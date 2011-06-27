Estimated values
2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV 4WD w/3SA (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,351
|$7,316
|$8,380
|Clean
|$4,940
|$6,757
|$7,740
|Average
|$4,119
|$5,640
|$6,460
|Rough
|$3,298
|$4,522
|$5,180
Estimated values
2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV w/3SA (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,700
|$6,502
|$7,477
|Clean
|$4,339
|$6,005
|$6,906
|Average
|$3,618
|$5,012
|$5,764
|Rough
|$2,897
|$4,019
|$4,622
Estimated values
2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,675
|$8,980
|$10,226
|Clean
|$6,163
|$8,294
|$9,445
|Average
|$5,139
|$6,922
|$7,883
|Rough
|$4,114
|$5,551
|$6,321
Estimated values
2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,946
|$10,221
|$11,992
|Clean
|$6,413
|$9,441
|$11,076
|Average
|$5,347
|$7,879
|$9,245
|Rough
|$4,281
|$6,318
|$7,413
Estimated values
2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,554
|$5,930
|$6,675
|Clean
|$4,204
|$5,477
|$6,165
|Average
|$3,506
|$4,572
|$5,146
|Rough
|$2,807
|$3,666
|$4,126
Estimated values
2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,116
|$6,927
|$7,906
|Clean
|$4,723
|$6,398
|$7,302
|Average
|$3,938
|$5,340
|$6,095
|Rough
|$3,153
|$4,282
|$4,887
Estimated values
2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,982
|$6,278
|$6,442
|Clean
|$5,523
|$5,799
|$5,950
|Average
|$4,605
|$4,840
|$4,966
|Rough
|$3,687
|$3,881
|$3,982
Estimated values
2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV w/3SA (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,751
|$7,007
|$7,690
|Clean
|$5,310
|$6,472
|$7,102
|Average
|$4,427
|$5,402
|$5,928
|Rough
|$3,544
|$4,332
|$4,753
Estimated values
2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV 4WD w/3SA (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,471
|$8,359
|$9,383
|Clean
|$5,974
|$7,721
|$8,666
|Average
|$4,981
|$6,444
|$7,233
|Rough
|$3,988
|$5,167
|$5,800