Ford F-150 Raptor R vs. Rivian R1T: V8 Meets EV in a Head-to-Head Off-Road Battle

While most pickup trucks lean heavily on towing and hauling capabilities, others prioritize off-road shenanigans. That's certainly the case with the Ford F-150 Raptor, and its fun factor goes up exponentially when you upgrade to the Raptor R. Powered by a stonking supercharged 5.2-liter V8, the Raptor R has 700 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque. This thing can sail through dusty whoops and crawl up and over rocks with a level of grace that belies its full-size frame. But it's not the only game in town.

In fact, no longer does the mighty V8 sit at the top of the power food chain. These days we have newfangled electric powertrains, like the one found in the Rivian R1T. Our Launch Edition test truck has four electric motors that produce a whopping combined 835 horsepower and 908 lb-ft of torque. With a 135-kWh battery pack, the Rivian can also travel 314 miles before needing a recharge (it went 3 extra miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test).