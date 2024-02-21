How does the Ram 1500 drive?

We had a chance to drive both of the Hurricane variants on the street, and the lower-output version on an off-road course and while towing a 7,300-pound trailer. Both engines performed flawlessly, taking on everything we threw at them with relative ease. The Hurricane engines use two smaller turbochargers, each feeding three cylinders, instead of one larger turbo, and that eliminates turbo lag for the most part. While in Sport mode the engines are especially responsive (there's a hint of throttle lag in Normal), getting into their powerband quickly. The High Output is arguably overqualified for street driving. To add some perspective, it makes more horsepower and torque than the Ford F-150 Raptor's 3.5L turbocharged V6 (450 hp, 510 lb-ft) — a bit of trivia your Ford friends will love to hear about.

We navigated the off-road course and the towing test with Ram 1500s equipped with the standard-output engine, a decision that showed the company's faith in the standard Hurricane and not just the High Output version. Power delivery in the muddy, slick conditions was very easy to modulate. With the transfer case set to 4WD Lo, the engine put out consistent, predictable power that made it easy to climb hills at a smooth and safe rate.

The 7,300-pound Airstream trailer hooked up behind the Ram 1500 was also easily managed. Our route was pretty flat, so we'll have to see how the engine does going up larger grades, but it navigated the roads in Texas Hill Country with ease, providing confident acceleration with a transmission capable of grabbing the proper gear.

After a day with the new straight-sixes, I didn't find myself missing the V8 at all except for one way: the noise. There's nothing that sounds like a V8, but I'll trade those auditory delights for the better performance of these new engines in a heartbeat. We're just waiting for one more key bit of info: fuel economy. Ram says those estimates will be available closer to the truck's on-sale date in March 2024.