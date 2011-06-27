Used 1996 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews

Solid Piece of Metal bmoreravens , 02/15/2014 LX 4dr Sedan 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I purchased this in 2013 with only 46,000 miles on it for only $2,000. Needed $500 worth of work to pass inspection, which had to do with the front stabilizing rods. This car is extremely reliable, although at times the transmission slams when going from park to reverse because of its high idle function. Had to put another $200 in a few months after purchase to repair ruptured brake line. Starts right up and has a really great hum to it. I get better gas mileage than its rated for, about 22mpg combined compared to the 18 or so its rated for, but I drive gently. UPDATE: Unfortunately, with only a little over 70k miles on it, the Engine started to make a weird knocking or tapping noise sporadically when the engine was under load and at lower RPMs although it still ran fine. I could definitely tell something was starting to go wrong, not to mention a bunch of check engine codes. I took it to a bunch of engine mechanics and they all said by the time they could tell me what was wrong, I might as well just get another engine and with the age of the car there was no way I was doing that. Put it on Craigslist and somebody purchased it locally -- they were willing to take their chances on the repair costs given a very reasonable price. All in all, happy with this car but wish I would have gotten a few more years out of it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Green Monster anthonypavone , 05/10/2015 GL 4dr Sedan 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought this car as a replacement to my 98 Suzuki . Got it from a friend for $600 with about 140,000 miles. Needed a new battery, catalytic converter, ball joints, and AC system. Through all this I got the car and loved every second of it. Only thing I ended up fixing was the battery, all others were too expensive a repair. In the time I had it the left front turn signal burned out probably twenty or thirty times. But this car drove like a dream. I drive 50 miles a day and only had to fill up once every week and a half. Sadly I hit a deer after 6 months of having it. Tiny deer hit the airbag sensor at 40MPH and to fix would be $1,000, on top of the other fixes. But now I'm looking for another Report Abuse

Fo SHO G, Labriola , 11/10/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I know all Fords are not created equally but my SHO had 7500 miles on it when I bought it from the dealer and it currently has 74,000 on it. My only real problem was the cam shaft but nothing else other than normal maintenance. It is one of the best all round cars I've ever owned. Excellent comfort, outstanding performance, superb handling (NO oversteer!) and all the creature comfort features you could ask for. No tranny problems for me. Report Abuse

210,000 and still going onedaddeo , 03/02/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We bought the car used, with 120,000 miles on it. I figure any car over 100,000 miles is going to need repairs eventually. A new transmission was the first major repair. then 2 alternators were replaced at $600 each. Then we found a oil seal leak was fouling the alternator. Then a couple of tranny line leaks, that I fixed. Front struts and rear springs. Then I replaces all the plastic tabs that hold the interior door panels on. Then I cleaned the air intake with brake cleaner. That was over 50,000 miles ago. Since then, no problems. the duratech engine keeps running, the ride is comfortable, and everything works at sub zero temps unlike my 2007 Honda. it was still cheaper than a car payment Report Abuse