take your eyes off the road to set fan speed or vent direction (a very inconsiderate design decision by Honda's engineers), also the vent direction control display scrolls from right to left as you keep pressing the button, instead of left to right as you'd intuitively expect it (again thoughtless decision by Honda's engineers). This is my only negative so far. I am very happy with this car. Oh and yes the trip computer consistently underestimates MPG by ~ 1.3 which was pleasantly surprising. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2017 Accord Hybrid Meets Expectations Tom Lombard , 08/18/2016 EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 50 of 50 people found this review helpful I’ve had my EX-L for a week and it has lived up to its rave reviews. Its technological advances make a plug-in hybrid moot or obsolete, especially the improved hybrid drive system. It is succinctly superior to the two Civic Hybrids we have been driving since 2006. This car is well made, comfortable, nicely appointed, fairly quiet, responsive and overall pleasant to drive. I never thought I’d buy another Honda because its dealers are so difficult to deal with on warranty claims, but this car is worth that risk. The safety features including Lane Departure and Collision mitigation are welcomed by two seniors whose driving skills are diminishing. This car makes driving safer for us, plus it has many convenient features like automatic locking, resetting trip odometer on fill-ups, extensive voice control, smartphone integration, etc. (which are more or less found in comparable new cars, but nonetheless pretty cool). Mileage is true to its estimate with 46-48 easily obtained and you can get 50 if you are careful, especially in city driving. My only criticisms are no driver’s side blind spot indicator and the collision mitigation does not bring the car to a complete stop in an emergency. Having said all these nice things about the 2017 Accord Hybrid, we still preferred the updated Toyota Prius Touring model because of higher mpg, more safety features, quieter driving with better handling, and $4500 lower price, but we disqualified that car because the rear window was small and obstructed by a spoiler. UPDATE 2/18/2017. After 16,000 miles of Wisconsin driving, my review is the same. I can also offer some explanation for the lower than expected mpg reported by some reviewers. The two primary reasons drivers don't get 45-52 mpg are bad driving habits and winterized gasoline. This car, like other hybrids, is sensitive to fast starting and late braking, which will significantly reduce mpg. Using the visual cues on the dash for maintaining high driving efficiency helps a lot. Winterized gasoline has 10-15% less energy, so you will get a significant dropoff with any car. Other facets of winter driving have a lesser but noticeable effect, like wet and icy roads and greater battery usage for heating. Still, these factors also apply to non-hybrids, so you are still much better off with this car and so is the environment. Update 2/21/2018. Still think it is a great car at 52,000 miles. Took a road trip along Route 66 last summer and routinely got over 50 mpg under ideal conditions. This winter the mpg went under 40 mpg when it was frigid and snowy. Also, replaced original rolling resistance tires at 50,000 miles with ones better suited to ice and snow, but that contributed to lower mpg as a tradeoff. Update 8/24/2018. Still a great car at 71,000 miles. No falloff in performance. Update 2/24/2019. 84,000 miles. Same as above. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love this car! John (Indianapolis) , 10/08/2016 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 43 of 43 people found this review helpful We traded in our 2014 Accord Hybrid for the new 2017 version. We have owned the car for 6 months, during which we have driven about 6,500 miles. We were very happy with the 2014 model but wanted to benefit from the enhancements in the newer car: active lane control, parking sensors, increased horsepower, improved navigation system, Apple CarPlay, heated rear seats, larger trunk, automatic braking, quieter interior, and built-in Apple Siri. Even though the new model has more horsepower, the fuel economy is slightly better, especially in stop and go driving. We get about 580 to 650 miles on a tank of gas. Average economy per fill-up has ranged from 43 to 51MPG in mixed city/highway driving. We were able to buy this car at dealer invoice, I assume because low gas prices may be limiting the demand for hybrids. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Finally a hybrid with power and Honda reliability. Scanman327 , 08/27/2016 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 36 of 36 people found this review helpful This car is great. I traded my 2015 touring in for the touring hybrid and the change is dramatically better. The technology advancements are amazing. I was looking at the hybrids back in 2014/15, but was not impressed. Honda took a year off to relocate production and redesign and they hit a home run. Actually seeing 45-48 MPG and I'm not exactly easy on the throttle. I know its a hybrid, but I still need to see what it can do and it does impress. Yes guys... it'll bark the tires. Couple of things that I have to get used to 1. ECVT- getting used to not feeling gears shift. Plus is it is so smooth when accelerating you lose track of speed. 2. Rear seat does not fold down. Not a huge deal, but still. 3. The warranty. I don't understand the 3yr/36000... almost all manufactures almost double this. Finally.. the biggest and it was almost a deal breaker... no spare tire. Come on Honda. We are paying a premium for the vehicle and you give me an electric pump and a tube of slime. Borderline ridiculous. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse