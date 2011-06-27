Used 2004 GMC Yukon Consumer Reviews

I love my Black Beauty sammy d , 01/29/2006 11 of 11 people found this review helpful It is the greatest truck I have had. I had a 1995 Chevy Tahoe, I would never buy another one, although the gas is not the greatest, the interior is great and the truck is quick considering it weighs just over 5,000 lbs. All in All I love my 2004 Denali, and would never trade it for anything, except maybe a new Denali. Report Abuse

Oldest car in the parking lot Jon , 05/01/2019 SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I am a teacher. Mine is the oldest car in the school's parking lot. The students have newer cars than mine. However, it is a dandy. I bought the Yukon used with just over 100,000 miles. It now has 270,000 miles on it. I have had two issues since owning my Yukon: (1) Although, I have only used the 4-wheel drive maybe twice, the transfer when out and cost $1,200 to fix. That was about three years ago, and I haven't had any other trouble. (2) My heat and air act up. It is only on the driver's. The passenger and rear perform well. This is a common problem with these vehicles; I have heard many owners complain about this. I may have the air on in the summer and the heater will sudden come on full blast and will not turn off. It doesn't matter that I turn it off by the knob, it still will not go off and the fan will not slow. The opposite may happen in the winter. I have been told it is a $600 fix as it would require replacing two computers. Oh and I have a lot of road noise around the front windshield, not sure why. No leaks or seal issues. I average 15 miles per gallon no matter if I use cruise, drive slow, pull my camper, or speed down the highway. The paint is fantastic, no issues with clearcoat and it still holds a shine despite the fact that I don't park in the garage. The third row doesn't really have leg room for adults. In the future I would by the XL version because it has more storage. However, I am determined to get 300,000 miles out of this Yukon before I buy my next one. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Load 'er up! TrackMan , 03/29/2010 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought my 2004 Yukon 4x4 new, and I am content on keeping it. It delivers lots of power and is a very safe SUV to drive in all kinds of conditions. It will pull about anything you can hook up to it, yet will result in good fuel economy for something this big. In the past when I had to get a group of kids somewhere not far away, I had sometimes 18-20 kids in it (took to the side roads of course). Besides having a couple of small items go wrong, it has been pretty much a perfect vehicle. If you are looking for a load 'er up and go set of wheels, you won't go wrong with a Yukon!

04 Denali spike1n1 , 01/08/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The Yukon Denali has extreme power waiting to be unleashed. Had Hypertech/Headers/Exhaust/Volant Intake and gained some good horsepower to it. Our denali will go through anything. It takes off like a beast. The All wheel drive handles marvelously in the rain. Backing up is not hard at all, and the mirrors fold down so you can see the curb when parking close. The seats fold down in less than 3 minutes and are nice and heavy duty. The electric heated seats are a NICE luxuary in the wintertime. All and all this SUV is one of the best. It IS worth 50 grand.