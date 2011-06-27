  1. Home
1999 Ford Ranger Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,880$3,119$3,786
Clean$1,683$2,793$3,391
Average$1,290$2,142$2,601
Rough$897$1,490$1,811
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,526$2,840$3,547
Clean$1,366$2,543$3,177
Average$1,047$1,950$2,436
Rough$728$1,357$1,696
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,049$1,908$2,370
Clean$939$1,709$2,123
Average$720$1,310$1,628
Rough$501$912$1,133
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,595$2,847$3,521
Clean$1,428$2,549$3,153
Average$1,094$1,954$2,419
Rough$761$1,360$1,684
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,089$1,654$1,958
Clean$975$1,481$1,754
Average$747$1,135$1,345
Rough$519$790$936
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,772$3,105$3,821
Clean$1,586$2,780$3,423
Average$1,216$2,132$2,625
Rough$845$1,483$1,828
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,891$3,474$4,326
Clean$1,693$3,111$3,874
Average$1,298$2,385$2,972
Rough$902$1,659$2,069
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,254$3,084$4,069
Clean$1,123$2,762$3,644
Average$861$2,118$2,795
Rough$599$1,473$1,946
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,207$3,499$4,194
Clean$1,976$3,133$3,756
Average$1,514$2,402$2,881
Rough$1,053$1,671$2,006
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,866$2,960$3,549
Clean$1,671$2,651$3,179
Average$1,281$2,033$2,438
Rough$891$1,414$1,697
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,370$2,428$2,996
Clean$1,227$2,174$2,683
Average$941$1,667$2,058
Rough$654$1,160$1,433
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,269$2,337$2,912
Clean$1,136$2,093$2,608
Average$871$1,605$2,000
Rough$606$1,117$1,392
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,861$2,951$3,538
Clean$1,666$2,643$3,168
Average$1,277$2,026$2,430
Rough$888$1,410$1,692
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,246$2,170$2,667
Clean$1,116$1,943$2,389
Average$855$1,490$1,832
Rough$595$1,036$1,276
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,322$1,846$2,128
Clean$1,184$1,653$1,906
Average$907$1,268$1,462
Rough$631$882$1,018
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,649$2,735$3,319
Clean$1,476$2,449$2,973
Average$1,132$1,878$2,280
Rough$787$1,306$1,587
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,506$2,388$2,863
Clean$1,348$2,139$2,564
Average$1,033$1,640$1,967
Rough$718$1,141$1,369
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,193$2,154$2,671
Clean$1,069$1,929$2,392
Average$819$1,479$1,835
Rough$570$1,029$1,277
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,635$2,865$3,525
Clean$1,464$2,565$3,157
Average$1,122$1,967$2,422
Rough$780$1,368$1,686
Estimated values
1999 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,213$2,995$3,954
Clean$1,086$2,682$3,542
Average$832$2,057$2,716
Rough$579$1,431$1,891
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Ford Ranger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,348 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,139 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Ranger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,348 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,139 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 Ford Ranger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,348 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,139 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Ford Ranger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Ford Ranger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Ford Ranger ranges from $718 to $2,863, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Ford Ranger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.