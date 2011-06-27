Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL Consumer Reviews

Prepare for service! gmtruckman , 08/15/2011 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Very comfortable vehicle but many, many problems with all the little sensors plus the 5.3 liter motor has a major defect and burns oil. GM says 1 quart per 2,000 miles is okay but after 80,000 miles it burns double that. It will even fail inspection for a lean cylinder due to the oil consumption. The services stabilitrack / traction control will also pop on for you on multiple occasions. The tires monitoring system always needs to be reset, the cruise control works only when it wants too and the vehicle used allot of fuel. They say 13c/19hwy but on average you get 14.9 total. Report Abuse

Traded Expedition and love this SUV! Trish , 01/08/2007 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I had two Expeditions before getting the Denali XL. The first Expedition (pre 2003 model) was great. The next Expedition was awful! Which makes the Denali look that much better! I love the space (Expedition lacked terribly), love the look, love the package (I got it loaded out), love everything about it (except of course the MPG... but was expected!). If you are looking for a wonderful SUV that is large enough to take a family of 5 (3 boys and mom and dad) on vacation yet nimble enough to park in the Walmart parking lot, this is it! Can't give it enough praise! Report Abuse

Nice Engine! Pinchme , 02/01/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Just traded our 06 Denali in for the 07, loved the new body style just couldn't afford it in 07. We had few problems with the 06 so had no reservations about buying another one. The 07 is great (haven't had it long)...the engine is even more powerful than previous one...and I raved about that one. The passing gear is amazing. Exhaust bellow is music to my ears. Domestic build quality always leaves something to be desired when compared to imports...but that's always the case. Fuel eco is great considering the near 400 hp engine and massive vehicle size, its better than my Nissan Titan. If your looking for a serious people mover I would highly recommend looking at these. Report Abuse

Oil Consumption & loss of pressure - Recall - Don't Buy 57mechanic , 04/22/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful In a nutshell, I'll advise anyone considering purchasing a GM truck with their 5.3 liter aluminum block to stay away. GM doesn't acknowledge the consumption problem & will not rectify it. "Sorry, but until it uses a quart every 1200 miles, it's considered normal." Since brand new, we religiously change oil & filter at 3,000 miles & have records to prove it. It began at 15,000 miles with "low oil level" alarm. Now.....1.5 quarts every 3,000 miles. Low oil alarm comes on anytime, anywhere but more frequent during freeway driving. Problem #2, "low oil pressure-turn off engine" oil pressure gauge goes to zero. Anytime, anywhere! What a nightmare! We are scared to leave the city with it. Report Abuse