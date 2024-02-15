Scout Motors' Electric Truck and SUV Will Both Debut This Summer

What's coming this summer

"The intent is to show a car that's gonna align pretty closely with what our intent is," Keogh said. When asked if Scout would debut both the truck and SUV simultaneously, Keogh added, "We intend to show them at the same time."

Final details are still forthcoming, but right now, Keogh says the designs of Scout's truck and SUV are "hyper-hyper-hyper close" to finalized, and that "engineering is maybe a tack or two behind, but not far."

"Will there be some tweaks and adjustments? Sure," Keogh said. "But the goal here would be to say, 'Here's what we're gonna bring to market.'"

Scout's first two products will ride on a platform not shared with any other vehicle in the Volkswagen Group. "The design is Scout Motors, engineering is Scout Motors," Keogh said.

"This platform, this car, this everything was designed with specs to compete [in the U.S.]," Keogh added. "That's a unique thing to modifying [what are] effectively European cars. We think this is a very cool platform that offers a lot of opportunities."

Could those opportunities include Scout lending this platform to other VW Group brands? "Possibly," Keogh said. But right now, the priority is Scout first and foremost, and the company will have different variants and trim packages for these two models, and is already working with aftermarket companies about add-on accessories.

"We're not building something to navigate the strip malls of America," Keogh said. "We're building something to navigate America."