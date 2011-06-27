Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,543
|$18,060
|$19,793
|Clean
|$16,071
|$17,557
|$19,207
|Average
|$15,128
|$16,552
|$18,035
|Rough
|$14,185
|$15,547
|$16,863
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,000
|$21,412
|$23,063
|Clean
|$19,430
|$20,816
|$22,380
|Average
|$18,290
|$19,625
|$21,015
|Rough
|$17,150
|$18,433
|$19,649
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,451
|$19,912
|$21,603
|Clean
|$17,925
|$19,358
|$20,963
|Average
|$16,873
|$18,250
|$19,685
|Rough
|$15,821
|$17,142
|$18,406