Used 1999 Ford Ranger for Sale Near Me

- 132,797 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999
Roy Schmidt Honda - Effingham / Illinois
Gold 1999 Ford Ranger XLT RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.5L I4 EFI 2.5L I4 EFI, ABS brakes.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Ranger XLT with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR10C4XTA29406
Stock: HC0180A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 64,980 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900
John Kennedy Mazda of Pottstown - Pottstown / Pennsylvania
John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is proud to offer this rock solid, reliable 1999 Ford Ranger in Tan This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features; 2.5L I4 EFI, ABS brakes.Here at John Kennedy of Pottstown, we're committed to providing our Pottstown, Boyertown, Collegeville, Red Hill, Exton, Paoli, Shillington, Souderton, Coatesville, Royersford, Douglasville, and Philadelphia drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of new Ford and Mazda models and budget-friendly used cars to car loans and Ford Mazda leases and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. From the moment you walk into our showroom to the moment you walk out the doors, the John Kennedy of Pottstown team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Are you interested in learning more about our offerings or rich-history? Consider joining us at 3189 West Ridge Pike Pottstown, PA 19464, where we're a just a quick drive away from Philadelphia and Reading PA. John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is located 17 miles NW of King of Prussia, PA. Conveniently positioned right off of Route 422 on Ridge Pike. It is also minutes away from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Oaks, PA. We ship anywhere in the US.And only minutes from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.fordofpottstown.com or call us at 610-495-1700.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Ranger XLT with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR10C0XUB87784
Stock: 20P358B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 237,351 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Wallace Imports Of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
-Priced below the market average!- Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 310 Volunteer Pkwy, Bristol, TN 37620.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Ranger XLT with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR10C2XPA42633
Stock: K21009B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 217,575 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$3,650
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.com.Fun truck! This 1998 Ford Ranger XLT has a powerful Gas 2.5L I4 engine powering this Manual transmission. This regular cab truck has a cloth bench seat, ball hitch, and a Media Player with a USB and aux port.Want a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319. This vehicle's stock number is 98MW97-4.*This Ford Ranger Comes Equipped with These Options *ELECTRONIC AM/FM STEREO RADIO -inc: digital clock, (2) speakers, AIR CONDITIONING, 60/40 CLOTH SPLIT BENCH SEAT -inc: floor consolette (STD), Warning chimes-inc: headlights-on, key-in-ignition, seat belt, Tri-color tail lights, Speed-sensitive intermittent windshield wipers, Solar tinted glass, Soft-release parking brake, Short/long arm front suspension, Rear-wheel anti-lock brake system, MEDIA PLAYER W/ USB AND AUX PORT, Chrome Front Bumper, TINTED SLIDING REAR WINDOW..*Why Choose Woody's? *One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!*Stop By Today *For a must-own Ford Ranger come see us at Woodys Dodge Jeep Chrysler, 310 South Washington St, Chillicothe, MO 64601. Just minutes away!*Disclaimer:***After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Ranger XLT with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR10C7WUB33803
Stock: 98MW97
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 183,527 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,990
Murdock Chevrolet - Woods Cross / Utah
***Runs and drives great. Manual Transmission. Blue 1998 Ford Ranger RWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 3.0L V6 3.0L V6. Recent Arrival! Contact one of our 'No Regrets' Sales Professionals for more info!!! (801) 298-8090.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Ranger Splash with Extended Cab.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR14U0WPB13314
Stock: FF84178C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 170,225 miles1 Accident, 11 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois
This 1998 Ford Ranger XLT Reg. Cab 2WD features a 2.5L I4 SOHC 8V 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Oxford White Clearcoat with a Medium Graphite Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 1998 Ford Ranger XLT 2.5L I4 RWD with auto trans in Oxford White/Grey Cloth! Clean Florida truck!! Just did recent tune up including new spark plugs, wires, and valve cover gasket!! Has Kenwood stereo with aux and bluetooth! Great little pickup truck! Call us today to schedule a test drive!! We finance anyone! Good credit, bad credit, no credit, NO PROBLEM!!!! Call us today 630-620-1900! For complete interior and exterior pictures and further details along with the free Carfax report, visit our website at www.intlcarcenter.com Advertised price is subject to change depending on buyers credit if financing with our lenders. ***Please Take The Time To Review All Of The Photos, And Read The Vehicle Condition Report Below. We Will Be Happy To Help Arrange A Pre-Purchase Inspection For Any Interested Buyers. ***Inexpensive Nationwide Shipping Is Available ***Feel Free To Contact Us For A Virtual Walk-around Or Video ***Financing Is Available For All Types Of Credit* ***Any of our service men and women stationed overseas will receive FREE front door delivery so your new toy will be there waiting for you when you get back home. We also make concessions for all of our veterans. We appreciate your service & bravery. - This Ford is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, seats - Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Full Size Spare Tire - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 11 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Ranger XLT with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR10C4WTA68060
Stock: PMC2344
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 197,858 miles3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$5,987
Hubler Ford Franklin - Franklin / Indiana
EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. 4-Wheel ABS VISIT US TODAY: Indiana's Auto Giant! Enjoy upscale standard features such as anti-theft protection and daytime running lights. These are features not found in the Mazda3 or Ford Focus. --VW 3,000 ADDITIONAL DISCOUNT MAY APPLY - Contact us for more information. EPA 27 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! XLT trim. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. Buying a previous Service Courtesy Vehicle from Rick Hendrick City Chevrolet gets you a vehicle that's "Like New" but at a pre-owned price. This Ford Retired Courtesy Vehicle is dealer-maintained, has low-mileage (ONLY 197,857 miles) and is eligible for special discounts. FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! XLT trim. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Ranger XLT with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR10C8WUA12083
Stock: F20070N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 158,811 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,999
Volkswagen of Duluth - Hermantown / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Ford Ranger XLT with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZR15V3YPB94128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 208,674 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Auto 1 Madison - Madison / Georgia
Clean with cold ac, radio and plenty of room. Come check it out today!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Ranger Splash with Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR14U5WPA22281
Stock: 2083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,231 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Ford Ranger Extra Cab with clean interior & exterior. Good tires & alloy wheels. We purchased it with hail damage on hood & roof. Please get it checked to your satisfaction & come by for test drive. Thanks - Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Cup Holders, Split Front Bench - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Ranger XLT Appearance with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR14U41PA86272
Stock: A86272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-02-2020
- 74,569 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,759
Beyond Motors - Manassas / Virginia
Excellent
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Ranger XL with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab, 6ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR10C31TA26536
Stock: 10905
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 242,601 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,595
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Clear title work truck. Run & drive strong. Good tires. Please come by for test drive. Thanks - Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Cup Holders, Split Front Bench - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Ranger XLT Appearance with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR14U11PA40298
Stock: A40298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-14-2019
- 125,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,059
Gene Messer Ford of Lubbock - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2001 Ford Ranger. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Ford Ranger Edge Plus comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. This low mileage Ford Ranger has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Ranger Edge Plus with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZR15EX1PA47357
Stock: 1PA47357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 85,716 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,858
Wade Ford - Smyrna / Georgia
FREE HOME DELIVERY, 4X4.Wade Ford is the South East's leading Online Dealership. We pride ourselves on giving our customers exceptional service and value at all times. Wade Ford is Atlanta's only family owned store, servicing our community since 1933. Check us out at wadeford.com to see all of our inventory and our amazing internet prices and submit a SECURE credit application. Please come by and see us at 3860 South Cobb Drive in Smyrna, Georgia.WE ARE PROUD TO OFFER OUR CUSTOMER'S THE FREEDOM OF BEING ABLE TO SHOP SAFELY FROM HOME. WE ARE ALSO PROUD TO OFFER FREE HOME DELIVERY OF YOUR VEHICLE WITHIN 100 MILES OF THE DEALERSHIP. ALSO, IF YOU LIVE WITHIN 25 MILES OF THE DEALERSHIP WE WILL BRING YOUR VEHICLE OF INTEREST TO YOUR HOME FOR A TEST DRIVE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Ranger XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZR15EX1TA45826
Stock: LLA43764A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 236,499 milesNo accidents, 10 Owners, Lease
$2,395
Smitty's Auto Sales - Greenfield / Ohio
AS IS!!! FRAME ON BED RUSTED/BROKE BAD Visit Smitty's Auto Sales online at www.smittyautosales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 937-981-4317 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 10 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Ranger XLT Off-Road with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZR15E91TA38155
Stock: A38155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,724 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900
Oxmoor Hyundai - Louisville / Kentucky
Ford Ranger XLT ***THIS VEHICLE IS LOCATED AT OXMOOR HYUNDAI (502)894-3400***, CLEAN CARFAX, VEHICLE SERVICED AND DETAILED, LOCAL TRADE!!, ABS brakes. Odometer is 56338 miles below market average! 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford Ranger XLT with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTCR10AXVUC11384
Stock: H13165A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 85,589 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995
Prestige Motorworks - Concord / North Carolina
Just 85,000 Miles! 4x4 4.0 V6 This one wont last!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Ranger XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZR15EX1TA38441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 174,278 miles2 Accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,200
Woodhouse Ford - Blair / Nebraska
Only 174,278 Miles! This Ford Ranger delivers a Gas V6 3.0L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warning chimes-inc: headlights-on, key-in-ignition, safety belt, Upgraded door trim panels w/map pockets/scuff-resistant grain, Tachometer.* This Ford Ranger Features the Following Options *Styled manual mirrors, Speed-sensitive intermittent windshield wipers, Solar tinted glass, Sliding Rear Window, Short/long arm front suspension w/torsion bar, Select Drive 2-speed transfer case, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, Rear stabilizer bar, Quick-release tailgate, Pwr rack & pinion steering.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Woodhouse Ford, 2546 S Highway 30, Blair, NE 68008.Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Ranger XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (14 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZR15U61PA41143
Stock: P95859A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
