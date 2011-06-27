Estimated values
1996 Ford Taurus LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$891
|$1,528
|$1,878
|Clean
|$784
|$1,348
|$1,656
|Average
|$569
|$986
|$1,212
|Rough
|$355
|$625
|$768
Estimated values
1996 Ford Taurus LX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$891
|$1,678
|$2,107
|Clean
|$784
|$1,480
|$1,858
|Average
|$569
|$1,083
|$1,360
|Rough
|$355
|$686
|$862
Estimated values
1996 Ford Taurus GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$771
|$1,431
|$1,791
|Clean
|$678
|$1,262
|$1,580
|Average
|$492
|$924
|$1,156
|Rough
|$307
|$585
|$733
Estimated values
1996 Ford Taurus SHO 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,163
|$1,990
|$2,442
|Clean
|$1,023
|$1,755
|$2,154
|Average
|$743
|$1,284
|$1,576
|Rough
|$463
|$814
|$999
Estimated values
1996 Ford Taurus GL 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$785
|$1,500
|$1,891
|Clean
|$691
|$1,323
|$1,668
|Average
|$502
|$968
|$1,221
|Rough
|$313
|$614
|$774