  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 1999 Ford Ranger
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 Ford Ranger Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Ranger
5(46%)4(36%)3(11%)2(6%)1(1%)
4.2
114 reviews
Write a review
See all Rangers for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,751 - $3,662
Used Ranger for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...23

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

EXCELLENT TRUCK

lutorr6, 11/27/2014
35 of 36 people found this review helpful

I bought my 1999 Ford Ranger brand new with 13 miles on it. It was the best purchase I have ever made. My truck is extremely reliable. It has never left me stranded. The parts are cheap. It gets descent gas mileage. I LOVED MY TRUCK. My current mileage is 310,000. If you considering buying a truck, I would highly recommend a Ford Ranger. It was the best purchase I ever made.

Report Abuse

Great truck for anything!

LoneRanger, 09/16/2009
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck with 100k on the clock and have put 120k on it since for a total of 220k miles!!! It has the 3.0 in it and its the best truck I have ever owned, it has never let me down. Other than normal stuff i.e. brakes tires and a few ball joints its been problem free. I would buy another ranger in a second. Only downfall of the truck is the ride. Front susp. is a little whooped out. Also rangers are known (in the north) for the rear shackles rotting out which mine have. A $100 fix if you do it yourself. And rear springs could be stronger. I haul dirt bikes 3 times a week all over Ohio and its perfect. Buy a Ford ranger.

Report Abuse

Very Reliable

Tennessee, 08/04/2009
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Great little truck. VERY RELIABLE. Never had any problems. 21mpg has been appreciated and fact that body style has not changed much, truck still looks like new. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

Report Abuse

most dependable vehicle i have ever owned

jd willey, 09/01/2006
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck new in 99 and have put 105,000 miles on it. Dependability has been outstanding, fit and finish has maintained extremely well for a daily driver. The suspension, and pretty much all the mechanicals are showing almost NO signs of wear. The only things that I have ever had to replace on it is a brake rotor, the manifold pressure sensor, 1 set of plugs and wires and normal wear items like brake pads, wiper blades, and 1 fan belt. That's it! If this truck ever wears out I will replace it with another Ranger, no doubt.

Report Abuse

99 Ford Ranger XLT SB AT 4-cyl

JX, 02/24/2010
16 of 18 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck used at 35K miles. I only had the truck in the shop 3 times. At 50K miles the speed sensor went out ($350). At 130K miles the timing belt broke . I decided to change the power steering pump as it was making lots of noise. Also around this time, I change the alternator and the serpentine belt. The truck does have some minor electrical issues: wipers turning on by themselves, headlight warning sound going off, cab light going off, and locks needing regular silicon spraying. I never liked the handling of this truck. It seemed like I had to be extra careful when going over bumps at high speed. It would seem to lose traction. Overall, It's a good truck.

Report Abuse
12345...23
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Rangers for sale

Related Used 1999 Ford Ranger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles