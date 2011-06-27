Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,880
|$3,119
|$3,786
|Clean
|$1,683
|$2,793
|$3,391
|Average
|$1,290
|$2,142
|$2,601
|Rough
|$897
|$1,490
|$1,811
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,526
|$2,840
|$3,547
|Clean
|$1,366
|$2,543
|$3,177
|Average
|$1,047
|$1,950
|$2,436
|Rough
|$728
|$1,357
|$1,696
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,049
|$1,908
|$2,370
|Clean
|$939
|$1,709
|$2,123
|Average
|$720
|$1,310
|$1,628
|Rough
|$501
|$912
|$1,133
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,595
|$2,847
|$3,521
|Clean
|$1,428
|$2,549
|$3,153
|Average
|$1,094
|$1,954
|$2,419
|Rough
|$761
|$1,360
|$1,684
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,089
|$1,654
|$1,958
|Clean
|$975
|$1,481
|$1,754
|Average
|$747
|$1,135
|$1,345
|Rough
|$519
|$790
|$936
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,772
|$3,105
|$3,821
|Clean
|$1,586
|$2,780
|$3,423
|Average
|$1,216
|$2,132
|$2,625
|Rough
|$845
|$1,483
|$1,828
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,891
|$3,474
|$4,326
|Clean
|$1,693
|$3,111
|$3,874
|Average
|$1,298
|$2,385
|$2,972
|Rough
|$902
|$1,659
|$2,069
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,254
|$3,084
|$4,069
|Clean
|$1,123
|$2,762
|$3,644
|Average
|$861
|$2,118
|$2,795
|Rough
|$599
|$1,473
|$1,946
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,207
|$3,499
|$4,194
|Clean
|$1,976
|$3,133
|$3,756
|Average
|$1,514
|$2,402
|$2,881
|Rough
|$1,053
|$1,671
|$2,006
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,866
|$2,960
|$3,549
|Clean
|$1,671
|$2,651
|$3,179
|Average
|$1,281
|$2,033
|$2,438
|Rough
|$891
|$1,414
|$1,697
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,370
|$2,428
|$2,996
|Clean
|$1,227
|$2,174
|$2,683
|Average
|$941
|$1,667
|$2,058
|Rough
|$654
|$1,160
|$1,433
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,269
|$2,337
|$2,912
|Clean
|$1,136
|$2,093
|$2,608
|Average
|$871
|$1,605
|$2,000
|Rough
|$606
|$1,117
|$1,392
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,861
|$2,951
|$3,538
|Clean
|$1,666
|$2,643
|$3,168
|Average
|$1,277
|$2,026
|$2,430
|Rough
|$888
|$1,410
|$1,692
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,246
|$2,170
|$2,667
|Clean
|$1,116
|$1,943
|$2,389
|Average
|$855
|$1,490
|$1,832
|Rough
|$595
|$1,036
|$1,276
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,322
|$1,846
|$2,128
|Clean
|$1,184
|$1,653
|$1,906
|Average
|$907
|$1,268
|$1,462
|Rough
|$631
|$882
|$1,018
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,649
|$2,735
|$3,319
|Clean
|$1,476
|$2,449
|$2,973
|Average
|$1,132
|$1,878
|$2,280
|Rough
|$787
|$1,306
|$1,587
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,506
|$2,388
|$2,863
|Clean
|$1,348
|$2,139
|$2,564
|Average
|$1,033
|$1,640
|$1,967
|Rough
|$718
|$1,141
|$1,369
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,193
|$2,154
|$2,671
|Clean
|$1,069
|$1,929
|$2,392
|Average
|$819
|$1,479
|$1,835
|Rough
|$570
|$1,029
|$1,277
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,635
|$2,865
|$3,525
|Clean
|$1,464
|$2,565
|$3,157
|Average
|$1,122
|$1,967
|$2,422
|Rough
|$780
|$1,368
|$1,686
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,213
|$2,995
|$3,954
|Clean
|$1,086
|$2,682
|$3,542
|Average
|$832
|$2,057
|$2,716
|Rough
|$579
|$1,431
|$1,891