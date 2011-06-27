Estimated values
2004 GMC Yukon SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,349
|$3,177
|$3,625
|Clean
|$2,130
|$2,882
|$3,288
|Average
|$1,693
|$2,291
|$2,615
|Rough
|$1,256
|$1,701
|$1,941
Estimated values
2004 GMC Yukon Denali AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,057
|$4,077
|$4,628
|Clean
|$2,773
|$3,698
|$4,199
|Average
|$2,203
|$2,941
|$3,339
|Rough
|$1,634
|$2,183
|$2,479
Estimated values
2004 GMC Yukon SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,683
|$3,771
|$4,358
|Clean
|$2,434
|$3,421
|$3,953
|Average
|$1,934
|$2,720
|$3,144
|Rough
|$1,434
|$2,020
|$2,334